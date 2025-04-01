Low and No Alcohol Beverages Market Sees Surge in Still and Sparkling Wine and Non Alcoholic Spirits Consumption Across Key Regions
Low & No Alcohol Beverages Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Products Type (Beer, Still and Sparkling Wine, Mixed Drinks, Spirits (liqueurs), Spirits (non-liqueurs), others), By Distribution Channel, By Region, And By Segment Forecasts, 2025-
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 05, 2025 ) InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Low & No Alcohol Beverages Market- by Product Type (Beer (No-alcohol: 0.0- 0.5% ABV and Low-alcohol: >0.5-3.5% ABV), Still and Sparkling Wine (No-alcohol: 0.0 - 0.5% ABV and Low-alcohol: >0.5-7.5% ABV), Mixed Drinks (No-alcohol: 0.0 - 0.5% ABV and Low-alcohol: >0.5- 3% ABV), Spirits (Liqueurs)( No-alcohol: 0.0 - 0.5% ABV and Low-alcohol: >0.5- 10% ABV), Spirits (Non-Liqueurs) (No-alcohol: 0.0 - 0.5% ABV and Low:0.5-37.5% ABV), and Others), End-User (Liquor Stores, Convenience Stores, Supermarkets, Online Stores, Restaurants & Bar, and Others), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2034."
Global Low & No Alcohol Beverages Market 2025-2034
According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global Low & No Alcohol Beverages market is valued at USD 25.7 Billion in 2024, and it is expected to reach USD 46.5 Billion by the year 2034, with a CAGR of 6.2% during a forecast period of 2025-2034.
The low and no alcohol beverages market comprises products that contain minimal to zero alcohol content. When incorporated into a balanced diet, these beverages typically offer fewer calories compared to standard alcoholic drinks. The market offers a wide range of options, including both carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Non-carbonated options include fruit and vegetable juices, functional drinks, ready-to-drink (RTD) tea and coffee, bottled water, among others.
The market's shift toward low and no alcohol alternatives has been influenced by stringent regulatory frameworks, high taxation, increasing production costs, and growing anti-alcohol awareness campaigns. As a result, a significant number of consumers are transitioning to these alternatives, driving rapid market growth. The increasing awareness of health and wellness has further contributed to the rising demand for beverages with reduced alcohol content.
Manufacturers are responding to this trend by investing in product innovation aimed at improving taste, variety, and overall quality. Innovations such as low-calorie and fruit-flavored low-alcohol beverages have captured consumer interest. Market players are also focusing on optimizing their supply chains and expanding their geographic presence.
Family-owned vineyards and established alcoholic beverage companies are introducing lighter product variants and expanding their portfolios to cater to diverse consumer preferences. Collectively, these developments are fostering the continued expansion of the low and no alcohol beverages market.
Europe is expected to be the leading contributor to the low and no alcohol beverages market during the forecast period, primarily driven by a shift in consumer preferences away from traditional alcoholic beverages toward low and no alcohol alternatives. This trend is largely attributed to increasing health consciousness among European consumers. Additionally, the strong presence of key market players in the region further reinforces Europe’s dominant position in the market.
North America is also projected to hold a significant market share, fueled by growing public awareness of the health risks associated with excessive alcohol consumption. The rising demand for beverages with reduced alcohol content across the region presents substantial growth opportunities for the low and no alcohol beverages industry. The evolving consumer lifestyle and preference for healthier alternatives are key factors driving this demand in the North American market.
Major market players operating in the Low & No Alcohol Beverages market include
Anheuser-Busch In Bev, Asahi Breweries, Ltd., Big Drop Brewing Co. Ltd., Carlton & United Breweries, Athletic Brewing Company, Beam Suntory, Inc., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Curious Elixirs, Floreat Wines, Lowlander Beer Co., Hoplark HopTea, Gnista Spirits, Kirin Holdings Company, Limited. Lagunitas Brewing Company, Mocktail Beverages, Inc., and Other Prominent Players.
Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:
In 2020, Strawberry and apricot flavors of Red Bull's limited-edition extension were introduced. Beginning on April 4, 2020, Walmart stores in the United States will carry single cans of Red Bull Summer Edition Strawberry Apricot in both 8.4oz (25cl) and 12oz (35cl) sizes.
In 2020, PepsiCo and Suntory formed a joint venture in Thailand. Suntory PepsiCo Beverage (Thailand) Company Limited was established as the operator and distributor of PepsiCo beverage brands in Thailand, including Mirinda, ready-to-drink Lipton teas, 7UP soft drinks, Gatorade sports drinks, Pepsi-Cola, and Aquafina hydration drinks.
