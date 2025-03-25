NAD-based Anti-Ageing Market Segmentation Analysis Shows Strong Demand for Nicotinamide Riboside and Nicotinamide Mononucleotide-Based Products in Oral and Topical Supplements
NAD-based Anti-Aging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Precursor, By Product Type (Supplements (Oral NAD Dietary Supplements, Topical NAD Supplements (Creams, Serums, Lip Creams, Eye Creams)) Therapeutic Products (NAD Nasal Spray, and NAD inj
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 25, 2025 ) Global NAD-based Anti-Aging Market is valued at USD 252.0 Million in 2024 and is predicted to reach USD 884.0 Million by the year 2034 at a 13.5% CAGR during the forecast period for 2025-2034.
Global NAD-based Anti-Ageing Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Latest Drivers Restraint and Opportunities Market Snapshot:
Key factors influencing the global NAD-based Anti-Ageing market are:
• Global increase in the number of elderly people
• Growing incidence of skin conditions
• Increasing demand for various skincare products that fight ageing
The following are the primary obstacles to the NAD-based Anti-Ageing market's expansion:
• Anti-ageing products are expensive
• Stringent government laws governing dose in order to avoid harmful health impacts
• A lack of information regarding long-term safety and effectiveness hampers consumer trust
Future expansion opportunities for the global NAD-based Anti-Ageing market include:
• Raising awareness through events like exhibitions and conference
• Technological developments in anti-ageing therapy techniques and product compositions
• High presence of industries that manufacture products based on NAD
Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:
• The growing incidence of skin conditions is a major factor driving the market for NAD-based anti-ageing treatments as consumers seek out more advanced strategies to combat the visible symptoms of ageing.
• The growing demand for different anti-ageing skincare products brought on by the world's ageing population is expected to drive market expansion throughout the forecast period.
• North America dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of global revenue in 2023.
• One of the primary challenges restricting the market for NAD-based anti-ageing medicines is their expensive price.
Market Analysis:
The rising incidence of skin conditions, technological developments, and rising awareness of sophisticated anti-ageing treatments are some of the factors propelling the growth of the NAD-based anti-ageing market.
The benefits of gradual-ageing treatments are also being promoted to the public through awareness efforts that include conferences and exhibitions. Furthermore, it is anticipated that the market will expand during the forecast period due to the rising demand for various anti-ageing skincare products brought on by the world's ageing population.
List of Prominent Players in the NAD-based Anti-Ageing Market:
• GenF20 Liposomal NMN
• Wonderfeel
• partiQlar Pure NMN
• Tru Niagen
• Elysium Health, Inc.
• HPNSupplements
• Life Extension
• Nuchido
• Decode Age
• Codeage
• NADIA Skin
• Intuisse
• Naderma Skincare
• LifioLabs
• RENUE BY SCIENCE, Inc.
• FACIAL NOVA
• Empower Pharmacy
• AgelessRx
• AgelessRx
• LG Household & Health Care, Ltd.
• Galleria Medical Pharmacy
• Others
Recent Developments:
• October 2022: The promising outcomes of a clinical trial on Basis (NRPT) in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) were published in Hepatology, according to a statement released by Elysium Health, Inc., a prominent life sciences organization dedicated to ageing research.
• May 2022: Wonderfeel announced that it had filed for a U.S. patent and launched the largest human clinical trial for Youngr™, a revolutionary synthesis that combines emergent antioxidants with NMN, the most direct NAD precursor (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide), to create a dominant supplement to maximize healthspan.
NAD-based Anti-Ageing Market Dynamics:
Market Drivers: Rising Prevalence of Skin Disorders
The market for NAD-based anti-ageing products is driven in large part by the rising prevalence of skin disorders, as customers look for more sophisticated ways to counteract the obvious signs of ageing.
An increase in skin problems like wrinkles, fine lines, hyperpigmentation, and loss of suppleness is caused by a number of factors, including increased pollution levels, extended sun exposure, stress, and unhealthy lifestyle choices. Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide, or NAD, is essential for energy metabolism and cellular repair.
It supports collagen synthesis, lowers oxidative stress, and encourages DNA repair, all of which contribute to the restoration of skin health. More people are using NAD-based solutions to treat underlying skin damage as well as ageing symptoms as they become more aware of the connection between cellular health and skin look. The market is growing as a result of the increased demand driving businesses to develop novel NAD-fortified serums, supplements, and topical therapies.
Challenges: High Cost of Anti-ageing Products
The high cost of anti-ageing products is one of the main factors limiting the NAD-based anti-ageing market. Due to the intricate procedures involved in their invention, manufacture, and research, NAD (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) supplements and treatments are frequently more expensive.
Strict regulations, clinical trials, and sophisticated biotechnology techniques raise production costs, which are eventually passed on to customers. Because of this, these goods are frequently only available to those with large incomes, which restricts their uptake by the general public.
Furthermore, in emerging economies where purchasing power may be smaller, the high price point makes it difficult to enter. This limits market growth and delays the general use of anti-ageing products based on NADs.
North America Is Expected To Grow With The Highest CAGR During The Forecast Period
The North American NAD-based Anti-Ageing market is likely to register a significant revenue share and develop at a rapid CAGR in the near future. Growing awareness of anti-ageing goods for various health concerns and the robust existence of NAD-based product manufacturing sectors are the driving reasons.
Due to the imbalance in blood levels of NAD caused by the increasing prevalence of diseases, the market demand in this area is also on the rise. In addition, the rising skin issues, the area's quickly developing market contributors, and consumers' growing awareness of the advantages of anti-ageing goods are the main reasons driving the market's expansion.
Segmentation of NAD-based Anti-Ageing Market-
By Precursor-
• Nicotinamide Riboside (NR)
• Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN)
• Nicotinamide (NAM)
• Nicotinic Acid
• Tryptophan
By Product Type-
• Supplements
o Oral NAD Dietary Supplements
o Topical NAD Supplements
Creams
Serums
Lip Creams
Eye Creams
• Therapeutic Products
o NAD injections/NAD IV
o NAD Nasal Spray
By Type of Ageing-
• Cellular Ageing
• Immune Ageing
• Metabolic Ageing
• Others
By Distribution Channel-
• Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
• Specialty Stores
• Convenience Stores
• Pharmacies/Clinics
• Online Stores
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
