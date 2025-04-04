Algae Omega-3 Ingredients Market Size, Growth Trends, Industry Analysis, Report 2024-2031
Algae Omega-3 Ingredients Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period 2024-2031
Market Dynamics
Rising Demand for Infant Formula Products
The demand for infant formula has surged, particularly in China, where sales grew by 86% in February 2020, while baby food demand saw a 98% increase following the COVID-19 impact. China accounts for 30% of global infant formula consumption, followed closely by other Asian countries, which together hold 28% of the market. Notably, China contributes approximately 65% of the industry's overall growth.
In 2015, China imported 180 kilotonnes of infant formula, valued at $2.4 billion, with Europe supplying about 90% of these imports. Additionally, concerns over domestically produced low-quality formulas have driven consumers to prefer imported alternatives.
DHA and EPA play a crucial role in infant brain development and immune strength. DHA, in particular, is widely incorporated into infant formula products in line with legal standards and WHO recommendations. A Norwegian study suggests that omega-3 positively impacts a child’s cognitive abilities and problem-solving skills. Moreover, research indicates that high DHA levels in baby formula or breast milk can promote the growth of preterm infants, including height development.
With both adult and infant populations rising in China, the demand for infant nutrition and baby food continues to grow. Parents with busy lifestyles are increasingly opting for infant formula fortified with omega-3 to ensure optimal nutrition for their children.
Market Segments
• By Type (Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA), Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA))
• By Application (Infant Nutrition, Dietary Supplements, Fortified Food & Beverages, Animal Nutrition, Pharmaceutical)
• By Form Type (Triglyceride, Ethyl Ester, Phospholipids)
• By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)
Market Regional Share
North America Leads the Algae Omega-3 Ingredients Market
North America emerged as the largest market for algae-based omega-3 ingredients in 2020, holding a significant market share of nearly XX%. In 2019, the region dominated the global market and is projected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The United States holds the largest share within North America, driven by increasing consumer awareness of omega-3’s long-term health benefits, the availability of fortified products, and rising market acceptance.
Omega-3 supplementation is gaining traction in the U.S., with approximately 17% of consumers incorporating it into their diets.
Additionally, the country is home to around 35 million vegetarians and 15 million vegans, who typically have limited DHA intake. This dietary gap has fueled the demand for algae-based omega-3 products, making them a preferred alternative for plant-based consumers seeking essential fatty acids.
Key Market Players
Key players are Koninklijke DSM N.V, Corbion, BASF, Polaris S.A., and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.
