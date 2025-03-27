Global Health Insurance Market is projected to witness lucrative growth by reaching up to USD 3.6 billion by 2031
Global Health Insurance Market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2024-2031
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 27, 2025 ) Global Health Insurance Market reached USD 2.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to witness lucrative growth by reaching up to USD 3.6 billion by 2031. The global market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2024-2031
Market Dynamics
Rising Medical Costs to Drive Market Growth
The increasing costs of surgeries, hospital stays, and medical services have placed a significant financial burden on individuals worldwide. Health insurance plays a crucial role in providing financial support during severe illnesses or accidents, covering expenses such as surgical procedures, doctor fees, hospitalization, emergency care, and diagnostic tests.
According to WHO (2021), injuries—both intentional and unintentional—claim the lives of 4.4 million people annually, accounting for approximately 8% of global deaths. Among individuals aged 5 to 29, three of the top five causes of mortality are injury-related: traffic accidents, homicide, and suicide.
Additionally, tens of millions of people suffer non-fatal injuries each year, requiring emergency treatment, hospitalization, and long-term physical or mental health rehabilitation. The growing demand for comprehensive healthcare services and insurance coverage highlights the increasing expansion of this market segment.
Market Segments
• By Provider (Public, Private)
• By Coverage (Disease Insurance, Health Insurance)
• By Plan Type (Individual Health Insurance, Family Floater Health Insurance, Senior Citizens Health Insurance, Critical Illness Insurance, Group Health Insurance)
• By Distribution Channel (Individual agents, Corporate agents, Direct Marketing, Others)
• By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)
Market Regional Share
North America Held Approximately 41.4% of the Market Share in 2022
The presence of key industry players and the introduction of new policies continue to drive market growth in North America. For example, on May 23, 2023, New York Life, the largest mutual life insurance company in the U.S., launched a new portfolio of affordable health insurance products. These offerings aim to provide greater value to customers while enhancing financial preparedness for health-related challenges and opportunities.
Additionally, on October 12, 2022, Resolution Life and Blackstone entered a strategic partnership to support Resolution Life's expansion as a leading global life and annuity insurance consolidation company. By integrating Resolution Life’s liability management expertise with Blackstone’s insurance asset management capabilities, this alliance strengthens their position in the multi-trillion-dollar global life and annuity consolidation industry.
With strategic initiatives from major players and the rising prevalence of health-related concerns, North America is expected to maintain its dominance in market growth.
Key Market Players
Key players are Aetna Inc. (CVS Health Corporation), AIA Group Limited, Allianz SE, Aviva Plc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Cigna Corporation, International Medical Group Inc, Prudential Plc, United Health Group Inc and Zurich Insurance Group AG.
Recent Developments
• On October 31, 2022, Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co Limited, a private sector insurer, introduced the 'ACTIV FIT' comprehensive health insurance plan for young and healthy adults. The approach will target health-conscious and active consumers. According to the company, all customers under the age of 35 can receive an Early Bird Discount at renewal, 5% from the fourth to the seventh policy year and 10% from the eighth policy year throughout the duration of the policy.
• On February 23, 2023, Bupa Niva Health Insurance’s 'ReAssure 2.0' health insurance policy has been released. The first-of-its-kind indemnity plan gives entry age lock-in until a policyholder makes his or her first claim, allowing clients to save money on premiums. The product is available as an individual, multi-person and family floater with prices ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 1 crore for people aged 18 to 65.
