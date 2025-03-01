CBD & Hemp-Based Beverages Market Projected to Grow Substantially by 2034 as Consumers Shift to Smoke-Free Alternatives with Nutritional and Therapeutic Value
CBD & Hemp-Based Beverages Market, Share & Trends Analysis Report, By Product Type (CBD-Infused Beverages, Hemp-Based Beverages), By Functions (Relaxation & Stress Relief, Sleep Support, Energy & Focus, Digestive Health General Wellness), By Distribution
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 12, 2025 ) InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the “CBD & Hemp-Based Beverages Market”-, By Product Type (CBD-Infused Beverages, Hemp-Based Beverages), By Functions (Relaxation & Stress Relief, Sleep Support, Energy & Focus, Digestive Health, General Wellness), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue And Forecast To 2034."
CBD & Hemp-Based Beverages Market Size is predicted to grow with a 18.2 % CAGR during the forecast period for 2025-2034.
Global CBD & Hemp-Based Beverages Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Get Free Access to Demo Report, Excel Pivot and ToC: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/2955
Cannabis beverages are expected to grow in popularity in the coming generations as cannabis continues to gain recognition for its therapeutic potential in treating conditions such as cancer, neurological disorders, and chronic pain. With increasing legalization and a shift in public perception, more consumers are turning to cannabis-infused products as natural alternatives for health and wellness.
Beverages offer a convenient, discreet, and smoke-free method of consumption, making them especially appealing to a broader demographic, including those new to cannabis. With changing regulations and growing consumer interest in cannabis-infused foods and beverages, demand for these products is anticipated to rise steadily. Many users have shifted from traditional smoking to alternative consumption methods, such as chocolates, drinks, and other edibles.
Cannabis beverages, in particular, are emerging as a favored choice, with formulations made from hemp seeds like creamy, nutty tasting hemp milk or juice extracted from different parts of the hemp plant. These beverages are known for their nutritional benefits, including high levels of protein, essential fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals.
Additionally, modern hemp infused drinks often incorporate CBD-rich extracts, offering potential wellness benefits such as relaxation and anti-inflammatory effects, making them especially appealing to health-conscious consumers seeking plant-based alternatives to conventional drinks.
Consumers are increasingly drawn to beverages that offer functional health benefits such as stress relief, relaxation, and improved sleep, driving the rising popularity of CBD-infused drinks. These beverages align with the broader wellness movement, offering a natural and plant-based alternative to traditional options.
To meet evolving consumer demands, brands are innovating by incorporating additional functional ingredients like adaptogens, vitamins, and probiotics, creating multifunctional products that cater to health-conscious lifestyles. At the same time, there is a growing segment of consumers willing to pay a premium for high-quality, organic, and artisanal CBD beverages.
These individuals seek not only wellness but also luxury, making premium ingredients and elegant packaging key differentiators. Sustainability is also becoming a major priority in the market, with many brands adopting eco-friendly practices in sourcing and packaging. The environmental benefits of hemp such as its ability to sequester carbon dioxide further enhance its appeal, aligning with the values of eco-conscious consumers.
List of Prominent Players in the CBD & Hemp-Based Beverages Market:
• Tilray Inc
• Heineken
• Alkaline Water Company
• Recess
• Canopy Growth Corporation
• Cannara Biotech Inc
• Aurora Cannabis
• Daytrip Beverages
• Curaleaf
• Dixie Brands
• Oleo, Inc.
• CANN SOCIAL TONICS
• ARTET, LLC
• VCC BRANDS (CQ Drinks)
• Keef Brands
• BellRock Brands (Dixie Brands)
• FABLE
• Mary Jones
• Teapot (Boston Beer Company, Inc.)
• Molson Coors Beverage Company
• Kill Cliff LLC
• VYBES
Expert Knowledge, Just a Click Away: https://calendly.com/insightaceanalytic/30min?month=2025-03
CBD & Hemp-Based Beverages Market Report Scope
Report Attribute Specifications
Market Size Value In 2024 USD XXX Mn
Revenue Forecast In 2034 USD XXX Mn
Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of XX % from 2025 to 2034
Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Mn and CAGR from 2024 to 2034
Historic Year 2021 to 2024
Forecast Year 2024-2034
Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends
Segments Covered By Product Type, Functions, Distribution Channel,
Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa
Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; South East Asia
Competitive Landscape Tilray Inc, Heineken, Alkaline Water Company, Recess, Canopy Growth Corporation, Cannara Biotech Inc, Aurora Cannabis, Daytrip Beverages, Curaleaf, Dixie Brands, Oleo, Inc, CANN SOCIAL TONICS, ARTET, LLC, VCC BRANDS (CQ Drinks), Keef Brands, BellRock Brands (Dixie Brands), FABLE, Mary Jones, Teapot (Boston Beer Company, Inc.), Molson Coors Beverage Company, Kill Cliff LLC, VYBES
Customization Scope Free customization report with the procurement of the report and modifications to the regional and segment scope. Particular Geographic competitive landscape.
Pricing and Available Payment Methods Explore pricing alternatives that are customized to your particular study requirements.
Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
The market for cannabidiol (CBD)-infused beverages is being significantly driven by the quick expansion of e-commerce platforms and online retail channels, which provide customers with more accessibility and convenience when making purchases. Brands are using direct-to-consumer (DTC) models as more people shop online, giving customers a convenient method to buy CBD-infused beverages from the comfort of their homes.
With the rise in popularity of online marketplaces and subscription services, producers of CBD beverages can reach a larger consumer base and build strong brand loyalty by using tailored products and promotions.
Challenges:
Many nations have different laws and regulations governing the use of CBD in consumables, making the regulatory environment for beverages containing the compound ambiguous. Because of this unpredictability, manufacturers find it challenging to guarantee compliance in a variety of markets. Some areas still classify CBD as a prohibited substance, while others need more thorough testing and documentation, making it more difficult and expensive for manufacturers to enter these markets.
Regional Trends:
North American consumers are increasingly turning to wellness items as they look for natural ways to reduce stress, unwind, and enhance their general health. These preferences are met by beverages laced with CBD, which increases their uptake. Many well-known businesses in the area are making investments in the creation and promotion of CBD beverages.
Partnerships between cannabis companies and beverage behemoths have produced cutting-edge product lines that have further accelerated industry expansion. However, Asia-Pacific is rapidly growing regions due to evolving regulations and increasing consumer interest in wellness products. Rising awareness of CBD’s therapeutic properties in countries like Japan, South Korea, and Australia. Growing urbanization and health-conscious population is driving demand for non-traditional, plant-based beverages.
Unlock Your GTM Strategy: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/2955
Recent Developments:
• In March 2025, Aurora Cannabis Inc, declared that the company has found a new genetic source of resistance to powdery mildew, PM2, which gives cannabis sativa robust defense against this disease. The creation of this exclusive genomic marker system.
• In Jan. 2025 Jones Soda Co. declared that it has partnered with Kansas City-based CLOVR to manufacture and distribute its Mary Jones brand of cannabis sodas, shooters, and mixing syrups in Missouri, the fifth-largest legal cannabis market in the US.
Segmentation of CBD & Hemp-Based Beverages Market.
Global CBD & Hemp-Based Beverages Market- Product Type
• CBD-Infused Beverages
• Hemp-Based Beverages
Global CBD & Hemp-Based Beverages Market- By Functions
• Relaxation & Stress Relief
• Sleep Support
• Energy & Focus
• Digestive Health
• General Wellness
Global CBD & Hemp-Based Beverages Market – By Distribution Channel
• Online
• Offline
Global CBD & Hemp-Based Beverages Market – By Region
North America-
• The US
• Canada
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Southeast Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Mexico
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Contact us:
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.
Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com
Tel : +1 551 226 6109
Asia: +91 79 72967118
info@insightaceanalytic.com
CBD & Hemp-Based Beverages Market Size is predicted to grow with a 18.2 % CAGR during the forecast period for 2025-2034.
Global CBD & Hemp-Based Beverages Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Get Free Access to Demo Report, Excel Pivot and ToC: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/2955
Cannabis beverages are expected to grow in popularity in the coming generations as cannabis continues to gain recognition for its therapeutic potential in treating conditions such as cancer, neurological disorders, and chronic pain. With increasing legalization and a shift in public perception, more consumers are turning to cannabis-infused products as natural alternatives for health and wellness.
Beverages offer a convenient, discreet, and smoke-free method of consumption, making them especially appealing to a broader demographic, including those new to cannabis. With changing regulations and growing consumer interest in cannabis-infused foods and beverages, demand for these products is anticipated to rise steadily. Many users have shifted from traditional smoking to alternative consumption methods, such as chocolates, drinks, and other edibles.
Cannabis beverages, in particular, are emerging as a favored choice, with formulations made from hemp seeds like creamy, nutty tasting hemp milk or juice extracted from different parts of the hemp plant. These beverages are known for their nutritional benefits, including high levels of protein, essential fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals.
Additionally, modern hemp infused drinks often incorporate CBD-rich extracts, offering potential wellness benefits such as relaxation and anti-inflammatory effects, making them especially appealing to health-conscious consumers seeking plant-based alternatives to conventional drinks.
Consumers are increasingly drawn to beverages that offer functional health benefits such as stress relief, relaxation, and improved sleep, driving the rising popularity of CBD-infused drinks. These beverages align with the broader wellness movement, offering a natural and plant-based alternative to traditional options.
To meet evolving consumer demands, brands are innovating by incorporating additional functional ingredients like adaptogens, vitamins, and probiotics, creating multifunctional products that cater to health-conscious lifestyles. At the same time, there is a growing segment of consumers willing to pay a premium for high-quality, organic, and artisanal CBD beverages.
These individuals seek not only wellness but also luxury, making premium ingredients and elegant packaging key differentiators. Sustainability is also becoming a major priority in the market, with many brands adopting eco-friendly practices in sourcing and packaging. The environmental benefits of hemp such as its ability to sequester carbon dioxide further enhance its appeal, aligning with the values of eco-conscious consumers.
