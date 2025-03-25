Plant-Based Meat Market Expected to Witness Strong Growth Due to Increasing Vegetarian Population and Technological Advancements in Meat Substitutes
Plant-based Meat Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Source (Soy, Wheat, Blends, Pea), Product (Burger Patties, Strips & Nuggets, Sausages, Meatballs), Type (Beef, Chicken, Pork, Fish), By Distribution Channel, By Storage, By Region, And Segmen
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 25, 2025 ) Global Plant-Based Meat Market Size is valued at USD 6.7 Billion in 2024 and is predicted to reach USD 11.1 Billion by the year 2034 at a 5.4% CAGR during the forecast period for 2025-2034.
Global Plant-Based Meat Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Get Free Access to Demo Report, Excel Pivot and ToC: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1654
Latest Drivers Restraint and Opportunities Market Snapshot:
Key factors influencing the global plant-based meat market are:
• Growing Food and Beverage Sector
• Growing the Number of Vegetarians
• Technological Development
The following are the primary obstacles to plant-based meat market's expansion:
• Costly in comparison
• Difficulties with the distribution network
• Restrictive rules and regulation
Future expansion opportunities for the global plant-based meat market include:
• Growing research and development
• Growing population
• Expanding financial resources
Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:
• The expansion of the worldwide plant-based non-vegetarian market is ascribed to rising health concerns and a desire for wholesome and delicious dietary options.
• The demand for plant-based meat is being driven by consumers' growing curiosity about diets made from plants and their growing consciousness of animal welfare thanks to various welfare groups.
• North America dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of global revenue in 2023.
• One of the main things holding back the demand for plant-based meat is expense.
Market Analysis:
Plant-based meat describes meat substitutes that are mostly composed of plant materials and are intended to have the same flavor, consistency, and nutritional value as conventional meat products. The demand for plant-based meat is expanding rapidly due to rising vegetarianism and intensifying sustainability concerns.
Furthermore, the rising health concerns about weight gain, diabetes, heart disease, and other illnesses brought on by the elevated fat level of animal-derived meat products are expected to increase demand for plant-based meat.
List of Prominent Players in the Plant-based Meat Market:
• Amy's Kitchen, Inc
• Beyond Meat
• Bites Foods Limit
• Conagra, Inc. (Garden Protein International)
• Praeger's Sensible Foods
• Eat JUST Inc.
• Garden Protein International
• Gold Green Foods Ltd
• Greenwise
• Impossible Foods Inc
• Kellogg NA Co.
• Kraft Foods, Inc
• Light life Foods, Inc
• Like Meat GmbH
• Maple Leaf Foods (Field Roast & Maple Lea
• Marlow Foods Ltd. (Cauldron)
• Morningstar Farms
• Moving Mountains
• No Evil Foods
• Novameat
• Okah B
• Omni Foods
• Omnipork
• Quorn Foods
• Sunfed
• SunFest
• The Vegetarian Butcher
• Tofurky
• Trader Joe's
• V2food
• VBites
• Vegetarian Butcher
• Yves Veggie Cuisine (The Hain-Celestial Canada, ULC)
• Zikooin
Expert Knowledge, Just a Click Away: https://calendly.com/insightaceanalytic/30min?month=2025-03
Recent Developments:
• In Novemnber 2024, The Kraft Heinz Company, the industry pioneer in food dressings for almost a century in Canada, introduced Natural J.L. KRAFT, a new range of high-quality, long-lasting vinaigrette and marinades. The new range is the initial of its type to join Canada's reusable condiments market. It is proudly manufactured in Canada and has no synthetic preservatives, flavors, or colors.
• In December 2024, Conagra Brands, Inc. declared that it is utilizing a human-centered strategy that emphasizes the appropriate use of AI throughout the organization in order to advance its AI solutions. With workers at the core of its AI approach, Conagra hopes to increase productivity by using cutting-edge technologies to expand, enhance, and reinvent its capabilities. This strategy equips staff members with tools that facilitate growth, expedite decision-making, and effectively synthesize massive data sets.
