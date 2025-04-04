Global Luxury Car Market is expected to reach US$ 1,032 billion by 2030
Global Luxury Car Market is growing with a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2024–2031.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 04, 2025 ) Global Luxury Car Market reached US$ 672.4 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 1,032 billion by 2030, growing with a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2024–2031.
Market Dynamics
Strong Income Growth in Emerging Nations Fuels Luxury Car Market Expansion
Emerging nations, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, have experienced robust income growth over the past two decades, driven by sustained economic expansion. China, for example, saw its annual per capita income surge from $950 in 2000 to $12,814 in 2022, reflecting years of double-digit growth. This rising affluence has led to the emergence of a large upper-middle-class segment, significantly boosting demand for luxury cars.
Luxury car manufacturers are increasingly targeting this aspirational upper-middle-class demographic, as more individuals achieve higher income levels. The expansion of this consumer base presents a major growth opportunity for premium automotive brands.
Additionally, while many developed nations face economic challenges such as recession or stagflation, emerging economies remain a key driver of global growth, further reinforcing their importance in the luxury car market.
Market Segments
• By Vehicle Type (Hatchback, Sedan, Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), Coupe, Limousine, Sports Car)
• By Propulsion (Internal Combustion Engine (ICE), Hybrid, Electric)
• By Region (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)
Market Regional Share
Asia-Pacific: A Key Growth Hub for the Global Luxury Car Market
Asia-Pacific is poised to be a major driver of growth in the global luxury car market, with the region projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. Rapid industrialization and economic growth have led to rising disposable incomes, fueling demand for high-end vehicles.
China dominates the region’s luxury car market, with 3.09 million luxury vehicles sold in 2022, marking a 6% year-over-year increase. Nearly all major global luxury car brands have manufacturing and assembly operations in China, which also serves as a key export hub for luxury vehicles across the region.
India is another high-growth market, with luxury car sales surging 29% in 2022, reaching 36,500 units. While total sales volumes remain lower than China’s, India represents one of the few remaining high-growth opportunities for luxury carmakers. With sustained economic expansion and increasing consumer spending, India is expected to be a major contributor to the Asia-Pacific luxury car market's growth in the coming years.
Key Market Players
Key players are Volkswagen Group, BMW Group, Mercedes-Benz Group AG, General Motors, Ferrari S.p.A., Tesla, Inc., Tata Motors, Aston Martin, Toyota Motor Corporation and China FAW Group Co. Ltd.
Recent Developments
• In May 2023, Aston Martin, the UK-based luxury carmaker, unveiled the new DB11 luxury sports car at its headquarters in Gaydon, England, UK. The new launch comes as buoyant luxury sales have improved profits at Aston Martin.
• In July 2023, Fisker, a U.S.-based automotive company, launched a new luxury electric sports utility vehicle (SUV) in a bid to challenge Tesla in the North American market.
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
