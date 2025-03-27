Global Agricultural Insurance Market is projected to witness lucrative growth by reaching up to USD 5,482.2 million by 2030
Global Agricultural Insurance Market is growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 27, 2025 ) Global Agricultural Insurance Market size reached USD 3214.7 million in 2022 and is projected to witness lucrative growth by reaching up to USD 5,482.2 million by 2030. The market is growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
Market Dynamics
Rising Demand for Sustainable Agriculture Practices Fuels Market Growth
As the agriculture industry shifts toward sustainability, the demand for insurance products and services that support eco-friendly farming practices is driving rapid growth in the agriculture insurance market.
For example, on May 17, 2022, Zurich North America's RCIS, a leading crop insurance provider, expanded its portfolio of precision agriculture services by integrating Climate FieldView. This advanced tool streamlines the collection, storage, and analysis of planting and harvest data through a user-friendly platform. Supported by expert customer service and data-driven insights, FieldView enhances decision-making for farmers while leveraging cutting-edge scientific technology.
By allowing farmers to electronically connect their field data to RCIS systems, FieldView ensures a more seamless, secure, and accurate crop insurance reporting experience. Such innovations highlight the increasing role of precision agriculture in supporting sustainable farming and accelerating market expansion.
Market Segments
• By Product (Managed Crop Hail Insurance, Multi-Peril Crop Insurance, Greenhouse Insurance, Aquaculture Insurance, Others)
• By Organization (Government, Private)
• By Distribution Channel (Digital & Direct Channel, Broker, Agency, Others)
• By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)
Market Regional Share
Rising Consumer Awareness and Adoption of Agriculture Insurance in North America
North America dominated the agriculture insurance market in 2022, holding over 40% of the market share. This growth is largely driven by the widespread adoption of multi-peril crop insurance, which provides coverage against various risks, including adverse weather conditions, pests, and diseases.
According to the Minister of Agriculture for Saskatchewan, average crop coverage in 2023 reached a record-high level of $446 per acre. Additionally, the total crop insurance premium increased by nearly $2.75 per acre, rising from $12.05 in 2022 to $14.79 in 2023. A key development in 2023 was the transition to individual premiums tailored to each insured crop, enhancing the program’s efficiency and adaptability.
With growing awareness and the adoption of advanced insurance models, North America's agriculture insurance market is expected to continue its strong growth trajectory.
Key Market Players
Key players are Insurance Company of India, Prudentisl and XL Callin, China United Property Insurance, American Insurance Group, Tokio Mariane, New India Assurance, Farmers Mutual Hail, Everest Re Group, ICICI Lombard and Chubb.
Recent Developments
• On March 23, 2023, the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare India launched the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana's (PMFBY) DigiClaim, which digitized the claim settlement module for the National Crop Insurance Portal. The automated claim settlement procedure will now be a continuous endeavor to simplify the lives of all insured farmers and offer them sustainable financial flow and support.
• In February 2022, the HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company launched a new Cyber Sachet Insurance Policy, a specialized insurance product made to shield consumers from cyber-related and digital risks.
