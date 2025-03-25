Bio-Based Naphtha Market Expansion | Key Players & Opportunities
The Global Bio-Based Naphtha Market is expected to reach growth with a CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
The Global Bio-Based Naphtha Market reached US$ 895.2 million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 3,338.7 million by 2030, growing with a CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
Market Dynamics
The bio-based naphtha market is growing due to rising demand for sustainable fuels, with biofuels making up 3.5% of global transport energy in 2022. According to the IEA, biofuel consumption has grown nearly 6% annually, with projections to reach 9% of transport fuel by 2030. Over 80 countries support biofuels through policies, reducing global road transport oil consumption by 4% in 2022.
Market Segment
By Source: Vegetable Oil, Biomass, Other
By Application: Gasoline, Petrochemical, Aviation Fuel, Bio Benzene, Bio Phenol, Other
Market Geographical Share
The European bio-based naphtha market is growing rapidly, driven by rising demand, innovative technologies, and regulatory support. Companies like Neste, UPM, TotalEnergies, Shell, and ENI are expanding their renewable product portfolios. Current bionaphtha production in Europe is 150,000–250,000 tonnes annually, with plans to double to 500,000 tonnes in the next 4–5 years, highlighting the region’s shift toward sustainable feedstocks.
Market Key Players
Neste Corporation, UPM Biofuels, INEOS, Gevo, Euglena co Ltd., AltAir Fuels, Preem, Shell Plc, Eni S.p.A and Diamond Green.
