Global Algae Omega 3 Market is expected to reach US$ 1.7 billion by 2030
Global Algae Omega 3 Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 04, 2025 ) Global Algae Omega 3 Market reached US$ 1.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 1.7 billion by 2030 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
Market Dynamics
Growing Demand for Sustainable Plant-Based Nutrition Fuels Innovation in the Algae Omega-3 Market
The rising preference for sustainable, plant-based nutrition is a key driver of growth and innovation in the algae omega-3 market. As a naturally rich source of omega-3 fatty acids, algae has gained traction not only as a renewable ingredient for supplements and food additives but also as an alternative resource for biofuel production.
Beyond human consumption, algae-derived omega-3s are increasingly being incorporated into animal and fish feed, further enhancing their nutritional value and indirectly benefiting human diets. Additionally, the scalability of algae cultivation and advancements in large-scale production methods have strengthened industry growth, attracting investments and research aimed at improving yield and cost efficiency.
Market Segments
• By Type (ALA, EPA, DHA)
• By Form (Powder, Capsule, Liquid)
• By Application (Food and Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Animal Nutrition, Others)
• By Region (North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, And Africa)
Market Regional Share
North America Leads the Global Algae Omega-3 Market
North America holds the largest share of the global algae omega-3 market, driven by increasing consumer awareness of omega-3's health benefits and the growing demand for sustainable alternatives. Algal oil and algal biomass have emerged as key sources of omega-3, contributing to the market's expansion while aligning with the region's focus on environmentally friendly practices.
To meet evolving consumer needs, North American producers are innovating with new product formats. Companies are introducing algae omega-3 powders for easy incorporation into food and beverages, as well as sustainable algae omega-3 capsules as an eco-friendly alternative to traditional fish oil supplements. As demand for algae-derived omega-3s continues to rise, the market is poised for further growth and diversification.
Market Key Players
Key players are DSM Nutritional Products, BASF SE, Nordic Naturals, Lonza Group Ltd., Polaris, Source Omega, Algisys LLC, Algatech, Qualitas Health, and Nature's Way.
Recent Developments
• On May 08, 2023, Corbion, a supplier of algae-based feed ingredients, announced to launches of Algal Omega-3 and Omega-9 Products for Dietary Supplements. The ingredients, rich in omega-3 and omega-9 fatty acids, are produced through algal fermentation with an aim to reduce pressure on marine resources as well as the carbon footprint associated with the production of dietary supplements.
• On April 17, 2023, MiAlgae, A biotechnology company, has officially launched its omega-3 product NaturAlgae, which is targeted at the fish feed and pet food sectors.
