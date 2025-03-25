Organic Biogas Market Growth & Trends | Industry Forecast 2024-2031
Organic Biogas Market is Expected to growth at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 25, 2025 ) Market Overview
The Global Organic Biogas Market is Expected to reach growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
Download Free Sample:
<||>rnhttps://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/organic-biogas-market
Market Dynamics
The biogas market is gaining attention as a clean energy source, with government initiatives promoting its use in natural gas networks and transportation. Biogas accounts for 0.1% of natural gas demand, with programs like RenovaBio in Brazil and low-carbon fuel standards in California and British Columbia supporting growth. According to the IEA, global biogas production is around 3.5 Mtoe, mainly in Europe and North America, while countries like Brazil, China, and India are rapidly expanding capacity. The rising adoption of renewable energy is expected to drive the organic biogas market.
Market Segment
By Feedstock: Poultry and Livestock, Crop Waste, Forestry Waste, Landfill Gas, Others
By Gas: Biodigesters, Landfill gas recovery systems, Wastewater treatment plants, Others
By Application: Fuel, Power Generation, Urban Heating, Combined Heat and Power, Others
Request for Customization:
<||>rnhttps://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/organic-biogas-market
Market Geographical Share
Europe leads the global organic biogas market, driven by strong government policies promoting renewable energy. It is the world's largest biogas producer, with Germany hosting two-thirds of Europe's biogas plant capacity. Other key contributors include Denmark, France, Italy, and the Netherlands. China has expanded household-scale digesters, which make up over 70% of its biogas capacity, while new policies support larger cogeneration plants and biogas use in transportation.
Market Key Players
Malmberg Water, Air Liquide, Carbotech, Xebec Adsorption, Atlas Copco（Cirmac), Greenlane, DMT Environmental Technology, MT Energie, EnviTec Biogas, Viessmann Group(Schmack Biogas(Kohler & Ziegler))
The Global Organic Biogas Market is Expected to reach growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
Download Free Sample:
<||>rnhttps://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/organic-biogas-market
Market Dynamics
The biogas market is gaining attention as a clean energy source, with government initiatives promoting its use in natural gas networks and transportation. Biogas accounts for 0.1% of natural gas demand, with programs like RenovaBio in Brazil and low-carbon fuel standards in California and British Columbia supporting growth. According to the IEA, global biogas production is around 3.5 Mtoe, mainly in Europe and North America, while countries like Brazil, China, and India are rapidly expanding capacity. The rising adoption of renewable energy is expected to drive the organic biogas market.
Market Segment
By Feedstock: Poultry and Livestock, Crop Waste, Forestry Waste, Landfill Gas, Others
By Gas: Biodigesters, Landfill gas recovery systems, Wastewater treatment plants, Others
By Application: Fuel, Power Generation, Urban Heating, Combined Heat and Power, Others
Request for Customization:
<||>rnhttps://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/organic-biogas-market
Market Geographical Share
Europe leads the global organic biogas market, driven by strong government policies promoting renewable energy. It is the world's largest biogas producer, with Germany hosting two-thirds of Europe's biogas plant capacity. Other key contributors include Denmark, France, Italy, and the Netherlands. China has expanded household-scale digesters, which make up over 70% of its biogas capacity, while new policies support larger cogeneration plants and biogas use in transportation.
Market Key Players
Malmberg Water, Air Liquide, Carbotech, Xebec Adsorption, Atlas Copco（Cirmac), Greenlane, DMT Environmental Technology, MT Energie, EnviTec Biogas, Viessmann Group(Schmack Biogas(Kohler & Ziegler))
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results