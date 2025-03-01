Virtual Biopsy Market to Experience Strong Growth from 2024 to 2034 Fueled by Advancements in Imaging Techniques like MRI CT and Ultrasound for Non-Invasive Cancer Detection
Virtual Biopsy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Therapeutic Area (Oncological Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Cardiovascular Disorders, Ophthalmological Disorders, Endocrine Disorders, Gastrointestinal Disorders), Type Of Cancer, Type Of
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 28, 2025 ) InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Virtual Biopsy Market – By Therapeutic Area (Oncological Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Cardiovascular Disorders, Ophthalmological Disorders, Endocrine Disorders, Gastrointestinal Disorders), Type Of Cancer (Solid Malignancies, Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Brain Cance), Type Of Imaging Technology (Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Computed Tomography, X-Ray, And Ultrasound),And End-user (Hospitals and Clinics, Research Institutes and Diagnostic Centers), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2034."
The Global Virtual Biopsy Market is estimated to reach over USD 2.1 billion by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period.
Global Virtual Biopsy Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
A virtual biopsy is a non-invasive diagnostic technique that is superior to traditional tissue biopsy techniques. It looks at tissue characteristics and identifies issues using molecular analysis and state-of-the-art imaging techniques like MRI or CT scans.
The growing prevalence of cancer and increased awareness of early disease detection are the main factors propelling this market. The expensive cost of sophisticated biopsy equipment and limited accessibility in underdeveloped nations, however, are the main barriers to this market.
In addition, the demand for virtual biopsies is expanding quickly because of the rising incidence of chronic illnesses and cancer, which emphasizes the need for prompt and precise diagnosis.
Furthermore, in order to lessen suffering and recovery time, patients and healthcare professionals are looking for non-invasive techniques. Better accuracy and precision are provided by virtual biopsies, which provide early identification and individualized therapy regimens based on patient needs.
Because of these factors, virtual biopsy is becoming more and more popular in research and therapeutic settings. Consequently, the need for these cutting-edge diagnostic tools is growing, thereby boosting the virtual biopsy market growth.
List of Prominent Players in the Virtual Biopsy Market:
• GE Healthcare
• Imaging Biometrics
• OptoVibronex
• ImageBiopsy Lab
• Median Technologies
• Quibim
• Siemens Healthineers
• City Imaging
• Clinical Labs
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
Rising healthcare investments and growing patient and healthcare professional awareness primarily drive the virtual biopsy market. More investment in healthcare is making modern diagnostic technology more widely available, especially in developing nations. Furthermore, patients are becoming more aware of their options, and medical professionals are increasingly using non-invasive procedures.
Moreover, government programs and financing for cutting-edge diagnostics are also very important in propelling industry expansion. By promoting the study, creation, and uptake of virtual biopsy technologies, these initiatives help to improve early illness identification and overall health outcomes, which are factors expected to augment the growth of the global virtual biopsy market.
Challenges:
The prime challenge is the high cost and strict regulations in developing countries, which are predicted to reduce the growth of the virtual biopsy market. However, the sophisticated imaging equipment and technology needed for virtual biopsies are expensive; they are less available in areas where cost is a concern.
Additionally, delays in product approval and market entrance can also result from strict regulatory requirements for diagnostic processes and medical devices. Moreover, the extensive use of virtual biopsy solutions is restricted by these factors, which raise the time and expense required for development, especially in developing countries with fewer resources and regulatory barriers, which is challenging market growth in the coming years.
Regional Trends:
The North American virtual biopsy market is expected to register a major market share in terms of revenue and is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future because of the sophisticated healthcare system, the early adoption of cutting-edge diagnostic tools, the rise in cancer cases, the need for precise, non-invasive diagnostic techniques, and significant investments in medical research are factors expected to proliferate the growth of the virtual biopsy market in the region.
Besides, Europe had a substantial share of the market because of a well-established healthcare system, widespread use of cutting-edge diagnostic tools, and rising cancer rates. Moreover, a strong emphasis on medical imaging and non-invasive diagnostic research and development and growing collaboration among major players for market penetration in the region provide the opportunity for growth of the global virtual biopsy market.
Recent Developments:
• In February 2025, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, and Wipro GE Healthcare Pvt Ltd, a top worldwide supplier of healthcare solutions, signed a Memorandum of Understanding. Through more accurate diagnosis, creative treatment approaches, and real-time patient data tracking, the new hub will concentrate on developing goods and services that could improve healthcare delivery and results.
• In December 2025, GE Healthcare emphasizes the ongoing expansion of its cutting-edge AIR Recon DL technology throughout its entire 1.5T, 3.0T, and 7.0T MR product portfolio. Artificial intelligence (AI) and healthcare access continue to be major themes at ISMRM as researchers and clinicians look for more effective and efficient solutions in today’s resource-constrained environment. The balance between picture quality and scan time in MR has been drastically altered, and over two million patients worldwide have already benefited from this democratization of AI.
Segmentation of Virtual Biopsy Market-
By Type of Therapeutic Area-
• Oncological Disorders
• Neurological Disorders
• Cardiovascular Disorders
• Ophthalmological Disorders
• Endocrine Disorders
• Gastrointestinal Disorders
• Others
By Type of Cancer-
• Solid Malignancies
• Breast Cancer
• Lung Cancer
• Prostate Cancer
• Colorectal Cancer
• Brain Cancer
• Others
By Type of Imaging Technology-
• Magnetic Resonance Imaging
• Computed Tomography
• X-ray
• Ultrasound
• Others
By End-User-
• Hospitals and Clinics
• Research Institutions
• Diagnostic Centers
• Others
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
