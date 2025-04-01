Chatbots for Mental Health and Therapy Market Expands as AI-Powered Digital Therapeutics Gain Traction Worldwide
Chatbots for Mental Health and Therapy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Machine learning and Deep learning, Natural Language Processing, Others), By Application (Conversational Interfaces, Behavioral Pattern Recognition, Others),
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 02, 2025 ) InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Chatbots for Mental Health and Therapy Market- (By Technology (Machine learning and Deep learning, Natural Language Processing, Others), By Application (Conversational Interfaces, Behavioral Pattern Recognition, Others), By Component (Saas, Others)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."
According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Chatbots for Mental Health and Therapy Market is valued at US$ 1.15 Bn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 1.77 Bn by the year 2031, with a CAGR of 5.67 %during a forecast period of 2024-2031.
Global Chatbots for Mental Health and Therapy Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Chatbots for mental health and therapeutic support are advanced digital tools designed to provide guidance, assistance, and emotional support to individuals experiencing mental health challenges. Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), natural language processing (NLP), and other sophisticated technologies, these chatbots engage users to deliver personalized mental health resources and support.
The increasing prevalence of mental health disorders has become a significant global public health concern. Estimates indicate that one in ten children and one in four adults experience mental health challenges annually. Mental illnesses not only affect billions of individuals worldwide but also impose substantial social and economic burdens.
As the financial strain associated with mental health disorders continues to rise, the demand for AI-driven mental health chatbots is expected to grow. These digital solutions are gaining traction due to their accessibility, affordability, and ease of use. Many mental health chatbots are available at little to no cost, making them widely accessible and driving market expansion.
Given the increasing demand for mental health services, these chatbots serve as a valuable tool to bridge the gap in mental healthcare accessibility. As technological advancements continue, the adoption of chatbots for mental health support is anticipated to accelerate, further transforming the landscape of digital mental healthcare.
List of Prominent Players in the Chatbots for mental health and therapy Market:
• Wysa Ltd
• Ginger
• Woebot Health
• Marigold Health
• Bark Technologies
• Mindstrong Health
• BioBeats
• Lyra Health
• Cognoa
• MeQuilibrium
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
The implementation of advanced chatbots has been shown to reduce the stigma associated with mental health by providing discreet and accessible support. The adoption of these AI-driven tools is expected to rise, driven by advancements in key technologies such as speech recognition, image analysis, and video processing.
These innovations present significant opportunities for market growth and are anticipated to further promote the use of chatbots for mental health support and therapy.
The demand for mental health services and remote therapy solutions saw a substantial increase during the pandemic, as individuals sought accessible alternatives to traditional in-clinic visits. In response, therapy chatbots have emerged as a critical solution, bridging the gap caused by the global shortage of mental health resources. This trend is expected to drive continued market expansion in the coming years, positioning chatbots as an essential component of digital mental healthcare.
Challenges:
Chatbots may struggle to fully comprehend the complexities of human language and emotions, potentially leading to miscommunication and misunderstandings, which could impact their effectiveness. Additionally, the inability of chatbots to establish continuous therapeutic relationships or provide sustained support presents a significant limitation, particularly for long-term mental health care.
Furthermore, chatbots have inherent constraints in delivering comprehensive mental health support, especially for individuals with severe or complex conditions that require professional intervention. These limitations may hinder market growth by reducing the adoption of chatbot-based mental health solutions.
Regional Trends:
The North American market for mental health and therapy chatbots is expected to capture a significant share, driven by the increasing integration of digital wellness initiatives into the region's overburdened mental healthcare system. In the United States, where up to two-thirds of children experience trauma, there remains a shortage of qualified mental health professionals. As a result, chatbots have emerged as a valuable supplementary resource to address gaps in care.
Similarly, the Asia Pacific region has witnessed substantial adoption of chatbots in the mental health sector. In this region, chatbots are increasingly being utilized as an alternative to traditional psychological support, catering to the rising demand for accessible mental health solutions. However, despite their growing prevalence, chatbot-based mental health tools pose certain risks, particularly for vulnerable populations such as children.
To mitigate these risks, the UNICEF East Asia and Pacific Regional Office has developed the Safer Chatbots Implementation Guide, which provides best practices for the responsible deployment of chatbots. These regulatory measures are further promoting the adoption of mental health chatbots across the region.
Recent Developments:
• In January 2023, The London-based digital health business Limbic announced that Limbic Access, their mental health assessment tool, has been awarded Class IIa UKCA medical device approval. Limbic Access is the only AI mental health chatbot to win this award for security, therapeutic effectiveness, and risk management. According to the certification, with a 93% accuracy record for predicting mental health illnesses, the company's e-triage chatbot can be securely incorporated into the mental health therapy pathway to facilitate patient self-referral.
• In July 2022, Wysa successfully raised $20 Bn in funding to effectively respond to the growing global need for mental health solutions through the utilisation of AI-powered digital therapeutics. Financial resources facilitated the availability of scientifically supported digital therapies (DTx) in various international markets, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and India.
Segmentation of Chatbots for mental health and therapy Market-
By Technology
• Machine learning and Deep learning
• Natural Language Processing
• Others
By Application
• Conversational Interfaces
• Behavioral Pattern Recognition
• Others
By Component
• SaaS
• Others
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
