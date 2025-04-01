Beneficial Insects Market Expands Rapidly with Growing Demand for Sustainable Agriculture and Biological Pest Control
Beneficial Insects Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Crop protection, Crop production), Type (Predators, Parasitoids, Pathogens, and Pollinators), Crop Type (Fruits & Vegetables, Flowers & Ornamentals, and Grains & Pulses), Regio
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 03, 2025 ) InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Beneficial Insects Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Crop protection, Crop production), Type (Predators, Parasitoids, Pathogens, and Pollinators), Crop Type (Fruits & Vegetables, Flowers & Ornamentals, and Grains & Pulses), Region, Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031"
The global Beneficial Insects market is estimated to reach over USD 2.18 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.25% during the forecast period.
Global Beneficial Insects market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Beneficial insects play a crucial role in promoting sustainable agriculture and organic food production by facilitating pollination and serving as natural pest control agents. These insects contribute to ecosystem health by pollinating plants, reducing pest populations, and enhancing biodiversity in agricultural, horticultural, and natural environments. Larger beneficial insects, often classified as microbial, further support ecological diversity and help protect crops from harmful pests.
The global market for beneficial insects encompasses their production, trade, and application across various sectors, including pollination services, ecological restoration, and biological pest management. These insects aid in pest control, support crop pollination, and contribute to the production of valuable agricultural outputs. In farming and gardening, beneficial insects are widely utilized as a natural alternative to chemical pesticides. They include predatory species such as ladybird beetles and lacewings, as well as parasitic insects like certain wasps.
By integrating beneficial insects into agricultural practices, farmers can enhance crop yields and improve the quality of fruits and vegetables harvested from fields and gardens. Prominent examples of beneficial insects include ladybird beetles, spiders, bees, dragonflies, and praying mantises, all of which play a significant role in maintaining ecological balance and improving agricultural productivity.
List of Prominent Players in the Beneficial Insects Market:
• Applied Bionomics Ltd (Canada)
• Biobest Group NV (Belgium)
• Bioline AgroSciences Ltd (UK)
• Fargro Limited (UK)
• Andermatt Group AG (Switzerland)
• ARBICO Organics (US)
• BioBee Ltd (Israel)
• BIONEMA (UK)
• Koppert (Netherlands)
• Tip Top Bio-Control (US)
• Evergreen Growers Supply, LLC (US)
• Anatis Bioprotection (Canada)
• GrowLiv Biologicals (Canada)
• Planet Natural (US)
• Natural Pest Controls (US)
• KUNAFIN (US)
• IPM Laboratories, Inc. (US)
• Nature's Control (US)
• Associates Insectary (US)
• Bugs For Bugs (Australia)
• Rincon-Vitova Insectaries (US)
• Harmony Farm Supply & Nursery (US)
• FAR INC (US)
• Organic Control, Inc. (US)
• Eco Bugs India Private Limited (India)
Market Dynamics
Drivers:
The global market for beneficial insects is experiencing significant growth, driven by rising environmental concerns and the increasing demand for eco-friendly pest control solutions. The growing emphasis on agricultural productivity and improved food grain quality is further accelerating market expansion. Additionally, regulatory restrictions on synthetic plant protectants and the associated environmental risks are prompting a shift toward biological pest management solutions.
The widespread adoption of beneficial insects for natural pest control, coupled with the rising popularity of organic and precision farming, is positively influencing market growth. Increased investments in sustainable agriculture and advancements in biocontrol technologies further support market development.
Challenges:
The beneficial insect industry faces challenges related to large-scale commercial production, similar to those encountered in the insect feed sector. However, increasing global demand has attracted significant investments from private venture capital firms. For instance, in June 2021, KeyyakVenture, a Chile-based venture capital firm, invested USD 4.5 million in Food for the Future (F4F), a Chilean startup specializing in insect feed production.
Such investments highlight the growing interest in strengthening this sector. Moreover, the market is supported by favorable regulatory frameworks and the high feed conversion efficiency of insects, which require minimal space for production.
Regional Trends:
North America is anticipated to hold a significant share of the beneficial insects market and is expected to register a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the coming years. The region leads in both the production and consumption of beneficial insects. Meanwhile, Latin America is projected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period.
Europe also represents a major market, accounting for over one-third of global demand. Furthermore, the adoption of beneficial insects for pest control is steadily increasing across the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region, further contributing to market expansion.
Recent Developments:
• In September 2022, Aspire Food Group, a Canadian company famous for its cutting-edge insect agricultural and Food Technology, and Lotte Confectionery, a leading South Korean snack and ice cream manufacturer, signed an MOU to collaborate in the fields of protein alternatives and edible insects.
• In April 2022, 18 edible insect businesses received services worth EUR 460,000 (USD 496,600) from the ValuSect consortium of European insect manufacturers. The chosen companies will receive assistance from knowledgeable partners as they develop their cutting-edge concepts, which will increase insect production and consumer acceptance in North-West Europe.
Segmentation of Beneficial Insects Market-
By Type-
• Parasitoids
• Pollinators
• Pathogens
• Predators
By Crop Type
• Flowers & Ornamentals
• Fruits & Vegetables
• Grains And Pulses
By Application-
• Crop Production
• Crop Protection
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
Global Beneficial Insects market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
