AI-Enhanced Minimally Invasive Devices Market Set to Expand Due to Increased Adoption of Robotic-Assisted Surgical Systems and Smart Endoscopy Tools
AI-Enhanced Minimally Invasive Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Distribution by Product Type (AI-Enhanced Catheters, AI-Powered Endoscopy Systems, Robotic-Assisted Surgical Systems, Imaging and Visualization Devices, Other Devices), Applicatio
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 15, 2025 ) InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global AI-Enhanced Minimally Invasive Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (AI-Enhanced Catheters, AI-Powered Endoscopy Systems, Robotic-Assisted Surgical Systems, Imaging and Visualization Devices, Other Devices), Application (Cardiology, Gastroenterology, Interventional Radiology, Orthopedics, Urology and Gynecology, Others), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), Specialty Clinics), Technology (Machine Learning, Computer Vision, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Robotics)-Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2034"
The Global AI-Enhanced Minimally Invasive Devices Market is valued at US$ 5.7 Bn in 2024 and it is expected to reach US$ 27.8 Bn by the year 2034, with a CAGR of 17.6 % during the forecast period of 2025-2034.
Global AI-Enhanced Minimally Invasive Devices Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Get Free Access to Demo Report, Excel Pivot and ToC: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/2962
The incorporation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in minimally invasive devices is transforming healthcare by increasing accuracy, efficiency, and patient outcomes. These AI-enabled devices—robotic-assisted surgical systems, intelligent catheters, and sophisticated imaging devices employ real-time data, imaging, and navigation to execute intricate procedures with minimal body disruption.
The market is growing at a rapid pace globally, driven by advances in technology, increased demand for less invasive treatments, and the ability of AI to tailor care. AI-based equipment provides the critical advantages of increased surgical precision, shorter recovery, enhanced decision-making, and lowered healthcare expenditures.
AI-based technology is broadly used across all specialties: cardiology for stenting, gastroenterology for endoscopic examinations, interventional radiology for procedural guidance, orthopedic applications for joint and spinal surgeries, and urology and gynecology for robotic surgery for procedures such as prostatectomies and hysterectomies.
List of Prominent Players in the AI-Enhanced Minimally Invasive Devices Market:
• Medtronic Plc
• Intuitive Surgical, Inc.
• Boston Scientific Corporation
• GE HealthCare
• Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
• Stryker Corporation
• Siemens Healthineers
• Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon + Auris Health)
• Olympus Corporation
• Zimmer Biomet
• Asensus Surgical, Inc.
• CMR Surgical
• Auris Health (J&J Subsidiary)
AI-Enhanced Minimally Invasive Devices Market Report Scope:
Report Attribute Specifications
Market Size Value In 2024 USD XX Mn
Market Size Value In 2034 USD XX Mn
Growth rate CAGR CAGR of XX% from 2025 to 2034
Quantitative units Representation of revenue in US$ Mn, and CAGR from 2025 to 2034
Historic Year 2021 to 2024
Forecast Year 2025-2034
Report coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market statistics, growth prospects, and trends
Segments covered By Product Type, Application, End-User, Technology and By Region
Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa
Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; Southeast Asia
Expert Knowledge, Just a Click Away: https://calendly.com/insightaceanalytic/30min?month=2025-04
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
The quick development of AI technologies such as machine learning and computer vision has greatly increased the performance of minimally invasive devices by increasing accuracy, real-time imaging, and intraoperative decision-making, improving the safety and efficiency of surgeries. Robotic-assisted systems with AI improve dexterity and accuracy, particularly in intricate procedures, and improve outcomes with fewer complications.
This innovation aligns with the increasing interest in minimally invasive procedures, which are preferable due to their quicker recovery times, lesser risk of complications, and less scary. Furthermore, the increasing incidence of chronic diseases—estimated to impact 129 million Americans—such as heart disease, cancer, and diabetes, is creating a demand for sophisticated, AI-enabled treatment options that can provide more accurate diagnostics and more efficient therapy.
Challenges:
AI-empowered minimally invasive tools encounter major issues, such as legacy regulatory regimes that are incapable of coping with the adaptive technology of AI, and worldwide divergences in approval procedures. Technological difficulties such as bias in algorithms, opacity, and unforeseen behavior pose safety threats.
