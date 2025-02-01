Sustainable Agriculture Market to Benefit from Rising Awareness and Corporate Sustainability Programs
Sustainable Agriculture Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Seeds And Traits, Biopesticides, Biostimulants, Others), By Farming System, By Crop Type, By Formulation, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025-2034
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 02, 2025 ) InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Sustainable Agriculture Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Seeds And Traits, Biopesticides), By Farming System (Organic Farming, Conservation Agriculture)- Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2034"
The global Global Sustainable Agriculture market is estimated to reach over USD 59.3 Billion by the year 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period.
Global Sustainable Agriculture Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Get Free Access to Demo Report, Excel Pivot and ToC: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1661
Sustainable agriculture is an agricultural approach that integrates environmentally responsible practices while minimizing or eliminating harmful farming methods. Regenerative agriculture, a subset of sustainable agriculture, combines scientific principles and practical techniques to restore and enhance the overall farm ecosystem. This approach prioritizes soil health while considering factors such as water conservation, fertilizer application, and ecosystem biodiversity.
In recent years, sustainable agriculture has garnered increased attention from farmers, businesses, researchers, and consumers, as well as from policymakers and the corporate sector. The growing recognition of its benefits has significantly contributed to the expansion of the regenerative agriculture industry. However, the market's growth is expected to face certain constraints, including limited consumer awareness of the practice's advantages, high initial capital investment requirements, and a shortage of skilled labor proficient in operating specialized agricultural equipment.
List of Prominent Players in the Global Sustainable Agriculture Market:
• BASF SE (Germany)
• Corteva Agriscience (US)
• The Mosaic Company (US)
• Yara International (US)
• Dow AgroSciences (US)
• Monsanto Company (US)
• Pioneer Hi-Bred International (US)
• John Deere (US)
• AGCO Corporation (US)
• Trimble Inc. (US)
• Deere & Company (US)
• Archer Daniels Midland (US)
• Cargill (US)
• DuPont (US)
• Groupe Limagrain (France)
• KWS SAAT (Germany)
• Netafim (Israel)
• Irritec (Italy)
• UPL Limited (India)
• Godrej Agrovet (India)
• China National Chemical Corporation (China)
• KUBOTA Corporation (Japan)
• Thai Union Group PCL (Thailand)
Expert Knowledge, Just a Click Away: https://calendly.com/insightaceanalytic/30min?month=2025-02
Market Dynamics
Drivers
The increasing levels of carbon emissions and the ongoing reduction in arable land worldwide necessitate a shift from conventional farming practices to those that prioritize soil health, thereby driving demand for sustainable agriculture. Additionally, the need to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions while enhancing soil quality and water balance is becoming more critical due to continuous global population growth, further contributing to market expansion.
Moreover, growing initiatives by governments and corporations, including General Mills and PepsiCo, aimed at promoting awareness of sustainable agriculture, are expected to create significant growth opportunities. For example, General Mills has actively advocated for sustainable farming practices through its product offerings. In April 2020, the company introduced two limited-edition products under the Annie’s brand, featuring ingredients sourced from sustainable agriculture.
Challenges
Key functions of agricultural marketing include grading, packaging, storage, assembly, and distribution. To support these processes, the government has established regulated marketplaces such as Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs) and Mandis, overseeing aspects like transportation, storage, and pricing regulations.
However, small and marginal farmers continue to face challenges due to lower crop yields. The Government of India (GOI) has launched the Farmer Producer Organizations (FPO) initiative, targeting the formation of 10,000 FPOs across the country. Nevertheless, the successful implementation of this program remains complex, requiring extensive social mobilization, community engagement, and transformation into sustainable social capital.
Regional Trends
North America is expected to maintain its leading position in the global sustainable agriculture market, as it did in 2021, driven by strong corporate backing and the presence of key industry players. The market growth in this region is further supported by initiatives such as Danone North America's expansion of its sustainable farming program in December 2020, which was the most extensive sustainable dairy farming program in the United States at the time.
Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience significant growth due to its vast agricultural land and large population. Furthermore, the increasing number of government initiatives promoting innovative agricultural techniques, coupled with rising public awareness of soil conservation, is expected to create substantial opportunities for market expansion in the coming years.
Unlock Your GTM Strategy: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1661
Recent Developments:
• In Sept 2022, Bayer publicised a regenerative farming partnership with Perdue AgriBusiness, strived at large-scale carbon emission reductions and created a model for a more sustainable food value chain spanning across Perdue's entire grain network. Through the collaboration, Bayer and Perdue AgriBusiness, the international agricultural products and services business of Perdue Farms, are developing further opportunities to assist support farmers on their regenerative agriculture journey, helping their land and helping them produce more environmentally friendly foods and ingredients for companies and consumers.
• In November 2021, BASF introduced the latest bio-based herbicide, made from completely renewable resources. This herbicide is used as an alternative to conventional herbicides.
Segmentation of Global Sustainable Agriculture Market-
By Product Type-
• Seeds And Traits
• Biopesticides
• Biostimulants
• Others
By Farming System-
• Organic Farming
• Conservation Agriculture
• Integrated Pest Management (IPM)
• Precision Agriculture
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Contact us:
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.
Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com
Tel : +1 551 226 6109
Asia: +91 79 72967118
info@insightaceanalytic.com
The global Global Sustainable Agriculture market is estimated to reach over USD 59.3 Billion by the year 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period.
Global Sustainable Agriculture Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Get Free Access to Demo Report, Excel Pivot and ToC: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1661
Sustainable agriculture is an agricultural approach that integrates environmentally responsible practices while minimizing or eliminating harmful farming methods. Regenerative agriculture, a subset of sustainable agriculture, combines scientific principles and practical techniques to restore and enhance the overall farm ecosystem. This approach prioritizes soil health while considering factors such as water conservation, fertilizer application, and ecosystem biodiversity.
In recent years, sustainable agriculture has garnered increased attention from farmers, businesses, researchers, and consumers, as well as from policymakers and the corporate sector. The growing recognition of its benefits has significantly contributed to the expansion of the regenerative agriculture industry. However, the market's growth is expected to face certain constraints, including limited consumer awareness of the practice's advantages, high initial capital investment requirements, and a shortage of skilled labor proficient in operating specialized agricultural equipment.
List of Prominent Players in the Global Sustainable Agriculture Market:
• BASF SE (Germany)
• Corteva Agriscience (US)
• The Mosaic Company (US)
• Yara International (US)
• Dow AgroSciences (US)
• Monsanto Company (US)
• Pioneer Hi-Bred International (US)
• John Deere (US)
• AGCO Corporation (US)
• Trimble Inc. (US)
• Deere & Company (US)
• Archer Daniels Midland (US)
• Cargill (US)
• DuPont (US)
• Groupe Limagrain (France)
• KWS SAAT (Germany)
• Netafim (Israel)
• Irritec (Italy)
• UPL Limited (India)
• Godrej Agrovet (India)
• China National Chemical Corporation (China)
• KUBOTA Corporation (Japan)
• Thai Union Group PCL (Thailand)
Expert Knowledge, Just a Click Away: https://calendly.com/insightaceanalytic/30min?month=2025-02
Market Dynamics
Drivers
The increasing levels of carbon emissions and the ongoing reduction in arable land worldwide necessitate a shift from conventional farming practices to those that prioritize soil health, thereby driving demand for sustainable agriculture. Additionally, the need to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions while enhancing soil quality and water balance is becoming more critical due to continuous global population growth, further contributing to market expansion.
Moreover, growing initiatives by governments and corporations, including General Mills and PepsiCo, aimed at promoting awareness of sustainable agriculture, are expected to create significant growth opportunities. For example, General Mills has actively advocated for sustainable farming practices through its product offerings. In April 2020, the company introduced two limited-edition products under the Annie’s brand, featuring ingredients sourced from sustainable agriculture.
Challenges
Key functions of agricultural marketing include grading, packaging, storage, assembly, and distribution. To support these processes, the government has established regulated marketplaces such as Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs) and Mandis, overseeing aspects like transportation, storage, and pricing regulations.
However, small and marginal farmers continue to face challenges due to lower crop yields. The Government of India (GOI) has launched the Farmer Producer Organizations (FPO) initiative, targeting the formation of 10,000 FPOs across the country. Nevertheless, the successful implementation of this program remains complex, requiring extensive social mobilization, community engagement, and transformation into sustainable social capital.
Regional Trends
North America is expected to maintain its leading position in the global sustainable agriculture market, as it did in 2021, driven by strong corporate backing and the presence of key industry players. The market growth in this region is further supported by initiatives such as Danone North America's expansion of its sustainable farming program in December 2020, which was the most extensive sustainable dairy farming program in the United States at the time.
Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience significant growth due to its vast agricultural land and large population. Furthermore, the increasing number of government initiatives promoting innovative agricultural techniques, coupled with rising public awareness of soil conservation, is expected to create substantial opportunities for market expansion in the coming years.
Unlock Your GTM Strategy: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1661
Recent Developments:
• In Sept 2022, Bayer publicised a regenerative farming partnership with Perdue AgriBusiness, strived at large-scale carbon emission reductions and created a model for a more sustainable food value chain spanning across Perdue's entire grain network. Through the collaboration, Bayer and Perdue AgriBusiness, the international agricultural products and services business of Perdue Farms, are developing further opportunities to assist support farmers on their regenerative agriculture journey, helping their land and helping them produce more environmentally friendly foods and ingredients for companies and consumers.
• In November 2021, BASF introduced the latest bio-based herbicide, made from completely renewable resources. This herbicide is used as an alternative to conventional herbicides.
Segmentation of Global Sustainable Agriculture Market-
By Product Type-
• Seeds And Traits
• Biopesticides
• Biostimulants
• Others
By Farming System-
• Organic Farming
• Conservation Agriculture
• Integrated Pest Management (IPM)
• Precision Agriculture
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Contact us:
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.
Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com
Tel : +1 551 226 6109
Asia: +91 79 72967118
info@insightaceanalytic.com
Contact Information:
Insight Ace Analytics
Diana D’souza
Tel: +1 551 226 6109
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Insight Ace Analytics
Diana D’souza
Tel: +1 551 226 6109
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results