Plant Bio-Stimulants Market is expected to reach US$ 3.05 billion by 2031
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 11, 2025 ) Global Plant Bio-Stimulants Market reached US$ 1.89 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 3.05 billion by 2031, growing with a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
Download Free Sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/plant-biostimulants-market
Market Dynamics
Significant Advantages of Plant Bio-Stimulants
Plant bio-stimulants offer numerous benefits that have contributed to their widespread acceptance among farmers globally. They enhance nutrient use efficiency, allowing farmers to achieve a greater return on their fertilizer investments.
By facilitating the utilization of soil nutrients, bio-stimulants aid in processes like phosphorus solubilization, thereby minimizing nutrient losses. Adequate nutrition is fundamental for achieving high yields, and these products are pivotal in optimizing nutrient uptake, leading to improved yield and quality.
Additionally, bio-stimulants bolster plants' ability to cope with various abiotic stresses such as drought, extreme temperatures, and flooding thus enhancing plant resilience under adverse conditions. They also promote better root development and improve water use efficiency, both of which contribute to increased agricultural productivity. Field trials have substantiated the wide-ranging benefits of plant bio-stimulants, although the degree of impact may vary depending on the specific formulation used.
Market Segments
By Ingredient
• Acids
• Microbials
• Extracts
• Others
By Form
• Liquid
• Granules
• By Substrate
• Plant
• Soil
• Seed
By Crop Type
• Cereals & Grains
• Oilseeds & Pulses
• Fruits & Vegetables
• Flower & Ornamentals
By Mode of Application
• Foliar Treatment
• Soil Treatment
• Seed Treatment
Read Our Report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/plant-biostimulants-market
Key Market Players
Key players are Arysta Lifescience Corporation, BASF SE, Biochim S.P.A, Biostadt India Limited, Gowan Company, Koppert, Hello Nature International Srl, Trade Corporation International, Valagro and Bayer Crop Science.
Recent Developments
• In November 2023, Yara, announced the launch of YaraAmplix, a new brand of biostimulants. The product was launched at the Biostimulant World Congress in Italy.
• In July 2023, Bionema Group Ltd, a leading biocontrol technology developer and manufacturer, announced the launch of a new range of biostimulants into the market.
