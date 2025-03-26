Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Expected to Reach USD 356.7 Billion by 2034 Driven by Growing Use of Generic Medications and Innovations in Drug Delivery Technologies
Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material (Plastics & Polymers, Paper & Paperboard, Glass, Aluminum Foil), By Product (Primary, Secondary And Tertiary), By End-Use (Pharma Manufacturing, Contract Packaging, Retail Ph
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 26, 2025 ) Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Size is valued at USD 134.3 Billion in 2024 and is predicted to reach USD 356.7 Billion by the year 2034 at a 10.4% CAGR during the forecast period for 2025-2034
Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Latest Drivers Restraint and Opportunities Market Snapshot:
Key factors influencing the global pharmaceutical packaging market are:
• Increasing Use of Generic Medications
• Development of the Pharmaceutical Sector
• Innovations in medical research and technology
The following are the primary obstacles to pharmaceutical packaging market's expansion:
• Strict Government Policies
• High Cost
• Distressed healthcare workers
Future expansion opportunities for the global pharmaceutical packaging market include:
• More and more novel medications
• Rising interest in nanomedicine as a delivery mechanism
• Accelerating research and development efforts
Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:
• Pharmaceutical goods are becoming more efficient and traceable because of technological advances, including automated packaging and track-and-trace technologies.
• The necessity for pharmaceutical packaging products is being driven by innovations in medication delivery technologies, elderly people, and the rising incidence of chronic illnesses.
• North America dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of global revenue in 2023.
• Strict government guidelines and packaging constraints impede market expansion.
Market Analysis:
Pharmaceutical packaging describes the substances and techniques used to package pharmaceutical goods, such as medications, medical equipment, and nutritional supplements. The pharmaceutical packaging industry is expanding as a result of rising pharmaceutical spending globally.
Pharmaceutical packaging demand is anticipated to be driven by strategies to ensure the safe and secure presence of medicinal substances. The industry is expanding quickly due to a number of factors, including rising populations, higher life expectancies, and more consumer awareness of superior healthcare systems.
List of Prominent Players in the Pharmaceutical Packaging Market:
• Alpla Werke Alwin Lehner Gmbh & Co Kg
• Amcor Plc
• AptarGroup, Inc.
• Aptargroup, Inc.
• Ardagh Group S.A.
• Becton, Dickinson, and Company
• Berry Global Inc.
• Bilcare Limited
• Catalent, Inc.
• CCL Industries, Inc.
• Comar
• Drug Plastics Group
• Frank Noe Egypt Ltd.
• Gaplast Gmbh
• Gerresheimer Ag
• Hergesheimer A
• International Paper
• Lonza Group Ltd.
• Mondi Group
• Nipro Corporation
• Nolato Ab
• Origin Pharma Packaging
• Owens Illinois, Inc.
• Schott AG
• Sealed Air
• SGD Pharma
• Silgan Holdings Inc.
• Vetter Pharma International Gmbh
• West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.
• WestRock Company
Recent Developments:
• In March 2024, Aptar Digital Health announced a new partnership with Gerresheimer, a forward-thinking systems and solutions provider and worldwide partner in the pharmaceutical, biotech, and cosmetics sectors. The objective is to create a personalized solution to aid patients and healthcare providers in managing cancer therapy.
• In March 2024, Berry Global Group was presented with an Organizational Achievement Award at the Environment Management Awards by the Environmental Secretariat. With this recognition, Berry has demonstrated its commitment to advancing climate action throughout its worldwide activities and distribution chain. It recognizes initiatives that surpass standard practices in managing and decreasing atmospheric greenhouse gas emissions.
• In January 2025, Amcor (NYSE: AMCR, ASX: AMC) and Kolon Industries Inc., a top producer of chemical substances in South Korea, inked an alliance agreement to jointly develop and market more environmentally friendly polyester fibers for specific uses in Amcor's flexible packaging division. By fusing Kolon's high-polymer manufacturing equipment with Amcor's experience in creative packaging, this collaboration advances packaging durability.
Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Dynamics:
Market Drivers: Increasing Use of Generic Medications
The rising need for generic pharmaceuticals in developing countries is anticipated to fuel demand for pharmaceutical packaging. A generic medication is a pharmaceutical product that is not the original but has the same active ingredients, dosage, potential side effects, and mode of administration.
The development of generic medications is receiving more funding as a way for many businesses to cover the cost of medical care. Packaging is essential in order to store and transport the pills while producing generic pharmaceuticals properly. Consequently, the growing demand for generic medications will drive product utilization.
Challenges: High Cost
One major obstacle facing the pharmaceutical packaging business is the increasing expense of ingredients. Packaging producers are facing increasing difficulties as prices for basic supplies rise due to logistical interruptions, rising demand, and volatile currency exchange rates. These increased prices force pharmaceutical businesses to deal with increased packaging costs as they propagate down the supply network.
North America Is Expected to Grow with The Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period
The North American pharmaceutical packaging market is likely to register a significant revenue share and develop at a rapid CAGR in the near future. This is due to factors such as rising federal support for the pharmaceutical industry, rising healthcare costs, and rising disease rates.
Additionally, an aging population and the frequency of chronic illnesses increase the need for drugs, which leads to a rise in the use of pharmaceutical packaging in these regions.
Segmentation of Pharmaceutical Packaging Market-
By Material
• Plastics & Polymers
• Paper & Paperboard
• Glass
• Aluminum Foil
By Product
• Primary
• Secondary and Tertiary
By End-Use
• Pharma Manufacturing
• Contract Packaging
• Retail Pharmacy and Institutional Pharmacy
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
