Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management Market Growth Insights and Forecast to 2034 Highlighting Key Technologies and Device Types
Artificial Intelligence In Diabetes Management Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 01, 2025 ) Global Artificial Intelligence In Diabetes Management Market is valued at USD 13.8 Billion in 2024 and is predicted to reach USD 32.4 Billion by the year 2034 at a 10.6% CAGR during the forecast period for 2025-2034.
Global Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Artificial intelligence (AI) in diabetes management is the use of AI methods and models to identify behavioral patterns that cause diabetes sufferers' glucose levels to raise or lower. Management assistance, estimation, lifestyle advice, and therapy administration are just a few of the methods that artificial intelligence uses to treat diabetes and enhance diabetic care.
An important driver of the demand for diabetes management platforms is the rising incidence of diabetes globally. Diabetes is becoming a global health concern that requires sophisticated treatment strategies due to alterations to the environment and an increase in obesity rates.
Additionally, consumers and medical professionals have adopted complete management platforms that offer complete medical solutions as a result of raising health consciousness and the drive for preventative healthcare, which is propelling market expansion.
List of Prominent Players in the Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management Market:
• Vodafone Group PLC
• Apple Inc
• Google Inc
• International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)
• Glooko Inc
• Tidepool Inc
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
The growing demand for artificial intelligence in diabetes management is driven by the rising demand for virtual medical care. The practice of providing patients and medical professionals with distant medical care using digital technology and communication is frequently referred to as telehealth.
The use of artificial intelligence in diabetes care through telemedicine services improves adherence to drugs, early problem diagnosis, customization, surveillance, and overall efficacy. Thus, artificial intelligence's rise in the diabetes treatment industry is being propelled by the rising need for telehealth services.
Challenges:
The biggest challenge to the widespread utilization of improved diabetes management systems by certain patients and healthcare professionals is their expensive nature. Concerns regarding data security and privacy in electronic medical platforms also present a serious risk since both patients and providers are reluctant to divulge private health information via the Internet.
In order to gain users' confidence and credibility, businesses in this industry must make sure that their data protection policies are strong and that they adhere to legal requirements. Companies find it difficult to maintain a competitive edge and differentiate themselves from the competition in this fiercely competitive industry, where many players are providing comparable products.
Regional Trends:
The North American artificial intelligence in diabetes management market is anticipated to register a major revenue share. It is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future, which is attributed to the region's strong healthcare system and high healthcare spending; advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) are being used more often to treat diabetes.
This has resulted in significant expenditures in R&D, with several businesses and academic institutions leading the way in cutting-edge AI technologies for the treatment of diabetes. Furthermore, North America has seen a rapid adoption of AI in diabetes treatment because of a supportive regulatory framework and a strong emphasis on patient-oriented therapy.
Besides, Europe has a substantial share of the market because of an emphasis on creative medical treatments and advantageous government programs that aid in the control of diabetes. Furthermore, as a result of older people and modifications in existence, diabetes is becoming more common. This has increased demand for cutting-edge electronic solutions, such as portable app-based management platforms and intelligent insulin pens.
Recent Developments:
• In September 2024, Apple unveiled its latest iPad mini, which is powered by the A17 Pro CPU and Apple Intellectual ability, an intuitive private intelligence technology that recognizes user context to provide accurate and helpful ability while maintaining confidentiality. The new iPad mini boasts a cherished ultraportable shape, the spectacular 8.3-inch Fluid Retina exhibition, and four attractive arrives.
• In October 2024, IBM announced that its Watson AI and data platform now supports the widely used open-source Mixtral-8x7B large language model (LLM) from Mistral AI. This move is part of IBM's ongoing effort to enhance its capabilities to assist clients in leveraging both IBM's foundation models and those from other open-source providers in their innovation processes.
Segmentation of Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management Market-
By Device
• Diagnostic Devices
• Glucose Monitoring Devices
• Insulin Delivery Devices
By Technique
• Case-Based Reasoning
• Intelligent Data Analysis
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
