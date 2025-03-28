Global Robotic Process Automation Market is expected to reach US$ 23.3 billion by 2030
Global Robotic Process Automation Market is growing at a CAGR of 28.8% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 28, 2025 ) Global Robotic Process Automation Market reached US$ 3.1 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 23.3 billion by 2030, growing with a CAGR of 28.8% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
Market Dynamics
RPA Market Soars: Adoption and Investment Surge
The Robotic Process Automation (RPA) market is experiencing unprecedented growth, driven by increasing adoption and substantial investments. According to Computer Economics, RPA adoption among companies surged from 13% in 2020 to 20% by mid-2021. This rapid uptake underscores the growing recognition of RPA’s ability to enhance efficiency and streamline business operations.
Gartner projected that by 2022, nearly 85% of large and global enterprises would invest in some form of RPA, reflecting its integral role in digital transformation strategies. Alongside rising adoption, RPA technology spending is expected to reach $2.4 billion, fueling further expansion. Market forecasts indicate a remarkable trajectory, with the RPA market projected to reach $13.74 billion by 2028, solidifying its role as a key driver of automation and productivity across industries.
Market Segments
• By Deployment (On-premise, Cloud)
• By Solution (Software, Service)
• By Enterprises (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises)
• By End-User (IT and Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Others)
• By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)
Market Regional Share
North America’s Dominance in the Global RPA Market: A Technological Powerhouse
North America leads the global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) market, driven by its highly developed IT industry and strong technological infrastructure. According to the International Trade Organization, the U.S. holds the largest share of the global tech market, accounting for one-third of the $5 trillion global IT industry. The sector contributes $1.9 trillion to the U.S. GDP, representing over 10% of the national economy and supporting 12.1 million jobs.
The U.S. tech landscape is home to over 557,000 software and IT services companies, including a thriving startup ecosystem that fosters continuous innovation in automation technologies. A highly skilled workforce, comprising 1.6 million software and web developers, plays a critical role in the industry's expansion. In 2019 alone, the U.S. tech sector added 307,000 new jobs, with 4.9 million tech job postings, underscoring its sustained growth and influence.
This dynamic and well-funded tech ecosystem cements North America's position as the global leader in RPA adoption and development, shaping the future of business process automation and AI-driven efficiencies.
Key Market Players
Key players are UiPath, Inc., Automation Anywhere, Inc., Blue Prism Group plc, Kofax Image Products, Inc., WorkFusion, Inc., Appian RPA, Microsoft Power Automate, SAP Build Process Automation (BPA), Nintex Global Ltd. and IBM.
Recent Developments
• In January 2023, Deutsche Bank and its Blue Water Fintech Lab introduced a Robotic Process Automation (RPA) commercialization program, unveiling their first commercial product—a multibank Data Processing and Reconciliation Solution. The initiative marks Deutsche Bank as the first international bank in China to offer such an innovative solution directly to its corporate clients.
• In November 2023, ConnectWise LLC, a remote IT management solutions firm, unveiled transformative initiatives at its IT Nation Connect event. A highlight is the integration of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) into the Asio platform, marking a significant step towards hyper-automation.
