Biosimilars and Biologics market is expected to reach US$ 91.98 billion by 2033
Biosimilars and Biologics market is growing at a CAGR of 21.4% during the forecast period 2025-2033.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 09, 2025 ) Global Biosimilars and Biologics market reached US$ 19.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 91.98 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 21.4% during the forecast period 2025-2033.
Download Free Sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/biosimilars-and-biologics-market
Market Dynamics
Rising Aging Population and Chronic Disease Burden Fuel Growth in the Biologics and Biosimilars Market
The global rise in aging populations, coupled with an increasing burden of chronic diseases, is a major driver of growth in the biologics and biosimilars market. As the population ages, the incidence of complex, long-term conditions—such as cancer, diabetes, and autoimmune disorders—continues to climb. These conditions often require advanced, targeted therapies, for which biologics have become the gold standard due to their high efficacy and specificity.
The demand for biologics is projected to rise significantly as the global elderly population expands. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the proportion of people aged 60 and over is expected to nearly double from 12% in 2015 to 22% by 2050. This shift is placing increased pressure on healthcare systems to meet treatment demands in a cost-effective manner, driving the adoption of biosimilars as lower-cost alternatives once original biologics lose patent protection.
Statistics highlight the magnitude of this healthcare challenge:
• The National Institutes of Health (NIH) reports an annual global increase in autoimmune disease incidence by 19.1% and prevalence by 12.5%.
• In 2022, there were nearly 20 million new cancer cases and 9.7 million cancer-related deaths worldwide. These figures are projected to rise to 29.9 million cases and 15.3 million deaths annually by 2040.
• As of 2021, 38.4 million people in the U.S.—11.6% of the population—were living with diabetes, with 38.1 million of those being adults aged 18 and older.
The growing prevalence of chronic diseases among aging populations not only increases the demand for effective biologic therapies but also amplifies the need for cost-efficient biosimilars, reinforcing their importance in global healthcare strategies and market growth.
Market Segments
• By Type (Biologics, Biosimilars)
• By Application (Oncology, Autoimmune Diseases, Chronic Diseases, Infectious Diseases, Neurology, Ophthalmology, Others)
• By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies)
• By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East And Africa)
Read Our Report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/biosimilars-and-biologics-market
Market Regional Share
Asia Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Region in the Biosimilars and Biologics Market
The Asia Pacific region is witnessing rapid growth in the biosimilars and biologics market, fueled by its large and expanding population, rising chronic disease burden, and increasing access to advanced healthcare solutions. Countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea are at the forefront of this expansion.
According to ESCAP, the number of older adults in the Asia Pacific region is expected to more than double from 630 million in 2020 to 1.3 billion by 2050. This demographic shift is creating a surge in demand for treatments for chronic conditions such as cancer, diabetes, autoimmune disorders, and cardiovascular diseases—areas where biologics and biosimilars play a critical role.
The region’s prominence is also driven by its strong pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities. India and China, in particular, have emerged as global production hubs for biologics and biosimilars. Known as the “pharmacy of the world,” India has positioned itself as a key player in supplying affordable, high-quality biosimilars to both domestic and international markets.
For example, Biocon, one of India’s leading pharmaceutical companies, has played a pivotal role in the global biosimilars space. Its biosimilar products Ogivri (biosimilar to Herceptin) and Fulphila (biosimilar to Neulasta) have been successfully exported to multiple countries and continue to see strong demand across the Asia Pacific region.
As healthcare infrastructure advances and regulatory pathways mature, the Asia Pacific region is set to maintain its momentum as the fastest-growing market for biosimilars and biologics.
Key Market Players
Key players are Amgen Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Biogen Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Biocon Biologics Inc. Pfizer Inc., Celltrion, Inc., Samsung Bioepis, AbbVie Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH.
Recent Developments
• In October 2024, Fresenius Kabi officially launched Tyenne, the first and only approved biosimilar of tocilizumab in Canada. This new treatment option is aimed at improving access to care for patients suffering from various inflammatory and immune diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis, giant cell arteritis and systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, among others.
