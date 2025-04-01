Virtual Neurorehabilitation Device Market Poised for Growth as Startups Drive Innovation in Virtual Reality and Functional Electrical Stimulation Based Therapies
Virtual Neurorehabilitation Device Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Applications (Brain Stroke, Parkinson’s Disease, Multiple Sclerosis, Spinal Cord Injury, and Cerebral Palsy), Product Type, By End-Users, Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 04, 2025 ) InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Virtual Neurorehabilitation Device Market- by Applications (Brain Stroke, Parkinson’s Disease, Multiple Sclerosis, Spinal Cord Injury, and Cerebral Palsy), End-Users (Hospitals & Clinics, Rehabilitation Centers, and Home Care Settings), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."
According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global Virtual Neurorehabilitation Device market is expected to register a CAGR of 14.1 %during a forecast period of 2023-2031.
Global Virtual Neurorehabilitation Device Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Get Free Access to Demo Report, Excel Pivot and ToC: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1040
Virtual reality (VR) enables human interaction with computer-generated environments, offering significant applications in neurorehabilitation. In the physiotherapy sector, neurorehabilitation devices leverage advanced technologies to facilitate the learning or relearning of motor functions, regardless of the underlying cause of impairment.
These devices encompass wearable electronics, neurorobotic systems, non-invasive brain stimulators, and brain-computer interfaces. With the increasing prominence of startup-driven innovation, neuroscientists are actively exploring VR-based solutions to enhance stroke rehabilitation. To achieve substantial advancements in patient recovery, stakeholders in the neurorehabilitation industry are encouraged to collaborate closely with neuroscientists.
The expansion of the virtual neurorehabilitation device market is primarily driven by the growing influence of startups in VR-focused neuroscience and the rising adoption of gamification in rehabilitation therapies. Market demand is further supported by the introduction of innovative products, such as advanced wristbands capable of transmitting machine-interpretable commands, which demonstrate high compatibility with VR and functional electrical stimulation (FES) systems.
Manufacturers of virtual neurorehabilitation devices are identifying new opportunities to deliver enhanced solutions for the healthcare sector, driven by the emergence of these cutting-edge technologies. Additionally, the rapid increase in the aging population and the proven effectiveness of gaming-based rehabilitation systems are key factors accelerating market growth.
Increased investment in research and development (R&D) is expected to drive further innovation, ensuring sustained industry expansion over the forecast period. The growing prevalence of neurological disorders, combined with advancements in robotic rehabilitation, presents significant opportunities for market development. Furthermore, rising government support for scientific research and healthcare initiatives is anticipated to contribute positively to the growth of the virtual neurorehabilitation device market.
Expert Knowledge, Just a Click Away: https://calendly.com/insightaceanalytic/30min?month=2025-04
North America is expected to be a leading contributor to the growth of the virtual neurorehabilitation device market in the coming years. The increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, driven by an aging population and other health-related conditions, along with advancements in healthcare infrastructure, is fueling market demand in this region.
The United States is projected to account for a significant share of revenue, supported by the widespread adoption of neurorehabilitation products and a well-established healthcare system. As awareness of the benefits of virtual neurorehabilitation devices continues to grow, the industry is poised for further expansion.
Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific market for virtual neurorehabilitation devices is also anticipated to experience substantial growth over the forecast period. The rising incidence of neurological disorders, coupled with continuous improvements in healthcare infrastructure, is creating opportunities for market expansion.
Although the region currently lacks dominant industry players, its growing healthcare sector and increasing awareness of neurorehabilitation technologies present significant potential for new market entrants. The ongoing advancements in medical technology and healthcare accessibility are expected to further drive demand for virtual neurorehabilitation solutions across the region.
Major market players operating in the Virtual Neurorehabilitation Device market include
ICAROS GmbH, Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc., Barron Associates, Hocoma AG, Neuro Rehab VR, Eodyne, Neofect, MindMaze, reHaptix GmbH, Oxford VR, Euleria, Virtual Therapy Solutions, LLC, ReWalk Robotics, Recovery Tech, Inc., and other Prominent Players.
Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:
• In March 2021, Reha Technology and DIH, the leading global supplier of robotics and virtual reality (VR) technology, forged a strategic partnership. DIH will immediately advertise and distribute Reha Technology's end-effector-based gait therapy products in significant markets like the US, Switzerland, and Germany. In accordance with the agreement's conditions, DIH will take over Reha Technology's robotics products' distribution.
• In January 2019, Ekso Bionics signed a contract with Zhejiang Youchuang Venture Capital Investment Co., Ltd. to establish joint ventures to establish a global exoskeleton manufacturing facility and take advantage of the potential exoskeleton market in China and other markets in Asia (ZYVC).
Unlock Your GTM Strategy: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1040
Market Segments
Global Virtual Neurorehabilitation Device Market, by Product Applications, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)
• Brain Stroke
• Parkinson’s Disease
• Multiple Sclerosis
• Spinal Cord Injury
• Cerebral Palsy
Global Virtual Neurorehabilitation Device Market, by Product End-users, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)
• Hospitals & Clinics
• Rehabilitation Centers
• Home Care Settings
Global Virtual Neurorehabilitation Device Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
North America Virtual Neurorehabilitation Device Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)
• U.S.
• Canada
Europe Virtual Neurorehabilitation Device Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Russia
• Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific Virtual Neurorehabilitation Device Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)
• India
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• Australia & New Zealand
Latin America Virtual Neurorehabilitation Device Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)
• Brazil
• Mexico
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa Virtual Neurorehabilitation Device Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East & Africa
Why should buy this report:
To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for the global Virtual Neurorehabilitation Device market
To receive an industry overview and future trends of the Virtual Neurorehabilitation Device market
To analyze the Virtual Neurorehabilitation Device market drivers and challenges
To get information on the Virtual Neurorehabilitation Device market value (US$Mn) forecast to 2030
Significant investments, mergers & acquisitions in the Virtual Neurorehabilitation Device market industry
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Contact us:
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.
Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com
Tel : +1 551 226 6109
Asia: +91 79 72967118
info@insightaceanalytic.com
According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global Virtual Neurorehabilitation Device market is expected to register a CAGR of 14.1 %during a forecast period of 2023-2031.
Global Virtual Neurorehabilitation Device Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Get Free Access to Demo Report, Excel Pivot and ToC: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1040
Virtual reality (VR) enables human interaction with computer-generated environments, offering significant applications in neurorehabilitation. In the physiotherapy sector, neurorehabilitation devices leverage advanced technologies to facilitate the learning or relearning of motor functions, regardless of the underlying cause of impairment.
These devices encompass wearable electronics, neurorobotic systems, non-invasive brain stimulators, and brain-computer interfaces. With the increasing prominence of startup-driven innovation, neuroscientists are actively exploring VR-based solutions to enhance stroke rehabilitation. To achieve substantial advancements in patient recovery, stakeholders in the neurorehabilitation industry are encouraged to collaborate closely with neuroscientists.
The expansion of the virtual neurorehabilitation device market is primarily driven by the growing influence of startups in VR-focused neuroscience and the rising adoption of gamification in rehabilitation therapies. Market demand is further supported by the introduction of innovative products, such as advanced wristbands capable of transmitting machine-interpretable commands, which demonstrate high compatibility with VR and functional electrical stimulation (FES) systems.
Manufacturers of virtual neurorehabilitation devices are identifying new opportunities to deliver enhanced solutions for the healthcare sector, driven by the emergence of these cutting-edge technologies. Additionally, the rapid increase in the aging population and the proven effectiveness of gaming-based rehabilitation systems are key factors accelerating market growth.
