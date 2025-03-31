Global AI in Renewable Energy Market is expected to reach US$ 4,823.50 million by 2031
Global AI in Renewable Energy Market is growing with a CAGR of 24.32% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
Market Dynamics
AI-Driven Data Analytics for Predictive Maintenance and Energy Forecasting
Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing predictive maintenance and energy forecasting, playing a key role in minimizing downtime and optimizing the lifespan of renewable energy assets. According to the European Commission, AI-driven analytics could reduce wind farm maintenance costs across Europe by 15-20% by anticipating potential failures and enabling proactive interventions.
Beyond maintenance, AI enhances energy dispatch efficiency by improving the accuracy of renewable energy forecasting. With AI-powered models, fluctuations in power generation from variable sources can be predicted with greater precision, supporting real-time load management and grid stability.
Government policies are further accelerating AI adoption in the renewable energy sector. Initiatives like the European Union’s Green Deal, which targets net-zero carbon emissions by 2030, actively promote digital innovations to enhance sustainability and efficiency in the energy ecosystem.
Market Segments
By Deployment
• On-Premises
• Cloud-Based
By Component
• Solutions
• Services
• Other
• Other
By Application
• Robotics
• Smart Grid Management
• Demand Forecasting
• Safety Security & Infrastructure
• Others
By End-User
• Energy Transmission
• Energy Generation
• Energy Distribution
• Utilities
Market Regional Share
Major Investments Driving AI in Renewable Energy Across North America
North America leads the global AI-driven renewable energy market, driven by substantial infrastructure investments, progressive government policies, and cutting-edge AI integration. The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has allocated hundreds of millions of dollars to federal research projects and tax incentives, fostering AI-powered energy systems. Additionally, private sector contributions from companies like Amazon, REC, and BlackRock have matched this funding with a combined $500 million investment to advance AI-driven renewable energy initiatives.
Canada is also witnessing significant AI adoption in its renewable energy sector, supported by policies such as the Pan-Canadian Framework on Clean Growth and Climate Change. This initiative actively promotes AI to enhance energy efficiency and reduce emissions. Furthermore, Canada’s Emerging Renewable Power Program (ERPP) has allocated $200 million to help provinces and territories diversify their renewable energy sources, contributing to national greenhouse gas reduction targets in the electricity sector.
Market Key Players
Key players are ABB, Alpiq, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Atos SE, FlexGen Power Systems, Inc., General Electric, Informatec Ltd., N-iX LTD, Schneider Electric and Siemens AG.
Recent Developments
• In May 2024, Schneider Electric made a significant leap in home energy management with the launch of an AI-powered feature for its Wiser Home app. This new functionality targets two of the largest household energy consumers—water heaters and electric vehicle (EV) chargers—allowing homeowners to optimize their energy consumption.
• In February 2024, GE Vernova announced the first release of Proficy for Sustainability Insights. This is a special software solution designed for industries to align their operational goals with environmental objectives. It links the operational processes and the sustainability information systems of the business so that resources are used effectively with the mitigation of waste while ensuring compliance across different sites.