• In July 2024, Sandoz announced the European launch of Pyzchiva, a ustekinumab biosimilar approved for the treatment of several autoimmune conditions including psoriasis and Crohn’s disease.
Download Free Sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/biosimilars-and-biologics-market
Market Dynamics
Rising Aging Population and Chronic Disease Burden Fuel Growth in the Biologics and Biosimilars Market
The global rise in aging populations, coupled with an increasing burden of chronic diseases, is a major driver of growth in the biologics and biosimilars market. As the population ages, the incidence of complex, long-term conditions—such as cancer, diabetes, and autoimmune disorders—continues to climb. These conditions often require advanced, targeted therapies, for which biologics have become the gold standard due to their high efficacy and specificity.
The demand for biologics is projected to rise significantly as the global elderly population expands. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the proportion of people aged 60 and over is expected to nearly double from 12% in 2015 to 22% by 2050. This shift is placing increased pressure on healthcare systems to meet treatment demands in a cost-effective manner, driving the adoption of biosimilars as lower-cost alternatives once original biologics lose patent protection.
Statistics highlight the magnitude of this healthcare challenge:
• The National Institutes of Health (NIH) reports an annual global increase in autoimmune disease incidence by 19.1% and prevalence by 12.5%.
• In 2022, there were nearly 20 million new cancer cases and 9.7 million cancer-related deaths worldwide. These figures are projected to rise to 29.9 million cases and 15.3 million deaths annually by 2040.
• As of 2021, 38.4 million people in the U.S.—11.6% of the population—were living with diabetes, with 38.1 million of those being adults aged 18 and older.
The growing prevalence of chronic diseases among aging populations not only increases the demand for effective biologic therapies but also amplifies the need for cost-efficient biosimilars, reinforcing their importance in global healthcare strategies and market growth.
Market Segments
• By Type (Biologics, Biosimilars)
• By Application (Oncology, Autoimmune Diseases, Chronic Diseases, Infectious Diseases, Neurology, Ophthalmology, Others)
• By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies)
• By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East And Africa)
Read Our Report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/biosimilars-and-biologics-market
Market Regional Share
Asia Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Region in the Biosimilars and Biologics Market
The Asia Pacific region is witnessing rapid growth in the biosimilars and biologics market, fueled by its large and expanding population, rising chronic disease burden, and increasing access to advanced healthcare solutions. Countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea are at the forefront of this expansion.
According to ESCAP, the number of older adults in the Asia Pacific region is expected to more than double from 630 million in 2020 to 1.3 billion by 2050. This demographic shift is creating a surge in demand for treatments for chronic conditions such as cancer, diabetes, autoimmune disorders, and cardiovascular diseases—areas where biologics and biosimilars play a critical role.
The region’s prominence is also driven by its strong pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities. India and China, in particular, have emerged as global production hubs for biologics and biosimilars. Known as the “pharmacy of the world,” India has positioned itself as a key player in supplying affordable, high-quality biosimilars to both domestic and international markets.
For example, Biocon, one of India’s leading pharmaceutical companies, has played a pivotal role in the global biosimilars space. Its biosimilar products Ogivri (biosimilar to Herceptin) and Fulphila (biosimilar to Neulasta) have been successfully exported to multiple countries and continue to see strong demand across the Asia Pacific region.
As healthcare infrastructure advances and regulatory pathways mature, the Asia Pacific region is set to maintain its momentum as the fastest-growing market for biosimilars and biologics.
Key Market Players
Key players are Amgen Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Biogen Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Biocon Biologics Inc. Pfizer Inc., Celltrion, Inc., Samsung Bioepis, AbbVie Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH.
Recent Developments
• In October 2024, Fresenius Kabi officially launched Tyenne, the first and only approved biosimilar of tocilizumab in Canada. This new treatment option is aimed at improving access to care for patients suffering from various inflammatory and immune diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis, giant cell arteritis and systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, among others.
• In July 2024, Sandoz announced the European launch of Pyzchiva, a ustekinumab biosimilar approved for the treatment of several autoimmune conditions including psoriasis and Crohn’s disease.
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results