Ethical issues regarding privacy of data and insufficient model verification further impede trust. Operationally, high expense, integration challenges, and the requirements for continuous training of staff and system maintenance prevent widespread use. Ongoing surveillance and performance testing contribute to increased complexity and resources.
Regional Trends:
North America is the leading market for AI-enhanced minimally invasive devices because of its robust regulatory system, high level of healthcare expenditure, and aggressive technological development in surgical robotics. The region has the advantage of having key players in the medical device industry such as Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, and Stryker, which heavily invest in R&D efforts to develop innovations.
Moreover, the increasing need for minimally invasive procedures—preferred for shorter recovery periods and less surgical trauma—remains a driving force behind the use of sophisticated AI-based medical technologies throughout the region.
Unlock Your GTM Strategy: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/2962
Recent Developments:
• In March 2025, FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas and Us2.ai partnered to integrate AI-driven echocardiography into the LISENDO 880 cardiovascular ultrasound system. The collaboration enables full automation of echocardiogram analysis and reporting, delivering comprehensive cardiac measurements. This advancement streamlines clinical workflows and enhances diagnostic accuracy in heart disease detection.
• In March 2025, At the 2025 American College of Cardiology meeting, GE HealthCare unveiled the Revolution™ Vibe CT system, featuring Unlimited One-Beat Cardiac imaging for high-quality scans, even in complex cases like atrial fibrillation. Integrated with AI-powered tools like ECG-less Cardiac, TrueFidelity DL, and Effortless Workflow, the system enhances diagnostic speed, accuracy, patient comfort, and clinical efficiency.
Segmentation of Trusted Platform Module Market-
By Product Type:
• AI-Enhanced Catheters
• AI-Powered Endoscopy Systems
• Robotic-Assisted Surgical Systems
• Imaging and Visualization Devices
• Other Devices
By Application:
• Cardiology
• Gastroenterology
• Interventional Radiology
• Orthopedics
• Urology and Gynecology
• Others
By End User:
• Hospitals
• Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)
• Specialty Clinics
By Technology:
• Machine Learning
• Computer Vision
• Natural Language Processing (NLP)
• Robotics
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Mexico
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Contact us:
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.
Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com
Tel : +1 551 226 6109
Asia: +91 79 72967118
info@insightaceanalytic.com
The Global AI-Enhanced Minimally Invasive Devices Market is valued at US$ 5.7 Bn in 2024 and it is expected to reach US$ 27.8 Bn by the year 2034, with a CAGR of 17.6 % during the forecast period of 2025-2034.
Global AI-Enhanced Minimally Invasive Devices Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Get Free Access to Demo Report, Excel Pivot and ToC: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/2962
The incorporation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in minimally invasive devices is transforming healthcare by increasing accuracy, efficiency, and patient outcomes. These AI-enabled devices—robotic-assisted surgical systems, intelligent catheters, and sophisticated imaging devices employ real-time data, imaging, and navigation to execute intricate procedures with minimal body disruption.
The market is growing at a rapid pace globally, driven by advances in technology, increased demand for less invasive treatments, and the ability of AI to tailor care. AI-based equipment provides the critical advantages of increased surgical precision, shorter recovery, enhanced decision-making, and lowered healthcare expenditures.
AI-based technology is broadly used across all specialties: cardiology for stenting, gastroenterology for endoscopic examinations, interventional radiology for procedural guidance, orthopedic applications for joint and spinal surgeries, and urology and gynecology for robotic surgery for procedures such as prostatectomies and hysterectomies.
List of Prominent Players in the AI-Enhanced Minimally Invasive Devices Market:
• Medtronic Plc
• Intuitive Surgical, Inc.
• Boston Scientific Corporation
• GE HealthCare
• Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
• Stryker Corporation
• Siemens Healthineers
• Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon + Auris Health)
• Olympus Corporation
• Zimmer Biomet
• Asensus Surgical, Inc.