Increased investment in research and development (R&D) is expected to drive further innovation, ensuring sustained industry expansion over the forecast period. The growing prevalence of neurological disorders, combined with advancements in robotic rehabilitation, presents significant opportunities for market development. Furthermore, rising government support for scientific research and healthcare initiatives is anticipated to contribute positively to the growth of the virtual neurorehabilitation device market.
Expert Knowledge, Just a Click Away: https://calendly.com/insightaceanalytic/30min?month=2025-04
North America is expected to be a leading contributor to the growth of the virtual neurorehabilitation device market in the coming years. The increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, driven by an aging population and other health-related conditions, along with advancements in healthcare infrastructure, is fueling market demand in this region.
The United States is projected to account for a significant share of revenue, supported by the widespread adoption of neurorehabilitation products and a well-established healthcare system. As awareness of the benefits of virtual neurorehabilitation devices continues to grow, the industry is poised for further expansion.
Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific market for virtual neurorehabilitation devices is also anticipated to experience substantial growth over the forecast period. The rising incidence of neurological disorders, coupled with continuous improvements in healthcare infrastructure, is creating opportunities for market expansion.
Although the region currently lacks dominant industry players, its growing healthcare sector and increasing awareness of neurorehabilitation technologies present significant potential for new market entrants. The ongoing advancements in medical technology and healthcare accessibility are expected to further drive demand for virtual neurorehabilitation solutions across the region.
Major market players operating in the Virtual Neurorehabilitation Device market include
ICAROS GmbH, Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc., Barron Associates, Hocoma AG, Neuro Rehab VR, Eodyne, Neofect, MindMaze, reHaptix GmbH, Oxford VR, Euleria, Virtual Therapy Solutions, LLC, ReWalk Robotics, Recovery Tech, Inc., and other Prominent Players.
Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:
• In March 2021, Reha Technology and DIH, the leading global supplier of robotics and virtual reality (VR) technology, forged a strategic partnership. DIH will immediately advertise and distribute Reha Technology's end-effector-based gait therapy products in significant markets like the US, Switzerland, and Germany. In accordance with the agreement's conditions, DIH will take over Reha Technology's robotics products' distribution.
• In January 2019, Ekso Bionics signed a contract with Zhejiang Youchuang Venture Capital Investment Co., Ltd. to establish joint ventures to establish a global exoskeleton manufacturing facility and take advantage of the potential exoskeleton market in China and other markets in Asia (ZYVC).
Unlock Your GTM Strategy: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1040
Market Segments
Global Virtual Neurorehabilitation Device Market, by Product Applications, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)
• Brain Stroke
• Parkinson’s Disease
• Multiple Sclerosis
• Spinal Cord Injury
• Cerebral Palsy
Global Virtual Neurorehabilitation Device Market, by Product End-users, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)
• Hospitals & Clinics
• Rehabilitation Centers
• Home Care Settings
Global Virtual Neurorehabilitation Device Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
North America Virtual Neurorehabilitation Device Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)
• U.S.
• Canada
Europe Virtual Neurorehabilitation Device Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Russia
• Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific Virtual Neurorehabilitation Device Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)
• India
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• Australia & New Zealand
Latin America Virtual Neurorehabilitation Device Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)
• Brazil
• Mexico
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa Virtual Neurorehabilitation Device Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East & Africa
Why should buy this report:
To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for the global Virtual Neurorehabilitation Device market
To receive an industry overview and future trends of the Virtual Neurorehabilitation Device market
To analyze the Virtual Neurorehabilitation Device market drivers and challenges
To get information on the Virtual Neurorehabilitation Device market value (US$Mn) forecast to 2030
Significant investments, mergers & acquisitions in the Virtual Neurorehabilitation Device market industry
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Contact us:
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.
Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com
Tel : +1 551 226 6109
Asia: +91 79 72967118
info@insightaceanalytic.com
Contact Information:
Insight Ace Analytics
Diana D’souza
Tel: +1 551 226 6109
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Insight Ace Analytics
Diana D’souza
Tel: +1 551 226 6109
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results