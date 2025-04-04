Global Omega-3 Supplements Market is expected to reach US$ 14.1 billion by 2031
Global Omega-3 Supplements Market is growing with a CAGR of 7.1 % during the forecast period 2024-2031.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 04, 2025 ) Global Omega-3 Supplements Market reached US$ 7.2 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 14.1 billion by 2031, growing with a CAGR of 7.1 % during the forecast period 2024-2031.
Market Dynamics
Driving Market Growth Through Innovation in Omega-3 Supplementation
Innovations in omega-3 supplementation are playing a crucial role in shaping the global market. Advances in technology are enhancing the bioavailability and absorption of omega-3 fatty acids, addressing the increasing consumer demand for more effective and convenient health solutions.
A standout innovation is Aker BioMarine’s PL+ EPA/DHA formulation, which improves EPA and DHA absorption by 10.5 times compared to traditional fish oil. This breakthrough formulation, combining krill phospholipids and fish oil, enables better digestion and absorption—even without requiring a fatty meal. Such advancements cater to consumers on low-fat diets while maximizing nutrient intake efficiency.
As health-conscious consumers seek scientifically backed, sustainable, and efficient omega-3 products, innovations like PL+ technology are driving market expansion and increasing accessibility to high-quality supplementation.
Market Segments
• by source [Fish Oil, Krill Oil, Algae Oil, Others]
• by form [Soft Gel Capsules, Liquid, Powder]
• by type [Organic, Conventional]
• by functionality [Cardiovascular Health, Brain & Cognitive Health, Eye Health, Joint Health, Others],
• by distribution channel [Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Stores, Others]
• by end-user [Adults, Pregnant Women, Children, Elderly, Others]
• By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)
Market Regional Share
Rising Health-Consciousness Fuels Omega-3 Market Growth in North America
North America's leadership in the global omega-3 supplements market is fueled by a deeply ingrained culture of health-consciousness, where dietary supplements are a key component of daily wellness routines. According to the 2023 CRN Consumer Survey on Dietary Supplements, 74% of U.S. adults take dietary supplements, with 55% being regular users, underscoring the widespread acceptance of supplementation.
This trend reflects increasing awareness of omega-3’s health benefits, including heart health support, inflammation reduction, and cognitive function improvement. The shift toward preventive healthcare is a key driver, as consumers proactively seek to enhance their well-being before health concerns arise.
Additionally, North America's advanced healthcare infrastructure and pharmaceutical innovations continue to drive the development and promotion of omega-3 supplements, reinforcing the region’s market dominance.
Key Market Players
Key players are Nordic Naturals Inc, RB Health (US) LLC, Aker BioMarine Human Ingredients AS, dsm-firmenich, NOW Foods, Pharmavite LLC, Carlson Labs, The Coromega Company, NutriGold Inc and Barlean's Organic Oils, LLC.
Recent Developments
• In March 2024, Epax launched EPAX Omega 3-9-11, a concentrated oil combining omega-3s, omega-9 and omega-11 fatty acids. Using advanced EQP+ Tech, it targets skin health by improving barrier function and reducing inflammation, while offering broader metabolic benefits.
• In January 2024, Ritual launched Omega-3 DHA + EPA, a vegan supplement with 500 mg of omega-3s in a 2:1 DHA to EPA ratio. Sourced sustainably from microalgae in France, it’s designed for minimal burp-back with a natural citrus flavor. Third-party tested, gluten-free, soy-free and packaged in 100% recycled materials.