• CMR Surgical
• Auris Health (J&J Subsidiary)
AI-Enhanced Minimally Invasive Devices Market Report Scope:
Report Attribute Specifications
Market Size Value In 2024 USD XX Mn
Market Size Value In 2034 USD XX Mn
Growth rate CAGR CAGR of XX% from 2025 to 2034
Quantitative units Representation of revenue in US$ Mn, and CAGR from 2025 to 2034
Historic Year 2021 to 2024
Forecast Year 2025-2034
Report coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market statistics, growth prospects, and trends
Segments covered By Product Type, Application, End-User, Technology and By Region
Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa
Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; Southeast Asia
Expert Knowledge, Just a Click Away: https://calendly.com/insightaceanalytic/30min?month=2025-04
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
The quick development of AI technologies such as machine learning and computer vision has greatly increased the performance of minimally invasive devices by increasing accuracy, real-time imaging, and intraoperative decision-making, improving the safety and efficiency of surgeries. Robotic-assisted systems with AI improve dexterity and accuracy, particularly in intricate procedures, and improve outcomes with fewer complications.
This innovation aligns with the increasing interest in minimally invasive procedures, which are preferable due to their quicker recovery times, lesser risk of complications, and less scary. Furthermore, the increasing incidence of chronic diseases—estimated to impact 129 million Americans—such as heart disease, cancer, and diabetes, is creating a demand for sophisticated, AI-enabled treatment options that can provide more accurate diagnostics and more efficient therapy.
Challenges:
AI-empowered minimally invasive tools encounter major issues, such as legacy regulatory regimes that are incapable of coping with the adaptive technology of AI, and worldwide divergences in approval procedures. Technological difficulties such as bias in algorithms, opacity, and unforeseen behavior pose safety threats.
Ethical issues regarding privacy of data and insufficient model verification further impede trust. Operationally, high expense, integration challenges, and the requirements for continuous training of staff and system maintenance prevent widespread use. Ongoing surveillance and performance testing contribute to increased complexity and resources.
Regional Trends:
North America is the leading market for AI-enhanced minimally invasive devices because of its robust regulatory system, high level of healthcare expenditure, and aggressive technological development in surgical robotics. The region has the advantage of having key players in the medical device industry such as Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, and Stryker, which heavily invest in R&D efforts to develop innovations.
Moreover, the increasing need for minimally invasive procedures—preferred for shorter recovery periods and less surgical trauma—remains a driving force behind the use of sophisticated AI-based medical technologies throughout the region.
Unlock Your GTM Strategy: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/2962
Recent Developments:
• In March 2025, FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas and Us2.ai partnered to integrate AI-driven echocardiography into the LISENDO 880 cardiovascular ultrasound system. The collaboration enables full automation of echocardiogram analysis and reporting, delivering comprehensive cardiac measurements. This advancement streamlines clinical workflows and enhances diagnostic accuracy in heart disease detection.
• In March 2025, At the 2025 American College of Cardiology meeting, GE HealthCare unveiled the Revolution™ Vibe CT system, featuring Unlimited One-Beat Cardiac imaging for high-quality scans, even in complex cases like atrial fibrillation. Integrated with AI-powered tools like ECG-less Cardiac, TrueFidelity DL, and Effortless Workflow, the system enhances diagnostic speed, accuracy, patient comfort, and clinical efficiency.
Segmentation of Trusted Platform Module Market-
By Product Type:
• AI-Enhanced Catheters
• AI-Powered Endoscopy Systems
• Robotic-Assisted Surgical Systems
• Imaging and Visualization Devices
• Other Devices
By Application:
• Cardiology
• Gastroenterology
• Interventional Radiology
• Orthopedics
• Urology and Gynecology
• Others
By End User:
• Hospitals
• Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)
• Specialty Clinics
By Technology:
• Machine Learning
• Computer Vision
• Natural Language Processing (NLP)
• Robotics
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Mexico
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Contact us:
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.
Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com
Tel : +1 551 226 6109
Asia: +91 79 72967118
info@insightaceanalytic.com
Contact Information:
Insight Ace Analytics
Diana D’souza
Tel: +1 551 226 6109
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Insight Ace Analytics
Diana D’souza
Tel: +1 551 226 6109
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results