Next-Generation Personalized Beauty Market to Witness Strong Growth in North America and Asia-Pacific – E-Commerce and AI-Driven Solutions to Drive Market Expansion
Next-Generation Personalized Beauty Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Skincare, Haircare, Make-up, Fragrances, Others), By Application (Consultation/digital questionnaires, Apps and specialised hardware, Home test kits, Others), By R
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 25, 2025 ) The Next-Generation Personalized Beauty Market Size is valued at USD 3.12 Billion in 2024 and is predicted to reach USD 14.83 Billion by the year 2034 at a 17.0% CAGR during the forecast period for 2025-2034.
Global Next-Generation Personalized Beauty Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Latest Drivers Restraint and Opportunities Market Snapshot:
Key factors influencing the global next-generation personalized beauty market are:
• Growing demand for customized skincare products
• Increasing consumer expenditure
• Technological developments
The following are the primary obstacles to the next-generation personalized beauty market's expansion:
• High cost
• Strict regulations on product safety
• Lack of consumer awareness
Future expansion opportunities for the global next-generation personalized beauty market include:
• Increasing consumer demand for sustainable beauty
• An increased understanding of skin health
• Major players are collaborating with IT companies to develop customized solutions
Key Industry Insights & Findings from the Report:
• The next-generation personalized beauty industry is rising due to growing consumer spending and technological advancements in product manufacture.
• The market for next-generation personalized beauty is driven by growing consumer demand for personalization, sustainability movements, digital beauty platforms, and advancements in skin diagnostics.
• North America dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of global revenue in 2023.
• One of the significant concerns restraining industry growth is the high cost of personalized beauty products.
Market Analysis:
The growing demand from consumers for skincare, haircare, and cosmetics that are particular to their needs is driving the market for next-generation personalized beauty. Additionally, the effectiveness of products is increased by hyper-personalization made possible by developments in AI, big data analytics, and skin diagnostics.
Furthermore, the emergence of digital beauty platforms, virtual try-on technologies, and e-commerce speeds up market penetration. Moreover, the combination of microbiome research, DNA analysis, and smart cosmetic devices improves customized solutions, making customization a major trend in the business.
List of Prominent Players in the Next-Generation Personalized Beauty Market:
• AN EPIGENCARE BRAND
• Beiersdorf (NIVEA SKiN GUiDE)
• BITE Beauty
• CODAGE
• Coty Inc.
• Curology
• DermaCare
• Duolab
• EpigenCare Inc.
• eSalon
• Estée Lauder Inc.
• FitSkin Inc
• Function of Beauty LLC
• HautAI
• insitU Cosmetics Ltd.
• IOMA Paris
• Kiehl’s Apothecary Preparations
• Krigler
• L’Oréal’s
• Laboté
• Luna Fofo
• My Beauty Matches
• mySkin
• Nioxin
• Nomige
• NU S.KIN
• Olay (Skin Care App)
• Perfect Corp
• Preemadonna Inc.
• Prose
• Proven Skincare
• Revieve
• Shiseido
• Skin Authority
• Skin Inc.
• SkinCeuticals Custom D.O.S.E.
• SKINSHIFT
• SKINTELLI
• Ulta Beauty, Inc.
Recent Developments:
• In January 2025, Coty one of the biggest beauty companies in the world with a portfolio of iconic brands in skin and body care, color cosmetics, and fragrance, has partnered with the world-renowned crystal house Swarovski to announce a long-term beauty license that will allow them to create, manufacture, and market a new fragrance vision.
• In December 2024, Global leader in beauty and wellbeing Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. was named the top company in the world for beauty and wellness device systems by Euromonitor International Ltd., which disseminates the most thorough market research on the skin-care sector worldwide. Based on the unique analysis and methods of Euromonitor’s Nu Skin is the best-selling beauty and wellness device system firm in the world.
• In March 2024, one of the biggest beauty companies in the world, Coty Inc., has announced that its new Gucci Eau de Parfum, Where My Heart Beats, will be the first fragrance to be distributed worldwide that is made entirely of recycled carbon emissions and alcohol.
Next-Generation Personalized Beauty Market Dynamics:
Market Drivers: Growing Demand for Customized Skincare Products
One of the main factors propelling the next-generation personalized beauty industry is the rising demand for skincare products with personalization.
More and more customers are looking for skincare products that are suited to their particular skin types, issues, and lifestyles. Moreover, personalization is made possible by AI-driven diagnostics, DNA analysis, and formulations based on microbiomes, which increase the efficacy of products.
Furthermore, e-commerce and digital platforms provide accessibility to tailored skincare, while clean beauty and sustainability trends spur further development of eco-friendly, customized formulations, propelling industry growth.
Challenges: High Cost of Personalized Beauty Products
The high price of customized beauty products is impeding the expansion of the next-generation personalized beauty sector. Premium ingredients, sophisticated AI-driven diagnostics, and custom formulas raise production costs, which reduces the affordability of these items for general consumers.
Additionally, technological integration, research, and development increase costs. Despite growing consumer interest in customized beauty solutions, pricing issues are partly a result of limited economies of scale and complex supply chains, which limit broader market adoption.
North America Is Expected To Grow With The Highest CAGR During The Forecast Period
The North American next-generation personalized beauty market is likely to register a significant revenue share and develop at a rapid CAGR in the near future. This is because of the growing demand from consumers for personalized cosmetics, skincare, and hair care products.
The area gains from robust e-commerce penetration, cutting-edge AI-powered beauty technology, and growing investments in biotech-based personalization. Additionally, the industry is expanding due to rising awareness of sustainability, clean beauty, and high-end skincare.
North America is a major hub for customized beauty solutions because of the presence of well-known beauty companies, tech-driven startups, and strategic partnerships that further accelerate innovation.
Segmentation of Next-Generation Personalized Beauty Market-
By Product-
• Skincare
• Haircare
• Make-up
• Fragrances
• Others
By Application-
• Consultation/Digital Questionnaires
• Apps and Specialized Hardware
• Home Test Kits
• Others
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
