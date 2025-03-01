Genetic Screening Testing for Preventive Health Market Supported by Rising Investment in Genomics Research and Precision Medicine
Genetic Screening Testing for Preventive Health Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By test type (Carrier Screening Tests (Expanded Carrier Screening, Targeted Carrier Screening), Non-Invasive Prenatal Tests, Preimplantation Genetic Testing, And N
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Genetic Screening Testing for Preventive Health Market – By Test Type (Carrier Screening Tests (Expanded Carrier Screening, Targeted Carrier Screening), Non-Invasive Prenatal Tests, Preimplantation Genetic Testing, And Newborn Screening), Technology (NGS, Microarray, PCR, FISH), Application (Oncology, Cardiovascular Diseases, Reproductive Health, Neurodegenerative Health, Rare Diseases), And End-User (Hospitals And Diagnostic Laboratories, Dtc Companies, Genetic Counselling Services), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue And Forecast To 2034."
Genetic Screening Testing for Preventive Health Market is predicted to grow at a 11.8% CAGR during the forecast period for 2025-2034.
Global Genetic Screening Testing for Preventive Health Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Genetic screening tests for preventative health are those that analyze an individual's genetic makeup to foretell their susceptibility to specific diseases or conditions in the future. The objective of these tests is to detect genetic predispositions to specific diseases, including diabetes, cancer, heart disease, and other hereditary malady.
The market for genetic screening testing for preventive health is influenced by a number of critical variables. The accuracy, affordability, and accessibility of these procedures have been enhanced by advancements in genetic testing technology, such as next-generation sequencing (NGS). The necessity has also been stimulated by the increasing cost of healthcare, the increased emphasis on prevention, and the increasing awareness of the benefits of early detection among consumers.
List of Prominent Players in the Genetic Screening Testing for Preventive Health Market:
• Exact Science
• Labcorp Genetics Inc.
• Dante Labs US
• Myriad Genetics, Inc.
• Blueprint Genetics
• Ambry Genetics
• Revvity
• Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
• BGI Group
• Genex Diagnostics Inc.
• Sonic Healthcare
• Fulgent Genetics
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
Technical developments, the rise of tailored treatment, and the development of preventive healthcare projects have been driving fast expansion of the market for genetic screening tests in preventive health from a variety of perspectives. Demand has been driven in part by rising healthcare costs, increased focus on prevention, and public awareness of the benefits of early discovery.
Furthermore, growing availability of direct-to---consumer genetic testing lets consumers take initiative with their health. Among the market participants are healthcare providers, hospitals, diagnostic labs, wellness-oriented groups, and genetic testing companies. As more people search for tailored, data-driven healthcare solutions, it is expected that demand for genetic tests as a preventive strategy will grow.
Challenges:
The high expense of sophisticated genetic tests, which restrict accessibility, especially in low- and middle-income areas, is one of the factors impeding the expansion of genetic screening testing for the preventive health market. Many people face financial obstacles as a result of the variable insurance coverage for genetic screening.
Furthermore, patients and regulatory agencies are calling for stronger data protection measures, which presents serious ethical and privacy issues with the use of genetic data. Lower adoption rates are also a result of the general public's and even certain healthcare professionals' lack of knowledge and comprehension of genetic screening.
Regional Trends:
Strong healthcare infrastructure, growing consumer awareness, and technological innovations would help the North American Genetic Screening Testing for Preventive Health market to register a significant market share in terms of revenue. Particularly the United States is a prominent participant due of its well-established healthcare system, significant research on genetic testing, and growing focus on tailored therapy.
Moreover, the advent of direct-to---consumer genetic testing firms like 23andMe has helped to increase market presence. Besides, Europe held a sizable portion of the market since countries like France, Germany, and the United Kingdom made large expenditures on preventative medicine. On the European market, demand is great for genetic tests for cancer, cardiovascular disease, and neurological conditions. Strong medical rules supporting genetic testing benefit the field.
Segmentation of Genetic Screening Testing for Preventive Health Market-
By Test Type-
• Carrier Screening Test
o Expanded Carrier Screening
o Targeted Carrier Screening
• Non-Invasive Prenatal Test
• Preimplantation Genetic Testing
• Newborn Screening
By Technology-
• NGS
• Microarray
• PCR
• FISH
• Others
By Application-
• Oncology
• Cardiovascular Diseases
• Reproductive Health
• Neurodegenerative Health
• Rare Diseases
• Others
By End-User-
• Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories
• DTC Companies
• Genetic Counselling Services
• Other End-users
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
