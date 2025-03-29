Global Building Materials Market is expected to reach USD 1.7 trillion by 2031
The Global Building Materials Market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 29, 2025 ) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
The Global Building Materials Market was valued at USD 1.3 trillion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1.7 trillion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2024 to 2031. The increasing demand for building materials is primarily driven by government investments in infrastructure projects, including public facilities, utilities, and transportation networks.
Infrastructure development in sectors such as highways, railways, tunnels, non-residential buildings, and mining continues to accelerate, further fueling the market. The rising preference for materials that enable rapid manufacturing and cost efficiency is fostering innovation, with ready-mix concrete and precast components significantly reducing construction timelines. A notable example is Gauge Brothers Concrete Products, which utilized precast concrete to build a 440,000-square-foot N95 manufacturing facility within 52 days in early 2021.
𝐓𝐨 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/building-materials-market
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:
𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐬
The construction industry is witnessing a shift towards sustainable, energy-efficient, and cost-effective building materials, driven by heightened consumer awareness. The sector’s revival, fueled by growing residential and commercial developments, is reinforcing this demand.
Governments worldwide are focusing on energy-efficient and green construction to address environmental concerns, further boosting the market. The introduction of advanced construction materials is a key growth factor, with numerous leading players investing in innovation.
For instance, CRH launched CRH Ventures in 2022, allocating USD 250 million to support technologies that tackle major challenges in the building sector, including decarbonization, automation, and the development of sustainable materials.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
By Type: Construction Aggregates, Cement, Concrete Bricks, Metals, Others.
By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructural.
By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.
𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/building-materials-market
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞:
𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐁𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜
Asia-Pacific accounted for more than one-third of the global building materials market in 2022. Infrastructure investments in countries such as China and India are significantly contributing to market expansion. The demand for affordable and efficient building solutions is accelerating the adoption of ready-mix concrete and precast materials.
For instance, in February 2020, a precast concrete pavement system enabled the rapid construction of a road in Nagpur, India, reducing the timeline from 8–10 days to just six hours. Additionally, the Paris Climate Agreement commitments by China and India are expected to further drive infrastructure development and sustainable building initiatives in the region.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐛𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐟𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐬𝐮𝐜𝐡 𝐚𝐬:
CEMEX
China National Building Material Company
Lafarge Holcim
Boral Limited
Buzzi Unicem SpA
Dyckerhoff AG
CRH Plc
CSR Limited
Aditya Birla Group
Ambuja Cements
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:
In October 2022, Holcim acquired Wiltshire Heavy Construction Materials, a UK-based provider of sustainable construction solutions, strengthening its market position.
In August 2022, Saint-Gobain acquired Kaycan, a Canadian and U.S.-based exterior building materials firm, expanding its sustainable construction leadership.
In February 2022, Sherwin-Williams acquired AquaSurTech to enhance its coatings solutions for construction materials.
The Global Building Materials Market was valued at USD 1.3 trillion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1.7 trillion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2024 to 2031. The increasing demand for building materials is primarily driven by government investments in infrastructure projects, including public facilities, utilities, and transportation networks.
Infrastructure development in sectors such as highways, railways, tunnels, non-residential buildings, and mining continues to accelerate, further fueling the market. The rising preference for materials that enable rapid manufacturing and cost efficiency is fostering innovation, with ready-mix concrete and precast components significantly reducing construction timelines. A notable example is Gauge Brothers Concrete Products, which utilized precast concrete to build a 440,000-square-foot N95 manufacturing facility within 52 days in early 2021.
𝐓𝐨 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/building-materials-market
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:
𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐬
The construction industry is witnessing a shift towards sustainable, energy-efficient, and cost-effective building materials, driven by heightened consumer awareness. The sector’s revival, fueled by growing residential and commercial developments, is reinforcing this demand.
Governments worldwide are focusing on energy-efficient and green construction to address environmental concerns, further boosting the market. The introduction of advanced construction materials is a key growth factor, with numerous leading players investing in innovation.
For instance, CRH launched CRH Ventures in 2022, allocating USD 250 million to support technologies that tackle major challenges in the building sector, including decarbonization, automation, and the development of sustainable materials.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
By Type: Construction Aggregates, Cement, Concrete Bricks, Metals, Others.
By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructural.
By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.
𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/building-materials-market
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞:
𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐁𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜
Asia-Pacific accounted for more than one-third of the global building materials market in 2022. Infrastructure investments in countries such as China and India are significantly contributing to market expansion. The demand for affordable and efficient building solutions is accelerating the adoption of ready-mix concrete and precast materials.
For instance, in February 2020, a precast concrete pavement system enabled the rapid construction of a road in Nagpur, India, reducing the timeline from 8–10 days to just six hours. Additionally, the Paris Climate Agreement commitments by China and India are expected to further drive infrastructure development and sustainable building initiatives in the region.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐛𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐟𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐬𝐮𝐜𝐡 𝐚𝐬:
CEMEX
China National Building Material Company
Lafarge Holcim
Boral Limited
Buzzi Unicem SpA
Dyckerhoff AG
CRH Plc
CSR Limited
Aditya Birla Group
Ambuja Cements
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:
In October 2022, Holcim acquired Wiltshire Heavy Construction Materials, a UK-based provider of sustainable construction solutions, strengthening its market position.
In August 2022, Saint-Gobain acquired Kaycan, a Canadian and U.S.-based exterior building materials firm, expanding its sustainable construction leadership.
In February 2022, Sherwin-Williams acquired AquaSurTech to enhance its coatings solutions for construction materials.
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results