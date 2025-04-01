Natural Cosmetics Market Analysis Featuring Product Trends Source Breakdown and Regional Demand Forecasts from 2024 to 2034
Natural Cosmetics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, By Product (Skincare, Haircare, Body Care, Others), By Source (Organic, Natural), By Price Orientation (Economy, Mid-range, Premium). By End User (Super & Hyper markets, E-commerce, Others), B
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 08, 2025 ) InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Natural Cosmetics Market- (By Product (Skincare, Haircare, Body Care, Others), By Source (Organic, Natural), By Price Orientation (Economy, Mid-range, Premium). By End User (Super & Hyper markets, E-commerce, Others)), By Region, Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."
According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Natural Cosmetics Market is valued at USD 19.8 Billon in 2024, and it is expected to reach USD 44.5 Billon by 2034, with a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period of 2025-2034.
Global Natural Cosmetics Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Natural cosmetics are products with elements primarily found in the environment, such as herbs, plants, and other readily available materials. The main objective of natural cosmetics is to restrict the use of artificial chemicals while utilizing the advantages of nature to support skin wellness and lessen their negative effects on the surroundings.
The industry for natural cosmetics is anticipated to be driven by increasing consumer recognition of the possible harm posed by synthetic components in cosmetics. Growing demands for ecological sustainability are also driving the demand for natural cosmetics. In response to the growing customer demand for sustainable and ethical products, several natural cosmetic firms are embracing eco-friendly packaging and promoting ethical business practices.
Additionally, natural cosmetics that function as well as their synthetic counterparts have been made possible by developments in organic chemistry. The natural cosmetics market is expanding due to increased growth in the beauty sector.
List of Prominent Players in the Natural Cosmetics Market:
• Amway Corporation
• Arbonne International LLC
• Aveda Corporation
• Avon Products, Inc.
• Bare Escentuals Beauty Inc.
• Burt’s Bees
• Coty Inc.
• Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
• Johnson & Johnson
• L'Oreal SA
• Procter & Gamble Co.
• Shiseido Co., Ltd.
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
Consumers' desire for ecologically friendly and natural products fueled the rising demand for natural cosmetics. The negative consequences of artificial substances like sulfates, parabens, and acids in conventional cosmetics are drawing increasing consumer attention.
This change in customer preferences is exacerbated by the growing accessibility of product component information, which is fueled by networking websites and online resources. Manufacturers must reform their goods to include natural components in response to customer demands for openness, promoting market expansion.
Challenges:
The high expense of natural manufacturing methods and ingredients is one significant barrier that may increase product costs. Because of this, companies find it challenging to stay competitive, particularly in regions where consumers are price-sensitive. Customers may become confused due to the lack of uniformity in the organic seal of approval and labelling, which may influence their choice of products.
The existence of fake and mislabeled natural products worsens this problem and erodes customer confidence in the marketplace. Furthermore, certain areas' strict regulations might make it difficult to enter and grow a market as they need to adhere to intricate rules and regulations.
Regional Trends:
The North American natural cosmetics market is anticipated to register a significant revenue share. It is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future, which is attributed to the growing number of health-conscious consumers and the accessibility of sophisticated and enhanced organic goods; laws have been adopted to reduce the use of synthetic substances in cosmetic items in the area.
Cosmetic brands are expected to expand regionally in North America due to the rising number of working women and the exponential rise of beauty clinics in both nations. Besides, Europe has a substantial share of the market due to the existence of significant entrepreneurs in the area.
The European market's rapid adoption and promotion of clean beauty ideals fueled the need for natural cosmetics. Additionally, the market is anticipated to be driven by the region's expanding e-commerce industry, which offers convenient access to various natural beauty goods.
Recent Developments:
• In January 2025, Arbonne International PBC, based in Delaware, is a public benefit company well-known worldwide for its nutritional, cosmetic, wellness, and personal care products. Jen Orlando has been promoted to the position of chief executive officer. This news is a result of reorganization within the parent firm.
• In December 2024, Shiseido Limited is proud to announce its inclusion in the MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index. The GPIF, the biggest pension fund in the world, adopted this ESG index, and the Company is now part of it.
Segmentation of Natural Cosmetics Market
Natural Cosmetics Market-By Product
• Color Cosmetics
o Concealer
o Foundation
o Blush
o Mascara
o Eyeshadows
o Eyeliner
o Lipsticks
o Others Color Cosmetic Products
• Skincare Products
o Lotions & Moisturizers
o Cleansers
o Creams
o Face Oils
o Serums
o Other Skincare Products
• Haircare Products
o Shampoo
o Conditioners
o Hair Oil
o Hair Masks
o Other Haircare Products
• Body Care Products
o Shampoo
o Conditioners
o Hair Oil
o Hair Masks
o Other Body Care Products
• Fragrances
o Perfumes
o Deodorants
o Body Mists
Natural Cosmetics Market-By Source
• Organic Cosmetics
• Traditional Natural Cosmetics
Natural Cosmetics Market-By Price Orientation
• Economy
• Mid-range
• Premium
Natural Cosmetics Market-By Distribution Channel
• Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
• Specialty Stores
• Convenience Stores
• Online/E-commerce
Natural Cosmetics Market-By Region
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
