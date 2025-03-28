Global Surgical Robotics Market is expected to reach US$ 12.54 billion by 2031
Global Surgical Robotics Market is growing at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
Market Dynamics
Rising Arthritis Prevalence Fuels Demand for Robotic Surgery
The increasing prevalence of arthritis is driving the adoption of robotic surgical systems in orthopedic procedures, particularly for knee and hip replacements. These advanced robotic systems offer greater precision, minimal invasiveness, and faster recovery times, making them an essential tool in modern orthopedic care. As the global aging population continues to grow, the demand for robotic-assisted surgeries is expected to rise significantly.
For instance, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Arthritis Foundation (2024), approximately 70 million U.S. citizens suffer from arthritis or chronic joint symptoms, making rheumatic diseases the leading cause of disability among individuals aged 65 and older. Osteoarthritis, the most common form, affects 20.7 million adults, often impacting at least one joint. Meanwhile, rheumatoid arthritis, a more severe form, affects 2.1 million Americans, typically developing between the ages of 20 and 45.
Market Segments
By Product Type
• Robotic Surgery Systems
• Instruments and Accessories
By Indication
• General Surgery
• Orthopedic
• Neurosurgery
• Cardiovascular
• Gynecology
• Radiology
• Others
By End User
• Hospitals
• Ambulatory Surgical Centers
• Others
Market Regional Share
Europe Leads Growth in the Surgical Robots Market
Europe is the fastest-growing region in the surgical robots market, driven by improvements in healthcare infrastructure, rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, and an increasing prevalence of chronic diseases requiring complex surgeries. The region benefits from strong government support, rapid adoption of advanced medical technologies, and sustained investments in robotic surgery expansion. Additionally, the presence of leading medical device manufacturers and a highly skilled workforce further accelerates market growth.
For instance, in August 2024, ECential, a French surgical robotics company, received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its spine navigation and robotic-assistance technology. The system, designed for use with Depuy Synthes instruments, offers two operational modes freehand and robotic-assisted guidance to enhance precision and surgical outcomes in spinal procedures.
Key Market Players
Key players are Intuitive Surgical, Stryker Corporation, Medtech Surgical, THINK Surgical, Asensus Surgical, CMR Surgical, Stereotaxis, Distalmotion, EndoQuest Robotics and Medicaroid Corporation.
Recent Developments
• In May 2023 Robocath designs, a company that develops and commercializes smart robotic solutions to treat cardiovascular diseases launched its R-One+, a revolutionary robotic platform for coronary angioplasties, will be unveiled at the EuroPCR 2023 conference in Paris. According to the robotics company located in Rouen, France, the device would not only prevent radiation-induced damage but also make treatments safer and easier.
• In Feb 2023 Asensus Surgical announced said it has engaged into a multi-year collabration with Google Cloud. Google Cloud's secure cloud data architecture and machine learning are being integrated into the Asensus surgical robot platform as part of the cooperation. Through its Intelligent Surgical Unit (ISU), it extends the possibilities of Asensus' performance-guided surgical platform.
