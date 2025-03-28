Global Medical Robotics and Computer-Assisted Surgery Market is expected to reach US$ 23.6 billion by 2033
Global Medical Robotics and Computer-Assisted Surgery Market is growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period 2025-2033.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 28, 2025 ) Global Medical Robotics and Computer-Assisted Surgery Market reached US$ 10.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 23.6 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period 2025-2033.
Market Dynamics
Advancements in Medical Robotics and Computer-Assisted Surgery
The global market for medical robotics and computer-assisted surgery is expanding rapidly, driven by breakthroughs in AI, machine learning, and advanced imaging technologies. These innovations enhance robotic systems, enabling real-time decision-making, greater precision, and improved procedural accuracy. They also facilitate minimally invasive surgeries, reducing recovery times, complications, and hospital stays.
The integration of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) in surgical planning and navigation systems further enhances surgeon control and confidence during complex procedures. As robotics and automation continue to evolve, the market is diversifying into personalized surgical solutions, rehabilitation, and pharmacy automation.
For example, in June 2024, SS Innovations launched the SSI Mantra 3, the latest advancement in its Mantra surgical robotic system. The Gurgaon-based company successfully conducted India's first human trial in telesurgery. The new system, designed to improve surgical precision and efficiency, features five slimmer robotic arms, an immersive 3D HD headset, and a vision cart that provides 3D 4K visualization for the entire surgical team.
Additionally, in July 2024, Medtronic introduced the Live Stream function for its Touch Surgery digital technology ecosystem, incorporating AI-powered capabilities. In a demonstration, the Hugo surgical robot used the technology to assist in an intricate task removing seeds from a red pepper highlighting the system’s precision and potential applications in real-world surgeries.
Market Segments
By Product Type
• Medical Robots
• Computer-Assisted Surgical Systems
By Application
• Orthopedic Surgery
• Neurosurgery
• General Surgery
• Gynecological Surgery
• Urological Surgery
• Cardiothoracic Surgery
• Others
By Component
• Hardware
• Software
• Services
By End User
• Hospitals
• Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)
• Rehabilitation Centers
• Specialty Clinics
Market Regional Share
Europe Leads Growth in the Medical Robotics and Computer-Assisted Surgery Market
Europe is experiencing the fastest growth in the medical robotics and computer-assisted surgery market, driven by cutting-edge technological advancements, a strong healthcare infrastructure, and rising demand for minimally invasive procedures. The region hosts leading medical robotics companies and research institutions, fostering continuous innovation in robotic surgical systems.
An aging population, favorable regulatory frameworks, and high healthcare spending further accelerate market expansion. With a strong emphasis on enhancing patient outcomes and reducing surgical risks, European healthcare providers are rapidly adopting robotic and computer-assisted systems, positioning the region as a key driver of global market growth.
For instance, in May 2024, HCA Healthcare UK became the first healthcare provider in the country to introduce robotic-assisted surgery using the da Vinci Single Port (SP) system, developed by Intuitive. This advanced technology enables complex minimally invasive surgeries through a single incision, enhancing precision and reducing recovery times. Initially implemented at London Bridge Hospital, the system is being used primarily for urological procedures, including surgeries for prostate, kidney, and bladder cancers, marking a significant advancement in robotic surgery within the UK.
Key Market Players
Key players are Cyberdine Inc, Ekso Bionics, Intuitive Surgical, Lifeward Inc, Medtronic Plc, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, Aurora Surgical Robotics, Xenex Disinfection Services and Vicarious Surgical.
Recent Developments
• In September 2024, ZEISS Medical Technology has launched the KINEVO 900 S, a new Robotic Visualization System, at the Congress of Neurological Surgeons in Houston, Texas. The KINEVO 900 platform, offers digital visualization, collaborative assistant functions, and connected intelligence for complex surgical procedures in neurosurgery and other surgical disciplines. The KINEVO 900 S is a significant evolution of the market benchmark, offering all current benefits and meeting the growing needs of neurosurgery. Magnus Reibenspiess, Head of Microsurgery strategic business unit at ZEISS Medical Technology, emphasizes the system's development for customers.
• In September 2024, Park Hospital in Gurugram has introduced a Robotic-Assisted Surgery program using da Vinci robotic systems. This program enhances precision, control, and control in complex surgical procedures, reducing tissue damage and allowing quicker recovery times compared to traditional methods.