• In January 2025, Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), a pioneer in plant-based meat, revealed that its Beyond Steakhouse range, one of the best-selling and largest plant-based meat substitutes available, would now be available at Sprouts market locations nationwide. Major wellness groups' dietary guidelines are met by the new range of pre-seasoned steak tips, which come in two delicious ingredients.
Plant-based Meat Market Dynamics:
Market Drivers: Growing Food and Beverage Sector
The demand for plant-based meat is expanding due to the expansion of the food and drinks industry. The broad range of companies and institutions, including eateries, that prepare, serve, and transport food and beverages to customers are included in the dietary and alcohol service sector.
In food and beverage companies, plant-based meat substitutes are becoming more and more common as an alternative to conventional animal-based meat. Thus, the demand for plant-based meat is expanding due to the expansion of the food and drinks industry.
Challenges: Difficulties With the Distribution Network
The market for plant-based meat is severely hampered by logistics issues, which affect the price and accessibility of necessary raw ingredients. Unforeseen interruptions, which include adverse conditions or political conflict, might cause constraints or raised prices, which can ultimately affect the efficiency of manufacturing.
Because of these changes, producers are forced to modify their pricing policies, which may reduce the competitiveness of plant-based meat substitutes in comparison to conventional meat substitutes. These logistical issues so hinder consumer acceptance and market expansion.
Unlock Your GTM Strategy: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1654
North America Is Expected to Grow with The Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period
The North American plant-based meat market is likely to register a significant revenue share and develop at a rapid CAGR in the near future. This is because customers' diets are quickly switching from meat to animal-free or vegetarian items.
Additionally, Americans are increasingly being compelled to examine legal, health, and ecological problems; as a result, many are turning to plant-based meat substitutes. The expansion of the plant-based meat sector in North America is also being aided by the goods' simple accessibility, wide range of offerings, and intense sales strategies used by industry players.
Segmentation of Plant-based Meat Market-
By Source-
• Soy
• Wheat
• Blends
• Pea
• Others
By Type-
• Beef
• Chicken
• Pork
• Fish
By Product-
• Burger patties
• Strip & nuggets
• Sausages
• Meatballs
By Distribution Channels-
• Food retail
• Food services
• E-commerce
By Storage-
• Frozen
• Refrigerated
• Shelf-stable
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Contact us:
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.
Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com
Tel : +1 551 226 6109
Asia: +91 79 72967118
info@insightaceanalytic.com
Global Plant-Based Meat Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Get Free Access to Demo Report, Excel Pivot and ToC: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1654
Latest Drivers Restraint and Opportunities Market Snapshot:
Key factors influencing the global plant-based meat market are:
• Growing Food and Beverage Sector
• Growing the Number of Vegetarians
• Technological Development
The following are the primary obstacles to plant-based meat market's expansion:
• Costly in comparison
• Difficulties with the distribution network
• Restrictive rules and regulation
Future expansion opportunities for the global plant-based meat market include:
• Growing research and development
• Growing population
• Expanding financial resources
Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:
• The expansion of the worldwide plant-based non-vegetarian market is ascribed to rising health concerns and a desire for wholesome and delicious dietary options.
• The demand for plant-based meat is being driven by consumers' growing curiosity about diets made from plants and their growing consciousness of animal welfare thanks to various welfare groups.
• North America dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of global revenue in 2023.
• One of the main things holding back the demand for plant-based meat is expense.
Market Analysis:
Plant-based meat describes meat substitutes that are mostly composed of plant materials and are intended to have the same flavor, consistency, and nutritional value as conventional meat products. The demand for plant-based meat is expanding rapidly due to rising vegetarianism and intensifying sustainability concerns.
Furthermore, the rising health concerns about weight gain, diabetes, heart disease, and other illnesses brought on by the elevated fat level of animal-derived meat products are expected to increase demand for plant-based meat.
List of Prominent Players in the Plant-based Meat Market:
• Amy's Kitchen, Inc
• Beyond Meat
• Bites Foods Limit
• Conagra, Inc. (Garden Protein International)
• Praeger's Sensible Foods
• Eat JUST Inc.
• Garden Protein International
• Gold Green Foods Ltd
• Greenwise
• Impossible Foods Inc
• Kellogg NA Co.
