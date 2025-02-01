Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Driven by Need for Secure and Efficient Drug Transportation and Storage Solutions
Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material (Plastics & Polymers, Paper & Paperboard, Glass, Aluminum Foil), By Product (Primary, Secondary And Tertiary), By End-Use (Pharma Manufacturing, Contract Packaging, Retail Ph
The Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market is estimated to reach over USD 356.76 billion by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period.
Businesses are increasingly prioritizing the use of post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials and the development of biodegradable packaging to enhance the sustainability of their packaging solutions. Companies are introducing bottles made from recycled polyethylene terephthalate (R-PET) and bio-based polyethylene terephthalate (BIO-PET), derived from renewable sources such as sugarcane. This transition toward sustainable and renewable materials is expected to gain significant traction in the coming years.
Advancements in medicine and biotechnology are driving substantial growth within the pharmaceutical sector. As one of Europe’s most advanced high-technology industries, the pharmaceutical sector remains a key contributor to the region’s economy. The industry is undergoing a notable transformation, with an increasing focus on the development of biologic drugs.
Given the inherent instability of certain biomaterial-based medications in liquid form, these formulations are often manufactured as powders or dry powders. Lyophilized pharmaceuticals require specialized packaging solutions to maintain product stability, thereby creating new opportunities for packaging manufacturers to develop innovative and protective solutions.
The demand for specialty packaging, including unique bottle and plastic container designs, continues to rise as businesses seek to enhance product differentiation and attract consumer interest. Additionally, glass packaging manufacturers are adopting advanced technologies, such as lightweight materials and decorative techniques, to improve both product functionality and visual appeal.
Some companies within the glass packaging industry are also investing in energy-efficient technologies and sustainability initiatives to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and increase the use of recycled materials in production processes.
List of Prominent Players in the Pharmaceutical Packaging Market:
• Alpla Werke Alwin Lehner Gmbh & Co Kg
• Amcor Plc
• AptarGroup, Inc.
• Ardagh Group S.A.
• Becton, Dickinson, and Company
• Berry Global Inc.
• Bilcare Limited
• Catalent, Inc.
• CCL Industries, Inc.
• Comar
• Drug Plastics Group
• Frank Noe Egypt Ltd.
• Gaplast Gmbh
• Gerresheimer Ag
• Hergesheimer A
• International Paper
• Lonza Group Ltd.
• Mondi Group
• Nipro Corporation
• Nolato Ab
• Origin Pharma Packaging
• Owens Illinois, Inc.
• Schott AG
• Sealed Air
• SGD Pharma
• Silgan Holdings Inc.
• Vetter Pharma International Gmbh
• West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.
• WestRock Company
Market Dynamics
Drivers:
The rapid expansion of the pharmaceutical sector remains a primary catalyst for growth in the pharmaceutical packaging market. Scientific and technological advancements have significantly contributed to the industry's accelerated development in recent years. In the United States, market growth is driven by a well-established healthcare infrastructure, high per capita healthcare expenditure, and substantial investments in drug research and development. Additionally, the increasing demand for generic pharmaceuticals and improved access to medical facilities are expected to create lucrative opportunities for pharmaceutical packaging in the near future.
Challenges:
The COVID-19 pandemic had a profound impact on the healthcare industry, disrupting workforce availability, infrastructure, supply chains, and the production of essential pharmaceuticals. China, a key global supplier of pharmaceutical raw materials, experienced severe disruptions, underscoring the need for localized production and packaging solutions.
A major challenge facing the market is the limited awareness and adoption of advanced pharmaceutical packaging in emerging markets, which could hinder industry growth. Furthermore, the high costs and restricted availability of specialized pharmaceutical packaging solutions are anticipated to present additional barriers to market expansion.
Regional Trends:
The North American pharmaceutical packaging market is projected to account for a substantial share of global revenue and is expected to grow at a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the coming years. Market expansion in the region is supported by the increasing number of pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities in the United States and strategic collaborations between drug manufacturers and contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) to enhance drug availability. Additionally, increased government funding for COVID-19-related treatments is driving further demand for pharmaceutical packaging solutions.
In the Asia-Pacific region, the rapid expansion of China’s pharmaceutical industry presents significant growth opportunities for local packaging manufacturers. Rising health awareness among consumers, coupled with increasing disposable incomes in developing economies such as China and India, is expected to propel pharmaceutical sector growth, thereby driving demand for innovative and efficient packaging solutions throughout the forecast period.
Recent Developments:
• In February 2023 -Schott launched its first plant in the United States to increase its diagnostics and life sciences product and manufacturing capabilities. A multimillion-dollar investment will be made in constructing a new Phoenix, Arizona, facility dedicated to producing custom DNA.
• In May 2022-CCL Industries Inc. intends to expand its Innova business unit near Leipzig, Germany. A new 8 m wide multi-layer co-extrusion line will make highly engineered thin gauge label films to fulfill the rising, sustainability-driven demand for materials with lower resin contents.
Segmentation of Pharmaceutical Packaging Market-
By Material
• Plastics & Polymers
o Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
o Polypropylene (PP)
Homo
Random
o Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
o Polyethylene (PE)
HDPE
LDPE
LLDPE
o Polystyrene (PS)
o Others
• Paper & Paperboard
• Glass
• Aluminium Foil
• Others
By Product
• Primary
o Plastic Bottles
o Caps & Closures
o Parenteral Containers
Syringes
Vials & Ampoules
Others
• Blister Packs
• Prefillable Inhalers
• Pouches
• Medication Tubes
• Others
• Secondary
o Prescription Containers
o Pharmaceutical Packaging Accessories
• Tertiary
By End-use
• Pharma Manufacturing
• Contract Packaging
• Retail Pharmacy
• Institutional Pharmacy
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Southeast Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Contact us:
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.
Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com
Tel : +1 551 226 6109
Asia: +91 79 72967118
info@insightaceanalytic.com
