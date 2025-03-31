Renewable Energy Powered Water Desalination Systems Market is expected to reach USD 4.9 bllion by 2031
Renewable Energy Powered Water Desalination Systems Market is growing with a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period 2024-2031
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 31, 2025 ) Global renewable energy powered water desalination systems market reached USD 2.3 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 4.9 bllion by 2031, growing with a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
Market Dynamics
Accelerating Adoption of Solar-Powered Desalination Systems Driving Global Growth
Advancements in solar technology, improved system efficiency, and economies of scale have significantly reduced the cost of solar-powered desalination systems in recent years. This cost reduction has made solar desalination more economically viable for both small and large-scale applications, driving increased investments and industry expansion.
A notable example is Morocco’s Noor Power Plant, which integrates a concentrated solar power (CSP) system to generate electricity and operate a desalination facility. By leveraging solar energy, the project provides affordable drinking water to local communities while reducing reliance on conventional energy sources. As more regions adopt similar sustainable solutions, solar-powered desalination is poised to play a crucial role in addressing global water scarcity challenges.
Market Segments
• By Technology Type (Reverse Osmosis (RO) Systems, Industrial Water Desalination, Multi-Effect Distillation (MED) Systems, Remote/Off-grid Communities, Others )
• By Application (Municipal Water Desalination, Industrial Sector (Oil and Gas, Power Generation, Manufacturing, etc.), Agriculture/Farming, Residential Sector, Disaster Relief, Others)
• By End-User (Government and Municipalities, Industrial Sector (Oil and Gas, Power Generation, Manufacturing, etc.), Agriculture and Farming Sector, Residential Sector, Military and Defense, Others)
• By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)
Market Regional Share
Established Industrial Base Driving North America's Renewable Energy-Powered Desalination Market
North America's strong industrial base, particularly in the oil and gas sector, is fueling the adoption of solar-powered desalination systems as a sustainable solution for wastewater treatment. These systems offer a cost-effective way to purify high-salinity water, reducing environmental impact while ensuring water availability for industrial and municipal use.
Recent technological advancements have significantly improved the efficiency of solar-powered desalination. Innovations in photovoltaic panels, solar collectors, and energy storage systems have enhanced system reliability, increasing purification capacity and overall performance. As a result, North America leads the global market for renewable energy-powered desalination, holding a significant share due to its commitment to sustainable water solutions.
Key Market Players
Key players are Abengoa Water, Acciona S.A., Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co., Ltd., Suez Water Technologies & Solutions, Aquatech International LLC, Hyflux Ltd., Veolia Water Technologies, General Electric Company, Fisia Italimpianti S.p.A. and Xylem Inc.
Recent Developments
• In June 2023, First Integrated Water Desalination - Solar PV Project in Saudi Arabia is launched by ACWA Power Jazlah includes a 45.5 MW solar PV power generation facility that will supply clean water to over three million people at a cost of 0.41 USD/m3 and account for 20% of the plant's energy consumption.
• On July 27, 2022, The largest solar photovoltaic (PV) system in Oman will be built by Total Energies and Veolia in the city of Sur and it will provide energy for a desalination plant. The Sharqiyah Desalination Plant, a well-known facility in Oman and the Gulf area that provides drinking water to more than 600,000 Sharqiyah residents, will be the site of the new power plant.
