Edge Computing in Healthcare Market Expected to Witness Significant Growth Through 2034 as Hospitals Seek Faster Decision Making in Critical Care
Edge Computing in Healthcare Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Hardware, Software, Services, Edge-Managed Platform), By Application (Diagnostics, Telehealth & Patient Remote Monitoring, Critical Infrastructure Monitoring, Robotic S
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 16, 2025 ) InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the " Edge Computing in Healthcare Market – (By Component (Hardware, Software, Services, Edge-Managed Platform), By Application (Diagnostics, Telehealth & Patient Remote Monitoring, Critical Infrastructure Monitoring, Robotic Surgery, Others), By End-User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Care Centers, Long Term Care Centers & Home Care Settings, Others), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2034."
Global Edge Computing in Healthcare Market Size is predicted to develop at a 28.5% CAGR during the forecast period for 2025-2034.
Edge computing is a transformational technology in the healthcare sector that enables data to be processed at or near the site of data collection rather than relying solely on centralized cloud systems. This method enhances the efficiency and speed of healthcare services by facilitating real-time data processing.
The edge computing market in the healthcare industry is being driven by a variety of key factors, including the increasing demand for telemedicine and remote monitoring, the necessity for real-time data processing in critical care and diagnostics applications, the increasing adoption of IoT (Internet of Things) medical devices, the need for automated decision-making solutions, and network technology breakthroughs (5G).
List of Prominent Players in the Edge Computing in Healthcare Market:
• ZPE Systems
• Binariks
• Amazon Web Services (AWS), Inc.
• Aricent, Inc.
• Atos
• Cisco Systems, Inc.
• General Electric Company
• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development
• Honeywell International Inc.
• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
• IBM Corporation
• Intel Corporation
• Akamai Technologies
• Telco Systems
• Microsoft Corporation
• Others
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
The market for edge computing is expanding due in large part to the growing use of real-time data processing in healthcare. It is known that in order to make prompt decisions, particularly in critical care situations, healthcare institutions need quicker access to patient data.
Healthcare providers can cut down on latency and facilitate faster and more effective decision-making by processing data locally at the edge instead of transmitting it to centralized cloud systems. Additionally, the need for edge computing solutions is being driven by the advancement of IoT devices in the healthcare industry.
Challenges:
One of the initial concerns with edge computing in the healthcare industry is acknowledged to be data security. Sensitive health information is exposed to cyberattacks, illegal access, and possible data breaches when it is processed and stored at the edge. Data security breaches can have serious legal, financial, and reputational repercussions in healthcare settings, where adherence to laws like the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act is crucial.
Since edge computing makes it possible to process data locally, security protocols need to be strong enough to withstand possible weaknesses in distant networks and devices. To protect patient data, sophisticated encryption procedures and safe data transfer techniques must be used.
Regional Trends:
The North American Edge Computing in the Healthcare market is anticipated to record very large market share in terms of revenue, mainly propelled by a strong emphasis on innovation, broad acceptance of technology, and sophisticated healthcare infrastructure.
Recent Developments:
• March 2024: Johnson & Johnson MedTech collaborated with NVIDIA to enhance the speed and scope of artificial intelligence (AI) in order to facilitate real-time analysis and surgical decision-making. The NVIDIA Holoscan edge AI platform and the NVIDIA IGX edge computing platform employed by Johnson and Johnson MedTech to construct the infrastructure necessary to implement AI-powered software applications in the operating room.
Segmentation of Edge Computing in Healthcare Market-
By Component-
• Hardware
• Software
• Services
• Edge-Managed Platform
By Application-
• Diagnostics
• Telehealth & Patient Remote Monitoring
• Critical Infrastructure Monitoring
• Robotic Surgery
• Others
By End-User-
• Hospitals & Clinics
• Ambulatory Care Centers
• Long Term Care Centers & Home Care Settings
• Others
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Mexico
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
