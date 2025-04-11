Biostimulants Market is expected to reach US$ 10,589.01 million by 2032
Biostimulants Market is growing at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period 2025-2032.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 11, 2025 ) Global Biostimulants Market reached US$ 4,202.12 million in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 10,589.01 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2025-2032.
Download Free Sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/biostimulants-market
Market Dynamics
Growing Momentum in Organic Farming
In response to the rising consumer demand for organic food, farmers are increasingly turning to organic farming practices that minimize the use of synthetic fertilizers and pesticides. Natural biostimulants, which boost nutrient uptake and promote plant growth, are proving to be a vital complement to these eco-friendly methods.
In Europe, for example, plant biostimulants are now governed by the EU Fertilizing Products Regulation (FPR), Regulation (EU) 2019/1009, which came into effect on July 16, 2022. This framework defines biostimulants as products that stimulate plant nutrition processes, aiming to enhance nutrient efficiency and improve various plant traits.
The European Biostimulants Industry Council (EBIC) plays an active role in supporting the industry by engaging with policymakers and regulatory bodies to address key challenges and streamline market entry for biostimulant products. EBIC tackles complex issues related to animal by-products, microbials, and industrial by-products through regular workshops and dialogue with European Commission representatives and notified bodies. Amid growing concerns over climate change and soil degradation which threaten food security and farmer livelihoods EBIC’s 2024 manifesto outlines a strategic vision that harnesses the benefits of plant biostimulants to confront these pressing environmental challenges.
Market Segments
By Ingredient
• Acids
• Microbial
• Seaweed Extracts
• Others
By Form
• Liquid
• Solid
By Crop Type
• Cereals & Grains
• Fruits & Vegetables
• Oilseeds
• Turf & Ornamentals
• Others
By Application
• Foliar
• Soil
• Seed
Read Our Report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/biostimulants-market
Market Regional Share
Trends in Biostimulants in North America
North America is carving out a significant role in the global biostimulants market, underpinned by the rising adoption of sustainable agriculture and organic farming practices. Consumer demand for chemical-free and eco-friendly agricultural products is fueling this market, while continuous innovation through novel product launches, government funding, and advanced R&D capabilities are further propelling growth.
A key development came in November 2024 when Yara North America unveiled the YaraAmplix biostimulant portfolio across the US and Canada. Backed by over five years of research, this comprehensive portfolio aims to enhance crop resilience, improve nutrient uptake, boost soil health, and increase environmental adaptability, thereby supporting the construction of a more sustainable and resilient food system.
Adding to the momentum, in February 2024, ICL Growing Solutions North America introduced the BIOZ biostimulant Diamond 10-0-1. This innovative carbon and nitrogen fertilizer product is designed to improve soil-plant relationships and is already making headway in the US market as a proven microbial solution for farmers and growers. These targeted product launches are indicative of the broader trend towards integrating eco-friendly strategies into agriculture to meet both market demand and environmental challenges.
Key Market Players
Key players are BASF SE, Syngenta, UPL, Yara, Corteva, Nufarm, PI Industries, Haifa Group, Bayer AG and Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.
Recent Developments
• In October 2024, BASF SE expanded its BioSolutions portfolio by incorporating seaweed biostimulants from Acadian Plant Health, a leading marine plant company in Dartmouth, Canada. This partnership enhances BASF SE's biological offerings, broadens product availability in new markets and supports sustainable crop growth.
• In November 2024, Syngenta Canada Inc. introduced YieldON, a liquid foliar biostimulant that helps improve crop productivity in cereals, corn and other row crops.
Download Free Sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/biostimulants-market
Market Dynamics
Growing Momentum in Organic Farming
In response to the rising consumer demand for organic food, farmers are increasingly turning to organic farming practices that minimize the use of synthetic fertilizers and pesticides. Natural biostimulants, which boost nutrient uptake and promote plant growth, are proving to be a vital complement to these eco-friendly methods.
In Europe, for example, plant biostimulants are now governed by the EU Fertilizing Products Regulation (FPR), Regulation (EU) 2019/1009, which came into effect on July 16, 2022. This framework defines biostimulants as products that stimulate plant nutrition processes, aiming to enhance nutrient efficiency and improve various plant traits.
The European Biostimulants Industry Council (EBIC) plays an active role in supporting the industry by engaging with policymakers and regulatory bodies to address key challenges and streamline market entry for biostimulant products. EBIC tackles complex issues related to animal by-products, microbials, and industrial by-products through regular workshops and dialogue with European Commission representatives and notified bodies. Amid growing concerns over climate change and soil degradation which threaten food security and farmer livelihoods EBIC’s 2024 manifesto outlines a strategic vision that harnesses the benefits of plant biostimulants to confront these pressing environmental challenges.
Market Segments
By Ingredient
• Acids
• Microbial
• Seaweed Extracts
• Others
By Form
• Liquid
• Solid
By Crop Type
• Cereals & Grains
• Fruits & Vegetables
• Oilseeds
• Turf & Ornamentals
• Others
By Application
• Foliar
• Soil
• Seed
Read Our Report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/biostimulants-market
Market Regional Share
Trends in Biostimulants in North America
North America is carving out a significant role in the global biostimulants market, underpinned by the rising adoption of sustainable agriculture and organic farming practices. Consumer demand for chemical-free and eco-friendly agricultural products is fueling this market, while continuous innovation through novel product launches, government funding, and advanced R&D capabilities are further propelling growth.
A key development came in November 2024 when Yara North America unveiled the YaraAmplix biostimulant portfolio across the US and Canada. Backed by over five years of research, this comprehensive portfolio aims to enhance crop resilience, improve nutrient uptake, boost soil health, and increase environmental adaptability, thereby supporting the construction of a more sustainable and resilient food system.
Adding to the momentum, in February 2024, ICL Growing Solutions North America introduced the BIOZ biostimulant Diamond 10-0-1. This innovative carbon and nitrogen fertilizer product is designed to improve soil-plant relationships and is already making headway in the US market as a proven microbial solution for farmers and growers. These targeted product launches are indicative of the broader trend towards integrating eco-friendly strategies into agriculture to meet both market demand and environmental challenges.
Key Market Players
Key players are BASF SE, Syngenta, UPL, Yara, Corteva, Nufarm, PI Industries, Haifa Group, Bayer AG and Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.
Recent Developments
• In October 2024, BASF SE expanded its BioSolutions portfolio by incorporating seaweed biostimulants from Acadian Plant Health, a leading marine plant company in Dartmouth, Canada. This partnership enhances BASF SE's biological offerings, broadens product availability in new markets and supports sustainable crop growth.
• In November 2024, Syngenta Canada Inc. introduced YieldON, a liquid foliar biostimulant that helps improve crop productivity in cereals, corn and other row crops.
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results