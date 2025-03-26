Plastic Recycling Market Expansion Supported by Favorable Government Policies and Growing Consumer Awareness Regarding Plastic Waste Management
Plastic Recycling Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Packaging Material (PET, PP, HDPE, LDPE, PS, PVC), Application (Packaging, Automotive, Construction, Textiles), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025-2034
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 26, 2025 ) Global Plastic Recycling Market Size is valued at USD 46.8 Billion in 2024 and is predicted to reach USD 101.6 Billion by the year 2034 at a 8.1% CAGR during the forecast period for 2025-2034.
Global Plastic Recycling Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Latest Drivers Restraint and Opportunities Market Snapshot:
Key factors influencing the global plastic recycling market are:
• Increasing the Disposal of Plastic
• Growing Use of Plastics
• Technological Development
The following are the primary obstacles to plastic recycling market's expansion:
• Substantial Startup and Ongoing Expenses
• Insufficient consistent guidelines
• Restricted access to recycling technology
Future expansion opportunities for the global plastic recycling market include:
• Growing research and development
• Some countries are implementing favorable legislation
• Expanding financial resources
Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:
• Raising consumer attention and understanding of the positive effects of recycling plastic.
• The expansion of the industry is significantly influenced by federal laws and initiatives that support the recycling and management of plastic trash.
• North America dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of global revenue in 2023.
• Inadequate infrastructure and recycling services hinder the market expansion.
Market Analysis:
Plastic recycling is the method of turning scrap or garbage plastics into goods that are both valuable and effective. Because of growing worldwide concerns about plastic waste and the need for ecologically friendly solutions, the plastic recycling industry has experienced tremendous expansion.
Governmental programs, more stringent laws, greater consumer consciousness, and the growing acceptance of renewable energy ideas are all likely to contribute to the market's anticipated continued growth development.
List of Prominent Players in the Plastic Recycling Market:
• B&B Plastics Inc.
• Berry Global Inc.
• CarbonLite Industries LLC
• Custom Polymers Inc.
• Dart Container Corporation
• Envision Plastics
• Fresh-Pak Corporation
• Green-O-Tech India
• Jayplas
• Joe’s Plastics Inc.
• Kuusakoski Group Oy
• KW Plastics Inc.
• MBA Polymers Inc.
• Montello S.p. A.
• MTM Plastics GmbH
• Novolex
• Plasgran Ltd.
• Plastic Recycling Inc.
• Plastipak Holdings, Inc.
• Recycled Plastics UK
• RJM International Inc.
• Seraphim Plastics
• Shakti Plastics Industries
• Teijin Limited
• Ultra Poly Corporation
• UltrePET
• Veolia
• Wellpine Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd.
• WM Recycle America, LLC
Recent Developments:
• In Novemnber 2024, Novolex and Pactiv Evergreen Inc. confirmed that they had reached an official agreement to merge, forming a major producer of specialized packaging, nourishment, and drinks materials.
• In December 2024, Teijin Frontier Co., Ltd. declared that it has created a contemporary, comfortable material that combines the ability to cool touch with the ability to avoid perspiration adhesion. The unique substance has a knit construction with two layers. Teijin Frontier's recently created hydrophilic WAVERON fiber and traditional aqueous WAVERON material mix at the interior level.
• In January 2025, Leadec and Jayplas partnered on an innovative initiative that aims to create a fully closed-circuit process by recycling and reusing waste plastic packaging. Jayplas gathered recyclable LDPE material from the company's Halewood activities to create plastic bags with entirely renewable content for internal use at Leadec's Halewood activities. This film was then recycled and made in Jayplas UK facilities.
Plastic Recycling Market Dynamics:
Market Drivers: Increasing the Disposal of Plastic
The demand for plastic recycling is expanding due to the rise in plastic trash. Wasted plastic garbage is regarded as contamination, a serious environmental issue that impacts both individuals and the ecology of the globe.
Plastic recycling helps cut down on the quantity of plastic that ends up in incineration facilities and landfills by turning discarded plastic into new plastic goods. Thus, the market for plastic recycling is expanding due to the rising amount of plastic trash.
Challenges: Substantial Startup and Ongoing Expenses
One of the major barriers is the substantial cost of recycling technology and procedures. Adoption of modern recycling methods is difficult for medium—and small-sized companies due to the high costs associated with their growth and implementation.
Furthermore, the market expansion may be impacted by the volatility of virgin plastics pricing and the profitability of recycling methods. The absence of uniform laws and regulations in various areas may also present difficulties for the market.
North America Is Expected to Grow with The Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period
The North American plastic recycling market is likely to register a significant revenue share and develop at a rapid CAGR in the near future. This is because of strict laws and a strong recycling system in place. The US is concentrating on increasing recycling rates and decreasing garbage going to landfills through a number of programs and legislation.
The market in this area is expanding due to increasing consumer recognition of the adverse ecological impacts of plastic waste and the rising demand for ecologically friendly goods. The development of sophisticated recycling technology and the existence of significant market participants are both contributing to the expansion of the plastic recycling industry.
Segmentation of Plastic Recycling Market-
By Material-
• PET
• PP
• HDPE
• LDPE
• PS
• PVC
• Others
By Application-
• Packaging
• Automotive
• Construction
• Textiles
• Others
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
