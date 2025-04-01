Agentic AI in Healthcare Market Future Outlook and Opportunity Assessment by Application Type Including Clinical Decision Making and Remote Patient Care
Agentic AI In Healthcare Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Distribution by Agent System (Single Agent Systems, Multi Agent Systems), Product (Ready-to-Deploy Agents, Build-Your-Own Agents), Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Con
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 15, 2025 ) InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Agentic AI In Healthcare Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Agent System (Single Agent Systems, Multi Agent Systems), Product (Ready-to-Deploy Agents, Build-Your-Own Agents), Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Context-aware Computing, Computer Vision), Application (Medical Imaging, Risk Prediction & Pandemic Preparedness, Genomic Data Analysis, Chronic Disease Management, Personalized Treatment & Drug Discovery, Electronic Health Records (EHRs), Medical Research & Data analysis, Remote Patient Care, Clinical Decision-Making, Hospital Resource Optimization), End-use (Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, Healthcare Payers) -Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2034"
The Global Agentic AI In Healthcare Market is valued at USD 493.9 Million in 2024 and it is expected to reach USD 21.1 Billion by the year 2034, with a CAGR of 46.1% during the forecast period of 2025-2034.
Global Agentic AI In Healthcare Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
In the healthcare industry, autonomous AI systems that can make decisions and carry out activities without human assistance are referred to as agentic AI. Such systems are designed to analyze complex medical information, predict outcomes, and provide recommendations or actions in real-time.
Agentic AI, as opposed to traditional AI, not only gives insights but can be utilized to implement actions, such as resource management, treatment plan optimization, and precision diagnostics. Its applications encompass remote patient management, pharmaceutical discovery, diagnosis, and targeted medicine.
The use of agentic AI within the healthcare sector is continually evolving because of advances in technology. Also, the increasing application of healthcare IT systems in medicine research, revenue cycle management, hospital administration, and customized therapies fuels emerging market development. For example, in February 2025, Innovaccer launched a series of pre-trained AI agents called Agents of Care. The suite should help eliminate the administrative burden on healthcare.
AI in Pharmacovigilance Market Report Scope
Report Attribute Specifications
Market Size Value In 2024 USD XX Bn
Revenue Forecast In 2034 USD XX Bn
Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of XX % from 2025 to 2034
Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Bn and CAGR from 2025 to 2034
Historic Year 2021 to 2023
Forecast Year 2025-2034
Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends
Segments Covered By Agent System, Product, Technology, Application, End-Use and By Region
Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa
Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; Southeast Asia
Competitive Landscape nVIDIA, Oracle, Microsoft, Thoughtful Automation Inc., Hippocratic AI Inc., Cognigy, Amelia US LLC, Beam AI., Momentum, Notable, Springs
Customization Scope Free customization report with the procurement of the report, Modifications to the regional and segment scope. Geographic competitive landscape.
Pricing and Available Payment Methods Explore pricing alternatives that are customized to your particular study requirements.
List of Prominent Players in the Agentic AI In Healthcare Market:
• nVIDIA
• Oracle
• Microsoft
• Thoughtful Automation Inc.
• Hippocratic AI Inc.
• Cognigy
• Amelia US LLC
• Beam AI.
• Momentum
• Notable
• Springs
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
One of the principal drivers of agentic AI applications in the healthcare sector is the increasing demand for personalized healthcare treatments. Treatment programs need to be tailored to individual patients based on their genetic, environmental, and lifestyle factors.
With its capacity to decide by itself, agentic AI examines vast amounts of data to establish the exact requirements of every patient, predict the risk of a disease, and recommend successful treatments. By applying this technology, healthcare professionals are able to transcend one-size-fits-all approaches, which improves patient satisfaction and treatment outcomes. The ability of agentic AI to deliver real-time, patient-specific information is fueling its use across healthcare systems globally as genetic research and chronic disease increases.
Challenges:
In the medical field, agentic AI is often handling vast amounts of sensitive and private information, such as financial information, personal identifiers, and medical history. This information has to be maintained private and secure since any leakage or misutilization can cause severe reputational and legal implications for organizations.
Also, there are very strict data protection regulations in various locations, for example, the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) within the US and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in Europe. For companies leveraging agentic AI in healthcare, it can be very challenging and resource-consuming to navigate these very complex regulatory ecosystems and ensure compliance.
Regional Trends:
The North American Agentic AI In Healthcare market is expected to hold a significant market share in revenue terms. This can be attributed to several reasons, such as advancements in healthcare IT infrastructure, increasing healthcare expenditure, widespread application of AI/ML technologies, favorable government schemes, lucrative funding prospects, and the presence of several key companies.
The North American market is growing as a result of various reasons such as the ageing population, changing lifestyles, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, demand for value-based care, and enhanced understanding of the adoption of AI-based technology.
Apart from that, Europe accounted for a considerable percentage of the market. This can be attributed to the increasing application of AI technologies and the growing financial outlays by public as well as commercial bodies. In February 2025, for example, the European Union announced at the AI Action Summit in Paris that it was going to spend nearly USD 200 billion on artificial intelligence.
Recent Developments:
• March 2025: Microsoft Dragon Copilot, a cutting-edge AI-powered assistant created to improve patient care and expedite clinical operations, was introduced by Microsoft. Based on technology from Nuance Communications, a leader in AI and speech recognition that Microsoft purchased for USD 19.7 billion in 2022, this new solution represents a major advancement in healthcare AI.
• October 2024: To enhance the quality of treatment, Microsoft included new AI technologies in its Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare. A public preview of a healthcare agent service that helps with patient triage and appointment scheduling is included in these offers, along with healthcare AI models for data integration and analysis.
• March 2024: Hippocratic AI and NVIDIA teamed together to develop compassionate AI healthcare agents that facilitate extremely low-latency conversational exchanges. Developing "Empathy Inference," which strengthens the emotional bonds between patients and AI, is the main goal of this partnership. The agents will use cutting-edge technology to help healthcare providers with non-diagnostic duties, enhancing patient outcomes and access.
Segmentation of Agentic AI In Healthcare Market-
By Agent System-
• Single Agent Systems
• Multi Agent Systems
By Product-
• Ready-to-Deploy Agents
• Build-Your-Own Agents
By Technology-
• Machine Learning
o Deep Learning
o Supervised
o Unsupervised
o Others (Reinforcement Learning, Semi-supervised)
• Natural Language Processing
o Smart Assistance
o OCR (Optical Character Recognition)
o Auto Coding
o Text Analytics
o Speech Analytics
o Classification & Categorization
• Context-aware Computing
• Computer Vision
By Application-
• Medical Imaging
• Risk Prediction & Pandemic Preparedness
• Genomic Data Analysis
• Chronic Disease Management
• Personalized Treatment & Drug Discovery
• Electronic Health Records (EHRs)
• Medical Research & Data analysis
• Remote Patient Care
• Clinical Decision-Making
• Hospital Resource Optimization
• Others
By End-use-
• Healthcare Providers
• Healthcare Companies
• Academic & Research Institutes
• Healthcare Payers
• Others
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