Market Segments
Global Low & No Alcohol Beverages Market, by Product Type, 2020-2028 (Value US$ Mn)
• Beer
o No-alcohol: 0.0- 0.5% ABV
o Low-alcohol: >0.5-3.5% ABV
• Still and Sparkling Wine
o No-alcohol: 0.0 - 0.5% ABV
o Low-alcohol: >0.5-7.5% ABV
• Mixed Drinks
o No-alcohol: 0.0 - 0.5% ABV
o Low-alcohol: >0.5- 3% ABV
• Spirits (queurs)
o No-alcohol: 0.0 - 0.5% ABV
o Low-alcohol: >0.5- 10% ABV
• Spirits (non-liqueurs)
o No-alcohol: 0.0 - 0.5% ABV
o Low:0.5-37.5% ABV
• Others
Global Low & No Alcohol Beverages Market, by End-User, 2020-2028 (Value US$ Mn)
• Hospitals
• Retail Pharmacies
• Private Clinics
• Online Pharmacies
Global Low & No Alcohol Beverages Market, by Region, 2020-2028 (Value US$ Mn)
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
North America Low & No Alcohol Beverages Market, by Country, 2020-2028 (Value US$ Mn)
• U.S.
• Canada
Europe Low & No Alcohol Beverages Market, by Country, 2020-2028 (Value US$ Mn)
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Russia
• Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific Low & No Alcohol Beverages Market, by Country, 2020-2028 (Value US$ Mn)
• India
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• Australia & New Zealand
Latin America Low & No Alcohol Beverages Market, by Country, 2020-2028 (Value US$ Mn)
• Brazil
• Mexico
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa Low & No Alcohol Beverages Market, by Country, 2020-2028 (Value US$ Mn)
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East & Africa
Why should buy this report:
To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for the global Low & No Alcohol Beverages market
To receive an industry overview and future trends of the Low & No Alcohol Beverages market
To analyze the Low & No Alcohol Beverages market drivers and challenges
To get information on the Low & No Alcohol Beverages market value (US$Mn) forecast to 2028
Significant investments, mergers & acquisitions in the Low & No Alcohol Beverages market industry
Market Segments
Global Low & No Alcohol Beverages Market, by Product Type, 2020-2028 (Value US$ Mn)
• Beer
o No-alcohol: 0.0- 0.5% ABV
o Low-alcohol: >0.5-3.5% ABV
• Still and Sparkling Wine
o No-alcohol: 0.0 - 0.5% ABV
o Low-alcohol: >0.5-7.5% ABV
• Mixed Drinks
o No-alcohol: 0.0 - 0.5% ABV
o Low-alcohol: >0.5- 3% ABV
• Spirits (queurs)
o No-alcohol: 0.0 - 0.5% ABV
o Low-alcohol: >0.5- 10% ABV
• Spirits (non-liqueurs)
o No-alcohol: 0.0 - 0.5% ABV
o Low:0.5-37.5% ABV
• Others
Global Low & No Alcohol Beverages Market, by End-User, 2020-2028 (Value US$ Mn)
• Hospitals
• Retail Pharmacies
• Private Clinics
• Online Pharmacies
Global Low & No Alcohol Beverages Market, by Region, 2020-2028 (Value US$ Mn)
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
North America Low & No Alcohol Beverages Market, by Country, 2020-2028 (Value US$ Mn)
• U.S.
• Canada
Europe Low & No Alcohol Beverages Market, by Country, 2020-2028 (Value US$ Mn)
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Russia
• Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific Low & No Alcohol Beverages Market, by Country, 2020-2028 (Value US$ Mn)
• India
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• Australia & New Zealand
Latin America Low & No Alcohol Beverages Market, by Country, 2020-2028 (Value US$ Mn)
• Brazil
• Mexico
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa Low & No Alcohol Beverages Market, by Country, 2020-2028 (Value US$ Mn)
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East & Africa
Why should buy this report:
To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for the global Low & No Alcohol Beverages market
To receive an industry overview and future trends of the Low & No Alcohol Beverages market
To analyze the Low & No Alcohol Beverages market drivers and challenges
To get information on the Low & No Alcohol Beverages market value (US$Mn) forecast to 2028
Significant investments, mergers & acquisitions in the Low & No Alcohol Beverages market industry
