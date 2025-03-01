Veterinary Microbiome Market Expected to Surge Due to Increasing Adoption of Plant-Based Microbiomes and Probiotic Feed Additives
Veterinary Microbiome Market Share & Trends Analysis Report, By Product (Phage Therapy Product, Functional Food Application, Gut Health Test kits, Microbial Proteins, Others), By Application (Pathogen Control, Microbiome analysis, Nutrition), By Animal Ty
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 28, 2025 ) InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the “Veterinary Microbiome Market”-, By Product (Phage Therapy Product, Functional Food Application, Gut Health Test kits, Microbial Proteins, Others), By Application (Pathogen Control, Microbiome analysis, Nutrition), By Animal Type (Companion animals, Poultry, Ruminants, Swine, Aquaculture, Others), and Global Forecasts, 2024-2034 And Segment Revenue and Forecast To 2034.”
The Veterinary Microbiome Market is estimated to reach over USD 12,060.52 million by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.
Global Veterinary Microbiome Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Veterinary productivity and health are significantly influenced by various factors, leading to the division of the veterinary microbiome market based on the microbiome's source. One key sub-segment is plant-based microbiomes, which are gaining popularity due to their beneficial properties.
These microbiomes are rich in beneficial bacteria and enzymes that support gut health, enhance nutrient absorption, and improve digestion in animals. As livestock operations increasingly adopt sustainable practices, the demand for plant-based microbial products is rising due to their potential to improve animal welfare and productivity while reducing environmental impact.
Additionally, there is a growing trend toward personalized nutrition, where tailored microbiome-based solutions are developed based on an animal’s unique microbiome profile, further optimizing health and performance.
For instance, In October 2024, Phibro Animal Health Corporation acquired the medicated feed additive product portfolio and certain water-soluble products from Zoetis Inc., marking a significant step in its mission to optimize global animal health and nutrition for a more sustainable world.
Within the veterinary microbiome market, the nutritional supplements segment plays a crucial role in promoting overall animal wellness by maintaining a balanced gut microbiome. These supplements, often in the form of probiotics and prebiotics, enhance digestion, strengthen immunity, and improve nutrient absorption, leading to better growth rates and productivity in both livestock and companion animals.
Additionally, the feed additives sub-segment focuses on microbial-based agents added directly to animal feed, which not only improve its nutritional profile but also enhance feed efficiency, reduce feed costs, and support better weight gain in livestock.
List of Prominent Players in the Veterinary Microbiome Market:
• Adisseo
• Alltech
• AnimalBiome
• BaseClear BV
• Biorigin
• CanBiocin
• Cargill, Incorporated
• Chr. Hansen Holding A/S
• Cytophage Technologies Ltd
• DSM
• Evonik Industries AG
• Hill's Pet Nutrition, Inc.
• Kemin Industries Inc
• Lallemand Inc.
• Land O'Lakes
• Leiber
• MicroSintesis Inc.
• NomNomNow Inc.
• Novozymes
• Novus International, Inc.
• Orion Corporation
• Pando Nutrition Inc.
• Petivity
• PhageLab
• Phibro Animal Health Corporation
• Phileo (Lesaffre)
Veterinary Microbiome Market Report Scope
Report Attribute Specifications
Market Size Value In 2023 USD 6,885.40 Mn
Revenue Forecast In 2034 USD 12,060.52 Mn
Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 5.4 % from 2025 to 2034
Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Bn and CAGR from 2024 to 2034
Historic Year 2021 to 2024
Forecast Year 2024-2034
Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends
Segments Covered By Product, Application, Animal Type
Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa
Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; South East Asia
Competitive Landscape Adisseo, Alltech, AnimalBiome, BaseClear BV, Biorigin, CanBiocin, Cargill, Incorporated, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Cytophage Technologies Ltd, DSM, Evonik Industries AG, Hill's Pet Nutrition, Inc., Kemin Industries Inc, Lallemand Inc., Land O'Lakes, Leiber, MicroSintesis Inc., NomNomNow Inc., Novozymes, Novus International, Inc., Orion Corporation, Pando Nutrition Inc., Petivity, PhageLab, Phibro Animal Health Corporation, Phileo (Lesaffre), Porcinotec Co., Ltd., Proteon Pharmaceuticals S.A.
