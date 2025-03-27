Global Blockchain in Insurance Market is expected to reach US$ 15.0 Billion by 2031
Global Blockchain in Insurance Market is growing with a CAGR of 34.5% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 27, 2025 ) Global Blockchain in Insurance Market reached US$ 1.4 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 15.0 Billion by 2031, growing with a CAGR of 34.5% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
Market Dynamics
Blockchain Technology Helps Combat Fraudulent Insurance Claims
The rising number of fraudulent insurance claims has prompted insurers to adopt blockchain technology as a transparent and secure solution for managing claims data. Blockchain’s immutable nature prevents data manipulation, enhancing fraud detection and prevention capabilities. By leveraging blockchain, insurers can implement real-time monitoring, robust fraud detection algorithms, and automated verification processes to effectively identify and mitigate fraudulent claims.
Blockchain’s transparency and traceability enable insurers to track the entire lifecycle of an insurance claim from submission to settlement. Every transaction and modification is recorded on the blockchain, creating an auditable trail accessible only to authorized personnel. This openness fosters accountability among agents, adjusters, and other stakeholders in the claims process, reducing fraudulent activities.
According to data from Code F Solutions Private Limited, in India, approximately 80% of insurance claims are genuine, while fraudulent claims account for around 15% annually. As fraud continues to challenge the insurance industry, blockchain technology is expected to play a crucial role in enhancing security, streamlining claims processing, and building greater trust within the sector.
Market Segments
• By Component (Solution, Services)
• By Type (Private Blockchain, Public Blockchain)
• By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises)
• By Application (GRC Management, Death and Claims Management, Identity Management and Fraud Detection, Payments, Others)
• By Region (North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)
Market Regional Share
North America Leads the Blockchain Adoption in the Insurance Market
North America, particularly the U.S. and Canada, dominates the blockchain adoption in the insurance industry due to its advanced technological infrastructure and strong innovation ecosystem. The region boasts a thriving community of blockchain-focused businesses, research institutions, technology corporations, and skilled professionals, fostering the development and integration of blockchain solutions in the insurance sector.
North American insurers were among the first to recognize blockchain's potential to enhance client experiences, reduce costs, minimize fraud, and improve operational efficiency. Early successes and case studies have further solidified trust in blockchain-based insurance solutions, driving widespread adoption.
Major industry players continue to invest in blockchain initiatives, further accelerating regional market growth. For instance, on September 13, 2021, U.S. insurance giants UnitedHealth and Humana launched a blockchain pilot program aimed at streamlining data reconciliation in the healthcare system. The initiative seeks to address inefficiencies that cost the industry up to $2.1 billion annually.
As insurers continue to explore blockchain's capabilities, North America is expected to maintain its leadership in blockchain-driven insurance solutions, setting a benchmark for global adoption.
Key Market Players
Key players are Mapfre, Max Life Insurance, Auxesis Group, KM Business Information US, Inc, Bitfury, IBM, SAP oracle, MetLife and Consensys.
Recent Developments
• On January 11, 2024, Nayms launched the first institutional tokenized (Re)insurance marketplace on base, announcing its next investment opportunity. The base is a cheap, safe layer-2 Ethereum solution. With this introduction, investors will find it easier to take advantage of yield-generating (re)insurance options that are offered as a tokenized asset class on Nayms' marketplace.
• On October 05, 2023, Breach Insurance, a Boston-based insurance company launched Crypto Shield Pro, Institutional-Grade Crypto Insurance and Free Active Wallet Monitoring Service in the market.
