Clinical Trial Central Laboratory Services Market Forecast for Drug Development Phases and Indication Areas
Clinical Trial Central Laboratory Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Services (Biomarker Testing Services, Sample Collection and Processing, Microbiology Services, Anatomic Pathology/Histology, Genomic and Molecular Testing, Pharmacok
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 11, 2025 ) InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the " Clinical Trial Central Laboratory Services Market – (By Services (Biomarker Testing Services, Sample Collection and Processing, Microbiology Services, Anatomic Pathology/Histology, Genomic and Molecular Testing, Pharmacokinetics/Pharmacodynamics (PK/PD), Logistics & Sample Management, Data Management & Reporting, Others), By Phase (Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Phase IV), By Indication (Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, Infectious Diseases, Immunology & Autoimmune Diseases, Others), By End-User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Others)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2034."
According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Clinical Trial Central Laboratory Services Market is valued at USD 4.1 billion in 2024, and it is expected to reach USD 11.0 billion by the year 2034 , with a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period of 2025-2034.
Global Clinical Trial Central Laboratory Services Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Specialized laboratory services that assist clinical trials by offering standardized and centralized testing, analysis, and data management are referred to as clinical trial central laboratory services. These services help to maintain compliance with study protocols and regulatory standards by guaranteeing accuracy and uniformity in laboratory testing across several trial sites.
Researchers are able to evaluate the safety as well as efficacy of drugs by employing central laboratories for a variety of duties, including pharmacokinetics, safety testing, biomarker analysis, and specialty tests. The clinical trial central laboratory services industry is growing because rare disorders like Huntington's disease and cystic fibrosis are becoming more common.
Increased government spending on R&D and technology developments is also anticipated to affect market expansion. Another potential driver for the clinical trial central laboratory services market expansion is the growing number of pharmaceutical enterprises worldwide.
List of Prominent Players in the Clinical Trial Central Laboratory Services Market:
• Labcorp
• ICON plc
• Eurofins Scientific
• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
• Medpace
• Q² Solutions
• Syneos Health
• Charles River Laboratories
• SGS
• LabConnect
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
The market is driven by the growing number of clinical trials, the growing demand for testing based on biomarkers, the stricter regulations, and the increasing use of decentralized trials. Further increasing productivity, cutting down on turnaround times, and improving overall trial results are technology developments like automation, AI-driven analytics, and digital lab management systems.
Additionally, the market is rising quickly because of the rise in research and development expenditures and the number of drug development initiatives. The need for specialist laboratory services is being further fueled by the increased clinical trials being carried out by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in an effort to commercialize novel medicines.
Challenges:
There is a great need for qualified individuals with experience in regulatory management, as well as other medical professionals, to oversee the clinical trial testing related to central labs. Approximately 342,900 clinical lab technicians and technologists worked in the United States in 2022, according to WebFX. Early workforce retirements, growing diagnostic needs, and a lack of training programs have all contributed to the shortage of qualified personnel needed for clinical trials.
Furthermore, the increasing need for clinical trial designs, like adaptive trials, necessitates the possession of sophisticated technical skills and expertise, which are hard to come by. Thus, a shortage of qualified personnel for central lab clinical trial testing services may hinder market expansion as a result of the growing number of clinical trials and the need for additional tests.
Regional Trends:
The North American Clinical Trial Central Laboratory Services market is anticipated to record very large market share in terms of revenue because of its robust clinical research infrastructure, significant R&D expenditures, and the presence of top biotechnology and pharmaceutical firms.
Additionally, a vast network of research institutes and CROs in the United States depend on cutting-edge laboratory services for pathology, pharmacokinetics analysis, and biomarker testing. Besides, Asia Pacific had a remarkable share of the market because of the region's stringent regulations and robust clinical trial infrastructure. Additionally, biomarker-based research is being propelled by the increasing emphasis on immunotherapies and customized medicine.
Recent Developments:
• February 2025: LabConnect partnered with Sapio Sciences to deploy a Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS). By simplifying sample tracking and improving data management within LabConnect's operations, this partnership seeks to modernize intricate research workflows further digitally.
Segmentation of Clinical Trial Central Laboratory Services Market-
By Services-
• Biomarker Testing Services
• Sample Collection and Processing
• Microbiology Services
• Anatomic Pathology/Histology
• Genomic and Molecular Testing
• Pharmacokinetics/Pharmacodynamics (PK/PD)
• Logistics & Sample Management
• Data Management & Reporting
• Others
By Phase-
• Phase I
• Phase II
• Phase III
• Phase IV
By Indication-
• Oncology
• Cardiology
• Neurology
• Infectious Diseases
• Immunology & Autoimmune Diseases
• Others
By End-User-
• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
• Contract Research Organizations
• Others
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Mexico
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
