Global Pet Insurance Market is expected to reach USD 67.8 billion by 2030
Global Pet Insurance Market is grow at a CAGR of 32.4% during the forecast period 2024-2031
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 27, 2025 ) Global Pet Insurance Market reached USD 7.4 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 67.8 billion by 2030 and is expected to grow with a significant CAGR of 32.4% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
Market Dynamics
Rising Global Pet Adoption Trends
The adoption of pets has been growing significantly worldwide, driving market expansion across various countries. According to the North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA), the first pet insurance policy was issued to the famous TV collie, Lassie. The State of the Industry Report 2022 highlights that the total premium volume for pet insurance reached approximately $2.6 billion.
By the end of 2021, pet ownership in the U.S. had increased by 28% since 2020, reaching 3.9 million households. On average, pet insurance premiums for accident and illness coverage amounted to $583 per year ($49 per month) for dogs and $343 per year ($29 per month) for cats. These essential costs associated with pet adoption are expected to further fuel market growth in the coming years.
Market Segments
• By Policy (Illnesses and Accidents, Chronic conditions, Others)
• By Animal (Dog, Cat, Others)
• By Provider (Private, Public, Others)
• By Region (North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)
Market Regional Share
Growing Pet Adoption Across Europe
Europe holds a dominant position in the pet insurance market, driven by the increasing trend of pet adoption. Many households now own multiple pets, contributing to the steady rise in pet ownership across the region. Notably, pet insurance originated in Sweden in 1924, and Europe has remained the largest consumer of pet insurance ever since.
The region is home to approximately 83.6 million cats, 72.7 million dogs, and 76 million other pets. In 2021, the total market value of pet products and services in Europe was estimated at €23.5 billion. These factors are expected to further drive the growth of the pet insurance market in the coming years.
Key Market Players
Key players are Anicom Holdings, Trupanion, 24PetWatch, Embrace Pet Insurance Ltd, Pets Best Insurance Services LLC, Agria Pet Insurance Ltd., ASPCA, Healthy Paws Pet Insurance & Foundation, Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company, and Figo Pet Insurance LLC.
Recent Developments
• In June 2022, Petplan, a leading pet health insurance provider has been acquired by the Warburg Pincus, a global private equity firm. This acquisition will provide Petplan, an access to the significant capital and resources to direct towards a meaningful growth.
• In September 2022, Trupanion, a medical insurance provider for dogs and cats, has acquired Smart Paws, a German and Switzerland based pet insurer. The acquisition will help Trupanion to grow it international footprint.
