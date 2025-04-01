AI in Pharmacovigilance Market to Grow at a 14.6 Percent CAGR Fueled by Cloud-Based Deployment and Real-World Evidence Integration
AI in Pharmacovigilance Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Distribution by Component (Software, Services), Deployment (On-premises, Cloud-based), End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), Others) and Segment
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global AI in Pharmacovigilance Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Software, Services), Deployment (On-premises, Cloud-based), End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), Others) -Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2034"
Global AI in Pharmacovigilance Market Size is predicted to grow at an 14.6% CAGR during the forecast period for 2025-2034.
Global AI in Pharmacovigilance Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Artificial intelligence (AI) in pharmacovigilance is the development of monitoring, detection, evaluation, and prevention of adverse drug reactions and associated problems using machine learning, natural language processing, and other AI technologies.
Signal identification, data extraction, and case processing are automated to streamline the usually time-consuming pharmacovigilance procedures. The key drivers of AI in the pharmacovigilance industry are the need to automate the processing of adverse event data, strict regulatory requirements, innovation in AI analytics, the potential for cost savings, and growing usage of real-world evidence.
These drivers ensure timely and precise safety evaluations by changing the manner in which pharmacovigilance processes are carried out. Data privacy issues and high implementation expenses are deterrents to industry growth.
AI in Pharmacovigilance Market Report Scope
Report Attribute Specifications
Market Size Value In 2024 USD XX Bn
Revenue Forecast In 2034 USD XX Bn
Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of XX % from 2025 to 2034
Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Bn and CAGR from 2025 to 2034
Historic Year 2021 to 2023
Forecast Year 2025-2034
Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends
Segments Covered By Component, Deployment, End-User, Technology and By Region
Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa
Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; Southeast Asia
Competitive Landscape WNS, Accenture Plc, IQVIA Inc, Oracle, PAREXEL International Corporation, Cognizant , Aris Global, Others
Customization Scope Free customization report with the procurement of the report, Modifications to the regional and segment scope. Geographic competitive landscape.
Pricing and Available Payment Methods Explore pricing alternatives that are customized to your particular study requirements.
List of Prominent Players in the AI in Pharmacovigilance Market:
• WNS
• Accenture Plc
• IQVIA Inc
• Oracle
• PAREXEL International Corporation
• Cognizant
• Aris Global
• Others
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
One of the key drivers for pushing the implementation of AI within pharmacovigilance is the increasing quantity and complexity of adverse drug reaction (ADR) information. Pharmacovigilance groups are overwhelmed with the quantity of structured and unstructured data generated each day because of the rise in global drug usage and the multiple reporting mechanisms.
Efficient extraction of data, deduplication, and categorization from many sources such as social media, clinical trial databases, and electronic health records are facilitated by artificial intelligence (AI) technologies such as machine learning and natural language processing.
They minimize human error and identify potential signals of safety sooner through automation, facilitating timely interventions. Due to the stringent timelines pharmaceutical companies have to adhere to in order to ensure public safety and regulatory compliance, this ability is extremely crucial. The industry can handle data expansion without compromising on accuracy and affordability by using AI.
Challenges:
The expansion of the global market is hampered by a lack of funding and a dearth of experts with the necessary training despite the strong demand for AI in pharmacovigilance services. It is challenging to meet the unique issues presented by various diseases and medications due to the lack of funding, which hinders the development of efficient systems for monitoring and guaranteeing the availability of safe treatments.
Furthermore, a lack of qualified personnel causes problems fulfilling regulatory standards, insufficient medication safety monitoring, and delays in reporting. These difficulties reduce efforts to guarantee pharmaceutical safety and regulatory compliance and have an effect on the efficacy of initiatives.
Regional Trends:
The North American AI in Pharmacovigilance market is anticipated to register a major market share in terms of revenue due to the region's strong regulatory framework, increasing adoption of AI-powered drug safety solutions, and the presence of significant pharmaceutical and technology companies.
The strong encouragement of AI integration by the U.S. Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) to enhance medication safety monitoring has stimulated investments in AI-based adverse event identification and signal management. Additionally, the rise in adverse event reports and the demand for faster and more accurate data processing are driving the need for AI-powered pharmacovigilance solutions.
Besides, Asia Pacific had a substantial share in the market driven by growing drug approvals, growing pharmaceutical businesses, and a growing emphasis on patient safety. AI-based pharmacovigilance technologies are being more widely used in nations like China, Japan, and India as a result of regulatory changes, an increase in clinical trial activity, and the need to expedite adverse event reporting. A substantial volume of pharmacovigilance data is produced by the region's sizable and varied patient population, making AI-driven analytics essential for effective processing.
Segmentation of AI in Pharmacovigilance Market-
By Component-
• Software
• Services
By Deployment-
• On-premises
• Cloud-based
By End-User-
• Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies
• Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
• Others
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Mexico
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
