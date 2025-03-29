Global Edible Straws Market is expected to reach USD 446.96 million by 2030
The Global Edible Straws Market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 10.14% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 29, 2025 ) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
The Global Edible Straws Market is poised to witness significant growth, expected to reach USD 446.96 million by 2030, up from USD 209.03 million in 2020. This market is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.14% from 2024 to 2031. Edible straws, made from plant-based materials like rice, wheat, fruits, vegetables, and sugar, serve as eco-friendly alternatives to plastic straws. They offer consumers added nutrition and aesthetic value while addressing the growing need for sustainable beverage accessories.
𝐓𝐨 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/edible-straws-market
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:
The rising demand for sustainable alternatives to plastic has become a pivotal trend in the beverage industry. Edible straws are gaining traction due to their biodegradable nature, providing an eco-friendly and nutritious choice for consumers. The foodservice industry, particularly hotels, cafes, and restaurants, is adopting these products for beverages like cold drinks, fruit juices, cocktails, and coffee-based drinks. As the shift toward environmentally safer products increases, edible straws are expected to see widespread use across different sectors, with a marked preference among younger consumers who seek functional and flavorful options.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
By Raw Material: Rice, Wheat, Sugar, Beet, Vegetable Pulps, Cereal and Others.
By Flavor: Strawberry, Coffee, Lemon, Orange Grapefruit, Vanilla, Beet, and Others.
By Application: Cool Drinks, Alcohol, Hot Drinks, and Others.
By Distribution Channel: Online and Offline.
By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.
𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/edible-straws-market
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞:
North America holds a significant share of the global edible straws market, contributing 46% to total dollar sales in 2020. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.46% through 2028, driven by increased beverage consumption and rising consumer spending. With the U.S. having the highest consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages, the demand for edible straws is set to rise. Moreover, several states in the U.S., including California and Oregon, have implemented bans on plastic straws, which is further boosting the adoption of edible straws. The United States accounted for 76% of the North American market revenue in 2020.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:
The Edible Straws Market is highly fragmented, with a wide array of suppliers offering diverse products.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:
Wisefood
Vinastraws
The NOM Company
Sorbos
Loliware
Strawfit
American Straw Company
Equo
Straw the Line NZ
Strawbystraw
The Global Edible Straws Market is poised to witness significant growth, expected to reach USD 446.96 million by 2030, up from USD 209.03 million in 2020. This market is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.14% from 2024 to 2031. Edible straws, made from plant-based materials like rice, wheat, fruits, vegetables, and sugar, serve as eco-friendly alternatives to plastic straws. They offer consumers added nutrition and aesthetic value while addressing the growing need for sustainable beverage accessories.
𝐓𝐨 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/edible-straws-market
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:
The rising demand for sustainable alternatives to plastic has become a pivotal trend in the beverage industry. Edible straws are gaining traction due to their biodegradable nature, providing an eco-friendly and nutritious choice for consumers. The foodservice industry, particularly hotels, cafes, and restaurants, is adopting these products for beverages like cold drinks, fruit juices, cocktails, and coffee-based drinks. As the shift toward environmentally safer products increases, edible straws are expected to see widespread use across different sectors, with a marked preference among younger consumers who seek functional and flavorful options.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
By Raw Material: Rice, Wheat, Sugar, Beet, Vegetable Pulps, Cereal and Others.
By Flavor: Strawberry, Coffee, Lemon, Orange Grapefruit, Vanilla, Beet, and Others.
By Application: Cool Drinks, Alcohol, Hot Drinks, and Others.
By Distribution Channel: Online and Offline.
By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.
𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/edible-straws-market
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞:
North America holds a significant share of the global edible straws market, contributing 46% to total dollar sales in 2020. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.46% through 2028, driven by increased beverage consumption and rising consumer spending. With the U.S. having the highest consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages, the demand for edible straws is set to rise. Moreover, several states in the U.S., including California and Oregon, have implemented bans on plastic straws, which is further boosting the adoption of edible straws. The United States accounted for 76% of the North American market revenue in 2020.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:
The Edible Straws Market is highly fragmented, with a wide array of suppliers offering diverse products.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:
Wisefood
Vinastraws
The NOM Company
Sorbos
Loliware
Strawfit
American Straw Company
Equo
Straw the Line NZ
Strawbystraw
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results