US Biosimilars Market is expected to reach US$ 65.62 billion by 2033
US Biosimilars Market is growing at a CAGR of 25.5% during the forecast period 2025-2033.
April 09, 2025
US biosimilars market size reached US$ 8.62 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 65.62 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 25.5% during the forecast period 2025-2033.
Market Dynamics
Rising FDA Approvals Propel Growth of the U.S. Biosimilars Market
The U.S. biosimilars market is witnessing strong growth, driven by an increasing number of FDA-approved products. The regulatory foundation laid by the Biologics Price Competition and Innovation Act (BPCIA) of 2009 has provided a well-defined pathway for biosimilar approvals, encouraging manufacturers to invest in development.
As a result, the FDA has steadily expanded its biosimilars portfolio, giving patients access to more affordable treatment options while helping reduce overall healthcare costs. To date, 71 biosimilars have been approved by the FDA. The latest addition is Omlyclo (omalizumab-igec), approved on March 7, 2025.
Market Segments
• By Product Type (Monoclonal Antibodies, Recombinant Human Growth Hormone (rhGH), Insulin, Anti-coagulants, Erythropoietin, Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factor, Follitropin, Interferons, Others)
• By Application (Oncology, Chronic Diseases, Autoimmune Diseases, Infectious Diseases, Growth Hormone Deficiency, Hematology, Others)
Key Market Players
Key players are Amgen Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sandoz Group AG, Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc., Biogen, Biocon Biologics Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Samsung Biologics, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. and Fresenius Kabi USA, LLC.
