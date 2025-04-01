Mangiferin Market Outlook Reflects Expanding Applications in Pharmaceuticals Food and Beverages and Personal Care Formulations
Mangiferin Market – Source (Mango, Other Ingredients), Form (Powder, Liquid), Purity (98%, 95%, 90%), and Application (Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages), By Region, And By Segment Forecasts 2025-2034
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Mangiferin Market – Source (Mango, Other Ingredients), Form (Powder, Liquid), Purity (98%, 95%, 90%), and Application (Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue And Forecast To 2034."
The global mangiferin market is estimated to reach over USD 436.5 Million by the year 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.
Global Mangiferin Market 2025-2034 full Research Report
The natural compound mangiferin in mangoes is a highly potent antioxidant that prevents cell damage and acts against toxic free radicals. Numerous companies are interested in mangiferin as a natural substitute for health and wellness compositions. The growing application of mangiferin in foods, beverages, medications, and other industries propels the market growth of mangiferin.
Mangiferin is also used in cosmetic and personal hygiene products, increasing consumption. Due to ongoing research on mangiferin's potential medicinal uses and health benefits, interest from pharmaceutical and environmentally-focused formulation businesses has risen. Consequently, the market for mangiferin is experiencing growth.
List of Prominent Players in the Mangiferin Market:
• Chemcopia Ingredients Pvt Ltd (India)
• Biosynth (Switzerland)
• Merck KGaA (Germany)
• Cayman Chemical (U.S.)
• Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc (U.S.)
• Extrasynthese (France)
• Selleck Chemicals (U.S.)
• Biorbyt Ltd. (U.K.)
• BOC Sciences (U.S)
• CliniSciences (Spain)
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
Rising consumer demand for organic and plant-based foods propels the growing demand for mangiferin. A naturally occurring polyphenol and fruit's primary component, mangiferin is valued for its high anti-inflammatory, anticancer, and antibacterial properties. Therefore, it is finding growing use in the drug and nutraceutical industries. The trend toward preventative health has driven demand for mangiferin-based products as consumers turn to natural alternatives to artificial substances.
Challenges:
Stringent regulation for drugs containing natural compounds, poor solubility and absorption of mangiferin in the body and high production and extraction costs are expected to hamper the market growth. Additionally, low awareness related to mangiferin benefits among individuals and businesses and different regulatory criteria among different jurisdictions for beauty products, food and pharmaceuticals delay product market entry and thus slow the adoption of new products among consumers, further impeding global market growth.
Regional Trends:
The Asia-Pacific mangiferin market is anticipated to register a significant revenue share. It is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future, which is attributed to the substantial use of botanical extracts in wellness and skin products, traditional medicine influence in the region, and expanding nutraceutical and cosmeceutical adoption due to the rising middle-class population.
Segmentation of Mangiferin Market-
By Source-
• Mango
• Other Sources
By Form-
• Powder
• Liquid
• Other
By Purity-
• 98%
• 95%
• 90%
By Application-
• Pharmaceuticals and Nutraceuticals
• Food and Beverages
• Cosmetics and Personal Care
• Other Applications
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Mexico
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
