Hemostasis & Tissue Sealing Agents Market Growth & Forecast 2024-2031
Hemostasis & Tissue Sealing Agents Market is expected to reach growth at a CAGR of 8.3% in the forecast period (2024-2031).
Hemostasis & Tissue Sealing Agents Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% in the forecast period (2024-2031).
Market Dynamics
The global hemostasis and tissue sealing agents market is driven by the increasing number of surgeries and demand for minimally invasive procedures. Hemostatic agents are preferred in complex surgeries like cardiovascular and endoscopic procedures due to faster recovery and effectiveness in sensitive organs. Rising trauma cases and hemorrhage-related deaths further boost demand. According to the U.S. National Library of Medicine, over 3,792 clinical studies on hemorrhage conditions are ongoing globally. However, limited reimbursement policies may hinder market growth.
Market Segment
By Product Type: Hemostats, Mechanical, Active, Flowable, Sealants, Fibrin sealants, Synthetic sealants, Adhesives, Cyanoacrylate, Albumin, Glutaraldehyde
By Therapeutic Area: Cardiovascular, Ophthalmology, Gynecology, Urology, Dental, Orthopedic, Others
By Class: Fibrin, Collagen, Cellulose, Thrombin, Gelatin, Others
Market Geographical Share
North America leads the hemostasis & tissue sealing agents market due to the high prevalence of chronic diseases requiring surgery. In the U.S., 60% of adults have a chronic disease, with 40% having two or more. Europe also holds a significant share, driven by advanced sealing agents like Tectum, launched in 2018 by Lobachevsky University. Baxter International introduced FLOSEAL FSP in 2017, initially in Europe before global distribution began in 2019.
Market Key Players
Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Cohera Medical, Medafor, Zimmer Biomet, King Pharmaceuticals Inc., ZymoGenetics, Baxter Healthcare Corporation, CryoLife, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, and B. Braun.
Market Geographical Share
North America leads the hemostasis & tissue sealing agents market due to the high prevalence of chronic diseases requiring surgery. In the U.S., 60% of adults have a chronic disease, with 40% having two or more. Europe also holds a significant share, driven by advanced sealing agents like Tectum, launched in 2018 by Lobachevsky University. Baxter International introduced FLOSEAL FSP in 2017, initially in Europe before global distribution began in 2019.
Market Key Players
Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Cohera Medical, Medafor, Zimmer Biomet, King Pharmaceuticals Inc., ZymoGenetics, Baxter Healthcare Corporation, CryoLife, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, and B. Braun.
