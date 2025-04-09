Europe biosimilars market is expected to reach US$ 52.98 billion by 2033
Europe biosimilars market is growing at a CAGR of 27.7% during the forecast period 2025-2033.
Europe biosimilars market size reached US$ 5.96 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 52.98 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 27.7% during the forecast period 2025-2033.
Market Dynamics
Expanding Biosimilar Approvals Fuel Europe’s Biosimilars Market Growth
The increasing number of biosimilars receiving regulatory approval across key therapeutic areas—such as oncology, autoimmune disorders, and diabetes—is accelerating the growth of the biosimilars market in Europe. These alternatives offer significant cost savings compared to high-priced reference biologics, aligning with the region's ongoing efforts to manage rising healthcare expenditures.
This favorable environment is prompting more pharmaceutical companies to introduce biosimilars in European markets, further driving market expansion.
For example, in January 2025, the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) issued positive opinions recommending marketing authorizations for three biosimilars: Amgen’s PAVBLU and SKOJOY, and CuraTeQ Biologics’ DYRUPEG. In the same month, Celltrion launched STEQEYMA—a biosimilar referencing STELARA (ustekinumab)—in France, following earlier rollouts in Italy and Spain (January 2025), the U.K. (December 2024), and Germany and the Netherlands (November 2024).
Market Segments
• By Product Type (Monoclonal Antibodies, Recombinant Human Growth Hormone (rhGH), Insulin, Anti-coagulants, Erythropoietin, Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factor, Follitropin Interferons, Others),
• By Application (Oncology, Chronic Diseases, Autoimmune Diseases, Infectious Diseases, Growth Hormone Deficiency, Hematology, Others)
Key Market Players
Key Players are Amgen Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sandoz Group AG, Teva Pharmaceuticals Inc., Biogen, Biocon Biologics Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Samsung Biologics, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd and Fresenius Kabi AG.
