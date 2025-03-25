HAWAII FLUID ART BRINGS UNIQUE ART EXPERIENCES TO NORTHEAST CHARLOTTE
Inspiring and Nurturing the Human Spirit, One Painting at a Time
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 25, 2025 ) Charlotte, NC -- The Northeast Charlotte community is invited to celebrate the grand opening of Hawaii Fluid Art Northeast Charlotte on Friday, April 5th, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at 2121 E. Arbors Dr. Ste 140, Charlotte, NC 28262.
This event marks the official launch of a vibrant new creative space where individuals of all ages can immerse themselves in a one-of-a-kind art experience. Hawaii Fluid Art Northeast Charlotte is dedicated to bringing the beauty and energy of Hawaiian-inspired fluid art to the local community through interactive, hands-on workshops that allow anyone, regardless of experience, to create stunning, unique pieces.
Unlike traditional art studios, Hawaii Fluid Art is an immersive, experience-driven space, offering guests the opportunity to explore the captivating world of acrylic pouring and resin art. Visitors will learn innovative techniques to create mesmerizing, flowing masterpieces in a welcoming and inspiring environment.
GRAND OPENING HIGHLIGHTS:
- Grand Opening Celebration: April 5th, 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
- Live Interactive Art Demonstrations and an opportunity to participate in creating a collaborative canvas
- Special promotions & giveaways
- Opportunities to learn about upcoming classes and workshops
- Refreshments and light snacks
Hawaii Fluid Art Northeast Charlotte offers a variety of workshops and private events, including date nights, team-building activities, kids' parties, and fundraising opportunities. This unique art studio is the perfect destination for creativity, relaxation, and connection.
“Hawaii Fluid Art Northeast Charlotte, NC, is an inclusive space where creativity knows no limits. I am thrilled to bring this creative and fun oasis to the Charlotte community. We offer a vibrant array of hands-on art experiences—from fluid art and resin beach scenes to customizable charcuterie boards, resin tumblers, resin mosaics and hat patch parties—Hawaii Fluid Art Northeast Charlotte has something for everyone. It is a great destination for birthday parties, ladies’ nights/day out, date nights, social gatherings, corporate and team building events.
Our studio is committed to offering all skill levels the opportunity to learn and explore new art techniques. What I love the most is seeing the transformation of people who think they don’t have any artistic skills and see their inner artist come out right before my eyes and the smile on their face during the process! They are all artists – they just don’t know it yet! Hawaii Fluid Art Charlotte is the perfect and safe place to let your creativity soar!” said Liminet.
Join Us & Experience the Magic of Fluid Art! Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of Northeast Charlotte’s newest creative hub and experience firsthand the joy of creating art without limits. Whether you’re looking for a fun activity with friends and family, an inspiring solo adventure, or a unique way to celebrate, Hawaii Fluid Art welcomes everyone to unleash their creativity.
For more details, follow Hawaii Fluid Art Northeast Charlotte on social media or contact us directly:
Hawaii Fluid Art Northeast Charlotte
2121 E. Arbors Dr. Ste 140, Charlotte, NC 28262
NECharlotte@hawaiifluidart.com
704-589-4348
Website: hawaiifluidart.com/northeast-charlotte-nc/
Media Contact: Celine Liminet, Owner Hawaii Fluid Art Northeast Charlotte
NECharlotte@hawaiifluidart.com
704-589-4348
ABOUT HAWAII FLUID ART
Hawaii Fluid Art is a nationwide art studio brand dedicated to providing an inclusive and engaging space where individuals of all skill levels can experience the joy of creating. Offering a variety of hands-on workshops, private events, and team-building experiences, Hawaii Fluid Art inspires people to express themselves through the mesmerizing techniques of fluid art. To learn more, visit HawaiiFluidArt.com.
Go to https://hawaiifluidart.com/find-a-location to find a studio location near you:
Gulf Shores, AL; Peoria, AZ; Scottsdale, AZ; Tucson, AZ; Danville, CA; Liberty Station, CA; Pasadena, CA; Pleasanton, CA; Castle Rock, CO; Glenwood Springs, CO; Lakewood, CO; Coconut Creek, FL; Naples, FL; Pembroke Pines, FL; Winter Springs, FL; Brookhaven, GA; Johns Creek, GA; Waikoloa, HI; Geneva, IL; Naperville, IL; Tinley Park, IL; Noblesville, IN; Overland Park, KS; Rochester Hills, MI; Wixom, MI; Kansas City, MO; Omaha, NE; Las Vegas, NV; Burlington, NC; Northeast Charlotte, NC; Oklahoma City, OK; Lehigh Valley, PA; Greenville-Powdersville, SC; Hilton Head, SC; Franklin, TN; Mt. Juliet, TN; Bee Cave, TX; Cedar Hill, TX; Cedar Park, TX; Coppell, TX; Denton, TX; Dominion, TX; Flower Mound, TX; Fort Worth, TX; Houston Heights, TX; League City, TX; Lubbock, TX; Mansfield, TX; Pflugerville, TX; The Woodlands, TX; Salt Lake City, UT; St. George, UT; The District, UT; Henrico, VA; Loudoun Station, VA; Smith Mountain Lake, VA; Glendale, WI
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