List of Prominent Players in the CBD & Hemp-Based Beverages Market:
• Tilray Inc
• Heineken
• Alkaline Water Company
• Recess
• Canopy Growth Corporation
• Cannara Biotech Inc
• Aurora Cannabis
• Daytrip Beverages
• Curaleaf
• Dixie Brands
• Oleo, Inc.
• CANN SOCIAL TONICS
• ARTET, LLC
• VCC BRANDS (CQ Drinks)
• Keef Brands
• BellRock Brands (Dixie Brands)
• FABLE
• Mary Jones
• Teapot (Boston Beer Company, Inc.)
• Molson Coors Beverage Company
• Kill Cliff LLC
• VYBES
Expert Knowledge, Just a Click Away: https://calendly.com/insightaceanalytic/30min?month=2025-03
CBD & Hemp-Based Beverages Market Report Scope
Report Attribute Specifications
Market Size Value In 2024 USD XXX Mn
Revenue Forecast In 2034 USD XXX Mn
Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of XX % from 2025 to 2034
Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Mn and CAGR from 2024 to 2034
Historic Year 2021 to 2024
Forecast Year 2024-2034
Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends
Segments Covered By Product Type, Functions, Distribution Channel,
Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa
Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; South East Asia
Competitive Landscape Tilray Inc, Heineken, Alkaline Water Company, Recess, Canopy Growth Corporation, Cannara Biotech Inc, Aurora Cannabis, Daytrip Beverages, Curaleaf, Dixie Brands, Oleo, Inc, CANN SOCIAL TONICS, ARTET, LLC, VCC BRANDS (CQ Drinks), Keef Brands, BellRock Brands (Dixie Brands), FABLE, Mary Jones, Teapot (Boston Beer Company, Inc.), Molson Coors Beverage Company, Kill Cliff LLC, VYBES
Customization Scope Free customization report with the procurement of the report and modifications to the regional and segment scope. Particular Geographic competitive landscape.
Pricing and Available Payment Methods Explore pricing alternatives that are customized to your particular study requirements.
Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
The market for cannabidiol (CBD)-infused beverages is being significantly driven by the quick expansion of e-commerce platforms and online retail channels, which provide customers with more accessibility and convenience when making purchases. Brands are using direct-to-consumer (DTC) models as more people shop online, giving customers a convenient method to buy CBD-infused beverages from the comfort of their homes.
With the rise in popularity of online marketplaces and subscription services, producers of CBD beverages can reach a larger consumer base and build strong brand loyalty by using tailored products and promotions.
Challenges:
Many nations have different laws and regulations governing the use of CBD in consumables, making the regulatory environment for beverages containing the compound ambiguous. Because of this unpredictability, manufacturers find it challenging to guarantee compliance in a variety of markets. Some areas still classify CBD as a prohibited substance, while others need more thorough testing and documentation, making it more difficult and expensive for manufacturers to enter these markets.
Regional Trends:
North American consumers are increasingly turning to wellness items as they look for natural ways to reduce stress, unwind, and enhance their general health. These preferences are met by beverages laced with CBD, which increases their uptake. Many well-known businesses in the area are making investments in the creation and promotion of CBD beverages.
Partnerships between cannabis companies and beverage behemoths have produced cutting-edge product lines that have further accelerated industry expansion. However, Asia-Pacific is rapidly growing regions due to evolving regulations and increasing consumer interest in wellness products. Rising awareness of CBD’s therapeutic properties in countries like Japan, South Korea, and Australia. Growing urbanization and health-conscious population is driving demand for non-traditional, plant-based beverages.
Unlock Your GTM Strategy: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/2955
Recent Developments:
• In March 2025, Aurora Cannabis Inc, declared that the company has found a new genetic source of resistance to powdery mildew, PM2, which gives cannabis sativa robust defense against this disease. The creation of this exclusive genomic marker system.
• In Jan. 2025 Jones Soda Co. declared that it has partnered with Kansas City-based CLOVR to manufacture and distribute its Mary Jones brand of cannabis sodas, shooters, and mixing syrups in Missouri, the fifth-largest legal cannabis market in the US.
Segmentation of CBD & Hemp-Based Beverages Market.
Global CBD & Hemp-Based Beverages Market- Product Type
• CBD-Infused Beverages
• Hemp-Based Beverages
Global CBD & Hemp-Based Beverages Market- By Functions
• Relaxation & Stress Relief
• Sleep Support
• Energy & Focus
• Digestive Health
• General Wellness
Global CBD & Hemp-Based Beverages Market – By Distribution Channel
• Online
• Offline
Global CBD & Hemp-Based Beverages Market – By Region
North America-
• The US
• Canada
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Southeast Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Mexico
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Contact us:
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.
Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com
Tel : +1 551 226 6109
Asia: +91 79 72967118
info@insightaceanalytic.com
Contact Information:
Insight Ace Analytics
Diana D’souza
Tel: +1 551 226 6109
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Insight Ace Analytics
Diana D’souza
Tel: +1 551 226 6109
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results