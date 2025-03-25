Solar Backsheet Market Growth & Trends | Industry Forecast 2024-2031
Global Solar Backsheet Market size is growing at a high CAGR of 7% during the forecast period (2024-2031).
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 25, 2025
The Global Solar Backsheet Market size is growing at a high CAGR of 7% during the forecast period (2024-2031).
Market Dynamics
Rising global investments in renewable energy are driving solar backsheet market growth, with governments committing to carbon neutrality by 2050. Initiatives like the U.S. Build Back Better plan, India's goal of 175 GW renewable capacity by 2030, and the EU's $100 billion annual investment target are accelerating solar energy adoption worldwide.
Market Segment
By Type: Fluoropolymer, Non-Fluoropolymer
By Installation Technique: Flat Roof Solar, Pitch Roof Solar, Ground Roof Solar, Others
By Thickness: Less than 100mm, 100−500mm, Greater than 500mm
By Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Utilities
Market Geographical Share
The Asia-Pacific region dominates the global solar back sheet market, driven by major investments in renewable energy and large-scale solar projects, mainly in China and India. China leads with 253GW of installed solar capacity, aiming for 1200GW by 2030, while India plans to expand from 50GW in 2022 to 450GW. Home to massive solar parks like Huanghe Golmund, Longyangxia, Tengger Desert, Bhadla, and Pavagada, both countries' continued investments will keep Asia-Pacific at the forefront of the market.
Market Key Player
COVEME s.p.a., DuPont, Arkema S.A., Agfa-Gevaert Group, Astenik Solar Inc., Jolywood, Madico, Inc., KREMPEL GmbH, ZTT International Limited, and Hangzhou Sun home Solar Backsheet Co., Ltd.