• Kraft Foods, Inc
• Light life Foods, Inc
• Like Meat GmbH
• Maple Leaf Foods (Field Roast & Maple Lea
• Marlow Foods Ltd. (Cauldron)
• Morningstar Farms
• Moving Mountains
• No Evil Foods
• Novameat
• Okah B
• Omni Foods
• Omnipork
• Quorn Foods
• Sunfed
• SunFest
• The Vegetarian Butcher
• Tofurky
• Trader Joe's
• V2food
• VBites
• Vegetarian Butcher
• Yves Veggie Cuisine (The Hain-Celestial Canada, ULC)
• Zikooin
Expert Knowledge, Just a Click Away: https://calendly.com/insightaceanalytic/30min?month=2025-03
Recent Developments:
• In Novemnber 2024, The Kraft Heinz Company, the industry pioneer in food dressings for almost a century in Canada, introduced Natural J.L. KRAFT, a new range of high-quality, long-lasting vinaigrette and marinades. The new range is the initial of its type to join Canada's reusable condiments market. It is proudly manufactured in Canada and has no synthetic preservatives, flavors, or colors.
• In December 2024, Conagra Brands, Inc. declared that it is utilizing a human-centered strategy that emphasizes the appropriate use of AI throughout the organization in order to advance its AI solutions. With workers at the core of its AI approach, Conagra hopes to increase productivity by using cutting-edge technologies to expand, enhance, and reinvent its capabilities. This strategy equips staff members with tools that facilitate growth, expedite decision-making, and effectively synthesize massive data sets.
• In January 2025, Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), a pioneer in plant-based meat, revealed that its Beyond Steakhouse range, one of the best-selling and largest plant-based meat substitutes available, would now be available at Sprouts market locations nationwide. Major wellness groups' dietary guidelines are met by the new range of pre-seasoned steak tips, which come in two delicious ingredients.
Plant-based Meat Market Dynamics:
Market Drivers: Growing Food and Beverage Sector
The demand for plant-based meat is expanding due to the expansion of the food and drinks industry. The broad range of companies and institutions, including eateries, that prepare, serve, and transport food and beverages to customers are included in the dietary and alcohol service sector.
In food and beverage companies, plant-based meat substitutes are becoming more and more common as an alternative to conventional animal-based meat. Thus, the demand for plant-based meat is expanding due to the expansion of the food and drinks industry.
Challenges: Difficulties With the Distribution Network
The market for plant-based meat is severely hampered by logistics issues, which affect the price and accessibility of necessary raw ingredients. Unforeseen interruptions, which include adverse conditions or political conflict, might cause constraints or raised prices, which can ultimately affect the efficiency of manufacturing.
Because of these changes, producers are forced to modify their pricing policies, which may reduce the competitiveness of plant-based meat substitutes in comparison to conventional meat substitutes. These logistical issues so hinder consumer acceptance and market expansion.
Unlock Your GTM Strategy: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1654
North America Is Expected to Grow with The Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period
The North American plant-based meat market is likely to register a significant revenue share and develop at a rapid CAGR in the near future. This is because customers' diets are quickly switching from meat to animal-free or vegetarian items.
Additionally, Americans are increasingly being compelled to examine legal, health, and ecological problems; as a result, many are turning to plant-based meat substitutes. The expansion of the plant-based meat sector in North America is also being aided by the goods' simple accessibility, wide range of offerings, and intense sales strategies used by industry players.
Segmentation of Plant-based Meat Market-
By Source-
• Soy
• Wheat
• Blends
• Pea
• Others
By Type-
• Beef
• Chicken
• Pork
• Fish
By Product-
• Burger patties
• Strip & nuggets
• Sausages
• Meatballs
By Distribution Channels-
• Food retail
• Food services
• E-commerce
By Storage-
• Frozen
• Refrigerated
• Shelf-stable
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Contact us:
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.
Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com
Tel : +1 551 226 6109
Asia: +91 79 72967118
info@insightaceanalytic.com
Contact Information:
Insight Ace Analytics
Diana D’souza
Tel: +1 551 226 6109
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Insight Ace Analytics
Diana D’souza
Tel: +1 551 226 6109
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results