Customization Scope Free customization report with the procurement of the report and modifications to the regional and segment scope. Particular Geographic competitive landscape.
Pricing and Available Payment Methods Explore pricing alternatives that are customized to your particular study requirements.
Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
The significance of microbiomes in animal health and illness prevention is becoming more widely recognized among veterinarians, pet owners, and livestock producers, which is propelling market expansion. Probiotics and products based on the microbiome are recognized as excellent ways to avoid infections and disorders in veterinary medicine, which is driving an increasing trend toward preventive treatment.
Market expansion is further fueled by the push for sustainable farming methods, which promote the adoption of microbiome-based solutions to enhance animal comfort and production while reducing environmental impact.
Challenges:
Veterinary professionals, pet owners, and livestock producers may not fully comprehend the advantages and uses of items connected to microbiomes in animals because the idea of microbiomes in animals is still relatively new. Research and development expenditures for microbiome-based goods must be substantial. It could be difficult for startups or small businesses to get money to support their projects.
Regional Trends:
Asia Pacific Has the largest market share during the forecast period. Government initiatives in China, India, and Australia are promoting gut microbiome research, probiotic feed additives, and sustainable animal farming. Regulatory agencies are approving microbiome-based veterinary products to improve livestock productivity while reducing antibiotic dependence.
However, North America dominates the veterinary microbiome market. The U.S. and Canada have well-developed dairy, beef, poultry, and swine industries that rely on gut microbiome management to enhance feed efficiency, animal growth, and disease resistance.
The use of microbiome-based solutions in feed formulations helps improve gut health, reduce pathogenic bacteria, and optimize meat and dairy production. North America is witnessing rising investments in probiotic feed additives, microbiome-based disease prevention, and gut microbiome monitoring technologies.
Recent Developments:
• In June 2024, Spanish Aplicaciones Biologicas a la Nutricion S.L. (ABN) and German Leiber GmbH collaborated in the European market for food and feed products developed from brewer's yeast. ABN, established in 2000, employs approximately 50 specialists, whereas Leiber has had a workforce of around 250 since its inception in 1954. Both family-owned enterprises specialize in products and ingredients for the food and animal nutrition sectors. Both managed production and research and development facilities, highlighting the sustainability of their products and processes.
• In Aug 2023, Animal Biomeare intended to use the Green Juju microbiota Challenge to demonstrate the positive effects that a fresh, plant-based diet can have on a dog's intestinal health and microbiota. The firms claim that studies have demonstrated the positive effects of fresh, plant-based nutrition, especially plant-based fiber, on the diversity and function of the gut microbiota. According to Green Juju and AnimalBiome, consuming more fiber has also been demonstrated to lower the risk of inflammatory diseases, digestive disorders, skin conditions, and other health problems.
Segmentation of Veterinary Microbiome Market.
Global Veterinary Microbiome Market- By Product
• Phage Therapy Product
• Functional Food
o Probiotics
o Prebiotics
o Postbiotics
• Gut Health Test kits
• Microbial Proteins
• Others
Global Veterinary Microbiome Market By Application
• Pathogen Control
• Microbiome analysis
• Nutrition
Global Veterinary Microbiome Market – Animal Type
• Companion animals
o Dogs
o Cats
• Poultry
• Ruminants
• Swine
• Aquaculture
• Others
Global Veterinary Microbiome Market – By Region
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Southeast Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
Segmentation of Veterinary Microbiome Market.
Global Veterinary Microbiome Market- By Product
• Phage Therapy Product
• Functional Food
o Probiotics
o Prebiotics
o Postbiotics
• Gut Health Test kits
• Microbial Proteins
• Others
Global Veterinary Microbiome Market By Application
• Pathogen Control
• Microbiome analysis
• Nutrition
Global Veterinary Microbiome Market – Animal Type
• Companion animals
o Dogs
o Cats
• Poultry
• Ruminants
• Swine
• Aquaculture
• Others
Global Veterinary Microbiome Market – By Region
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Southeast Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
