Point of Care Diagnostics Market to See Rapid Expansion Driven by Rising Demand for Home-Based and OTC Testing Solutions
Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Platform (Lateral Flow Assays (Immunochromatography Tests/Lateral Flow Immunoassays), Dipsticks, Microfluidics, Molecular Diagnostic), Product, Mode, End-Users, Region, And Segment F
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 26, 2025 ) Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size is valued at USD 15.5 Billion in 2024 and is predicted to reach USD 34.6 Billion by the year 2034 at a 8.4% CAGR during the forecast period for 2025-2034.
Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Latest Drivers Restraint and Opportunities Market Snapshot:
Key factors influencing the global point of care diagnostics market are:
• Increasing rates of chronic and infectious diseases
• Growing interest in customized treatment
• Technological Development
The following are the primary obstacles to point of care diagnostics market's expansion:
• Financial Limitations and Compensation Concerns
• Concerns about data security
• Difficulty with Regulations
Future expansion opportunities for the global point of care diagnostics market include:
• Increasing ageing population
• Increasing research and development efforts
• Growing innovative pharmaceuticals
Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:
• The prevalence of long-term health problems like diabetes and innovations in POC testing product technology are the primary factors propelling the worldwide point of care diagnostics market.
• The increasing need to diagnose these conditions is fueling the growth of the point of care diagnostics industry.
• North America dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of global revenue in 2023.
• The rising price of point of care diagnostics products is anticipated to limit their market expansion.
Market Analysis:
Point-of-care diagnostics (POC diagnostics) describes clinical diagnostic procedures executed without a conventional laboratory environment, usually at or close to the patient's place of treatment. The demand for point-of-care (POC) diagnostics is expanding because of the rising need for quick, precise, and practical diagnostic solutions that improve outcomes for impacted individuals.
The COVID-19 pandemic also brought attention to the value of on-hand testing, which increased use worldwide. POC diagnostics are an essential component of modern medical services, and the industry is expanding due to supportive government initiatives, expanding healthcare facilities, and a move toward individualized treatment.
List of Prominent Players in the Point of Care Diagnostics Market:
• Abbott Laboratories
• Dickinson, And Company (Bd)
• Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc.
• Danaher Corporation
• Ekf Diagnostics Holdings Plc
• Werfenlife, S.A.
• Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
• Nova Biomedical
• Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
• Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.
• Quidel Corporation
• Siemens Ag
• Trinity Biotech
• Accubiotech Co., Ltd
Recent Developments:
• In January 2024, BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company) announced the enrollment of the first patient in AGILITY. This IDE study will evaluate the efficacy and safety of the BD cardiovascular Included Artery for managing peripheral artery disease.
• In March 2024, Abbott, with a global presence, revealed the arrival of the XIENCE Sierra Everolimus, which also Released the cardiovascular organ system in India. One of the newest implants in the XIENCE relatives, XIENCE Sierra, is currently accessible to patients with clogged blood vessels. It provides the highest level of security for cardiac interventionists in even extremely complicated circumstances.
• In January 2025, Roche declared that the Phase III STARGLO trial achieved its main objective, which was long-term survival. A longer life span was observed in patients with returned or resistant (R/R) lymphoma of the large B cells (DLBCL) that had already undergone one round of treatment and were not eligible for an autologous stem cell transplant when given the combination of Columvi (glofitamab) using the drugs gemcitabine and treatment with (GemOx) instead of MabThera/Rituxan (rituximab) with GemOx.
Point of Care Diagnostics Market Dynamics:
Market Drivers: Technological Development
Technological breakthroughs have significantly influenced the development of POC diagnostics. POC treatments are increasingly precise, readily available, and accessible because of innovations, including device shrinking, the combination of sensor technology and the field of nanotechnology, and the creation of lightweight and transportable testing equipment.
These developments have also led to the development of novel point-of-care (POC) tests that may identify several illnesses or biomarkers simultaneously, thus improving the effectiveness of medical diagnosis and therapy choices.
Challenges: Financial Limitations and Compensation Concerns
One major obstacle could be the cost of implementing Point-of-Care Testing (POCT). Compared to conventional laboratory testing, the beginning cost of acquisition and continuing operating expenses may be higher.
This economic consideration may restrict the widespread use of POCT, particularly in areas with limited resources or insufficient healthcare infrastructure. Additionally, both patients and physicians face financial difficulties due to certain medical organizations' restricted payment authorization for these procedures.
North America Is Expected to Grow with The Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period
The North American point-of-care diagnostics market is likely to register a significant revenue share and develop at a rapid CAGR in the near future. This is because of a number of elements that have contributed to its substantial expenditure on medical technology and sophisticated healthcare infrastructure.
The region's dominance of this sector is further strengthened by continuous technological improvements, such as mobile and electronic health platforms, which makes it a crucial place for point-of-care diagnostics innovations and deployment.
Segmentation of Point of Care Diagnostics Market-
By Platform-
• Lateral Flow Assays
• Dipsticks
• Microfluidics
• Molecular Diagnostic
By Product-
• Blood Glucose Monitoring Testing Products
• Cardiac Metabolism Monitoring Testing Products
• Infectious Disease Testing Products
• Coagulation Monitoring Products
• Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Product
• Fecal Occult Testing Products
• Hematology Testing Products
• Tumor/Cancer Markers Testing Products
• Drugs of Abuse Testing Products
• Urinalysis Testing Products
• Cholesterol Testing Products
By Mode-
• Prescription-Based Testing Products
• Over-the-Counter (OTC) Testing Product
By End-users-
• Home Care/Self Testing
• Physician offices & Outpatient/Ambulatory Care Settings
• Hospitals
• Research Laboratories
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
