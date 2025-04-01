Liquid Cooling Market for Stationary Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Market Projected to Expand Rapidly Due to Increased Adoption of Renewable Energy Technologies
Liquid Cooling Market for Stationary Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Utility-Scale Energy Storage, Commercial and Industrial Energy Storage, Residential Energy Storage, Microgrids, Others),
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the " Liquid Cooling Market for Stationary Battery Energy Storage System BESS Market – By Application (Utility-Scale Energy Storage, Commercial and Industrial Energy Storage, Residential Energy Storage, Microgrids, Others), By Power Capacity (Small-Scale ESS (10 MW)), By Cooling Type (Active Liquid Cooling, Passive Liquid Cooling, Hybrid Liquid Cooling Systems), By Cooling Fluid Type, By Battery Chemistry Type, By System Configuration Type), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2034."
According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Liquid Cooling Market for Stationary Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Market is valued at USD 4.3 billion in 2024 and it is expected to reach USD 30.2 billion by the year 2034 , with a CAGR of 21.8 % during the forecast period of 2025-2034.
Global Liquid Cooling Market for Stationary Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
The market for liquid cooling systems for stationary battery energy storage systems (BESS) focuses on advanced thermal management technologies designed to regulate the heat generated by large-scale energy storage systems. Stationary BESS are critical for ensuring a stable electricity supply, storing renewable energy, and stabilizing power grids. Effective thermal management is essential as these systems generate significant heat during operation, which can impact their performance, safety, and lifespan.
Liquid cooling has evolved as a superior solution as compared to traditional air cooling methods due to its enhanced heat dissipation and precise temperature control. These systems minimize the risk of overheating and improve reliability, making them indispensable for high-power applications such as grid stabilization, renewable energy storage, and uninterruptible power supplies. As renewable energy adoption grows globally, the demand for efficient cooling technologies is driving the expansion of this market.
List of Prominent Players in the Liquid Cooling Market for Stationary Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS):
• VE Energy Co., Ltd.
• ShenZhen CEGN Co., Ltd.
• Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.
• Vericom Global Solutions, Inc.
• Symtech Solar Group
• Shanghai Sermatec Energy Technology Co., Ltd.
• Narada Energy India Private Limited
• Xiamen Hithium Energy Storage Technology Co., Ltd.
• Chengdu Tecloman Energy Storage Technology Co., Ltd.
• Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co., Ltd. (ZTT Group)
• Beijing HyperStrong Technology Co., Ltd.
• Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL)
• Fluence Energy, LLC
• Trina Solar Limited
• Xi'An JD Energy Co., Ltd.
• Others
Market Dynamics:
The liquid cooling market for stationary battery energy storage systems (BESS) is primarily driven by the increasing demand for renewable energy sources and the growing deployment of grid-related energy storage systems. The widespread adoption of renewable energy, particularly solar and wind, has underscored the importance of effective energy management and grid stability.
Global grid-related energy storage is projected to increase fifteenfold by 2030, necessitating advanced thermal management solutions such as liquid cooling to ensure battery safety, longevity, and optimal performance. Additionally, declining costs of renewable energy and supportive legislative incentives have further accelerated the need for liquid cooling technologies, positioning them as critical enablers for large-scale energy storage systems.
Challenges:
Despite its advantages, the market for liquid cooling in stationary BESS faces several challenges. High upfront costs associated with complex system designs incorporating pumps, heat exchangers, and specialized equipment pose significant barriers to adoption, particularly for smaller ventures.
Maintenance complexities also present a challenge, as moving components such as pumps and fluid circulation systems are prone to malfunction, potentially leading to overheating or system failure. Long-term maintenance is further complicated by risks of coolant contamination and degradation.
Retrofitting older systems with liquid cooling technology is another obstacle due to logistical difficulties and increased operational costs, especially in large-scale installations.
Regional Trends:
North America Liquid Cooling Market for Stationary Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) is anticipated to register a major market share in terms of revenue driven by its rapid adoption of renewable energy and ambitious objectives. The intermittent nature of renewable energy sources highlights the need for large-scale, efficient energy storage.
Liquid-cooled BESS has proven crucial for managing temperature problems and ensuring system reliability. As more money is invested in wind and solar projects, there will be a greater need for advanced liquid cooling equipment throughout the region.
Furthermore, the demand for efficient thermal management systems and the expanding usage of renewable energy sources are expected to propel North America's quick growth in the worldwide liquid cooling market for stationary battery energy storage systems (BESS).
Liquid cooling systems are essential for maintaining optimal performance and safety in large-scale energy storage applications because they dissipate heat more effectively than traditional air cooling methods. This efficiency is particularly crucial in utility-scale systems, where effective heat management ensures battery longevity and system reliability.
Recent Developments:
• In February 2025, Sungrow partnered with Sun Village to deploy 500MWh of BESS across Japan, aiming to enhance the country's renewable energy infrastructure. Sungrow enable to supply utility-scale and commercial and industrial (C&I) BESS equipment for Sun Village projects across Japan.
Segmentation of Liquid Cooling Market for Stationary Battery Energy Storage System (BESS)-
By Application-
• Utility-Scale Energy Storage
• Commercial and Industrial Energy Storage
• Residential Energy Storage
• Microgrids
• Others
By Power Capacity-
• Small-Scale ESS (10 MW)
By Cooling Type-
• Active Liquid Cooling
• Passive Liquid Cooling
• Hybrid Liquid Cooling Systems
By Cooling Fluid Type-
• Water-Based Coolants
• Glycol-Based Coolants
• Oil-Based Coolants
• Synthetic Fluids
• Others
By Battery Chemistry Type-
• Lithium-Ion Batteries
• Lead-Acid Batteries
• Others
By System Configuration Type-
• Modular Cooling Systems
• Centralized Cooling Systems
• Distributed Cooling Systems
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Mexico
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
